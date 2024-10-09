About FAREWELL

FAREWELL, a Growth Equation podcast, is about performance, giving you the proven, evidence-based habits and strategies that, if practiced consistently, will help you do and feel good, cultivate a healthy mind and body, and perform your best on the things you care about most. There will be two episodes per week: one longer episode featuring either an interview between host Clay Skipper and athletes, coaches, psychologists, and authors, among others, or a roundtable between Clay, Brad Stulberg, and Steve Magness, where the three discuss and share insights on news and topics related to performance, health, and wellness; and one shorter episode, called "The Coach Up," which is basically a 1-on-1 coaching session, explaining, in 10-15 minutes, a performance-related tool or idea and how to apply it to your own life.