093 - How We Can ACTUALLY Make America Healthy Again

In conjunction with this week's Growth Equation newsletter, we're diving deep into the deteriorating state of public health in America. As the wellness industry continues to boom, our country's collective health continues to decline. Something is wrong. Today, we try to diagnose how we got here and where we might go next. Topics discussed include how to combat misinformation; why health grifting has gotten so bad; the increasingly problematic ways in which "studies" and "research" are used; what's wrong with cold tubs, supplement stacks, and demonizing single ingredients; what personal and societal level behaviors might help to improve the situation individually and collectively; lessons we can learn from Europe; common myths and mistakes about health and fitness; how to deepen physical literacy and overall health in our education system; and more.00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview00:37 The Health Crisis in America01:40 Misguided Health Movements03:00 Systemic Issues and Public Health08:42 Social Determinants of Health18:25 Practical Health Solutions26:11 Navigating Health Information28:56 The Cold Plunge Craze: A Case Study30:09 The Flaws in Cold Plunge Research30:59 The Influence of Social Media and Influencers31:42 The Kernel of Truth in Health Trends41:18 The Role of Physical Education in Health48:32 Policy and Health: The Bigger Picture51:01 Practical Health Advice and Conclusion