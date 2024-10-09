095 - The Surprising Science of Beating Procrastination
Today, we're answering a voicemail that deals with a common problem: procrastination. So we dive deep into the science and psychology behind breaking the procrastination cycle, including the surprising reason we procrastinate at all (it has nothing to do with willpower, effort, or having the most efficient productivity system). Then we'll walk through a number of strategies you can use to finally get to work on those pesky tasks you've been putting off."Procrastinate Much? Manage Your Emotions (Not Your Time)" by Adam Granthttps://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/13/smarter-living/tips-to-stop-procrastinating.html"Why You Procrastinate (It Has Nothing to Do With Self-Control" by Charlotte Liebermanhttps://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/25/smarter-living/why-you-procrastinate-it-has-nothing-to-do-with-self-control.htmlJoin The Growth Equation Academy today. 55% off only until Monday 12/02!https://the-growtheq-academy.mn.co/plans/1471019?bundle_token=755e70433eb6ebf38a0f9424d2c443f0&utm_source=manualIf you are enjoying FAREWELL, do us a huge favor: text your favorite episode to three people so they can enjoy it, too. Thanks!iTunes and Apple PodcastsSpotifyAndroidPocketCastsGot a question, feedback, or ideas for the show? Email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 893-9503 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
29:53
094 - Hard Conversations & Gratitude That (Actually) Works
The holiday season brings with it many traditions, two of which we're covering in today's episode: Navigating contentious conversations or disagreements with family members and incessant reminders to practice gratitude. Both of those can be difficult, so today we talk through strategies for knowing when to engage in disagreement and when to walk away, the surprising phrase that might help change someone's mind, and ways to practice and think about gratitude that are actually useful. Plus: a quick rundown on our favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving dishes.00:00 Introduction and Thanksgiving Greetings00:43 Voicemail Question: Handling Family Disagreements03:13 Strategies for Civil Conversations23:42 The Role of Gratitude in Our Lives38:22 Thanksgiving Dishes: Best and Worst42:10 Closing Remarks and Holiday WishesJoin The Growth Equation Academy today. 55% off only until Monday 12/02!https://the-growtheq-academy.mn.co/plans/1471019?bundle_token=755e70433eb6ebf38a0f9424d2c443f0&utm_source=manualIf you are enjoying FAREWELL, do us a huge favor: text your favorite episode to three people so they can enjoy it, too. Thanks!iTunes and Apple PodcastsSpotifyAndroidPocketCastsGot a question, feedback, or ideas for the show? Email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 893-9503 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:09
093 - How We Can ACTUALLY Make America Healthy Again
In conjunction with this week's Growth Equation newsletter, we're diving deep into the deteriorating state of public health in America. As the wellness industry continues to boom, our country's collective health continues to decline. Something is wrong. Today, we try to diagnose how we got here and where we might go next. Topics discussed include how to combat misinformation; why health grifting has gotten so bad; the increasingly problematic ways in which "studies" and "research" are used; what's wrong with cold tubs, supplement stacks, and demonizing single ingredients; what personal and societal level behaviors might help to improve the situation individually and collectively; lessons we can learn from Europe; common myths and mistakes about health and fitness; how to deepen physical literacy and overall health in our education system; and more.00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview00:37 The Health Crisis in America01:40 Misguided Health Movements03:00 Systemic Issues and Public Health08:42 Social Determinants of Health18:25 Practical Health Solutions26:11 Navigating Health Information28:56 The Cold Plunge Craze: A Case Study30:09 The Flaws in Cold Plunge Research30:59 The Influence of Social Media and Influencers31:42 The Kernel of Truth in Health Trends41:18 The Role of Physical Education in Health48:32 Policy and Health: The Bigger Picture51:01 Practical Health Advice and ConclusionJoin The Growth Equation Academy today. 40% off for a limited time!https://the-growtheq-academy.mn.co/If you are enjoying FAREWELL, do us a huge favor: text your favorite episode to three people so they can enjoy it, too. Thanks!iTunes and Apple PodcastsSpotifyAndroidPocketCastsGot a question, feedback, or ideas for the show? Email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 893-9503 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
54:53
092 - How to Get Off the Achievement Treadmill
Today's episode draws on conversations with an Olympic gold medalist, an ultrarunner, and a Buddhist author to discuss a potential way to think about achievement that might help you focus on the process rather than the outcome—particularly if you're someone who is forever chasing the next thing.Join The Growth Equation Academy today. 40% off for a limited time!https://the-growtheq-academy.mn.co/If you are enjoying FAREWELL, do us a huge favor: text your favorite episode to three people so they can enjoy it, too. Thanks!iTunes and Apple PodcastsSpotifyAndroidPocketCastsGot a question, feedback, or ideas for the show? Email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 893-9503 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
15:49
091 - Keep Calm and Practice On: Buddhist Lessons on Performance (with Stephen Batchelor)
Two skills that will be helpful to anyone trying to master a craft or achieve excellence (or, frankly, make it through life): the capacity to be with difficulty, and an ability to show up consistently even when nothing is on the line. Luckily, today's guest has more than fifty years of practice with both. Stephen Batchelor is a Buddhist thinker, teacher, and author, who has written numerous books on how Buddhist wisdom can be applied in everyday life. Today, he discusses his path to Buddhism—including more than a decade of intensive study—and offers wisdom on how to best cultivate a nonreactive mind, why a focus on practice (rather than results) can free you up to "realize your own excellence," and the important difference between radical acceptance and resignation.To learn more about Stephen Batchelor, visit his website here: https://stephenbatchelor.org/Join The Growth Equation Academy today. 40% off for a limited time!https://the-growtheq-academy.mn.co/If you are enjoying FAREWELL, do us a huge favor: text your favorite episode to three people so they can enjoy it, too. Thanks!iTunes and Apple PodcastsSpotifyAndroidPocketCastsGot a question, feedback, or ideas for the show? Email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 893-9503 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
FAREWELL, a Growth Equation podcast, is about performance, giving you the proven, evidence-based habits and strategies that, if practiced consistently, will help you do and feel good, cultivate a healthy mind and body, and perform your best on the things you care about most. There will be two episodes per week: one longer episode featuring either an interview between host Clay Skipper and athletes, coaches, psychologists, and authors, among others, or a roundtable between Clay, Brad Stulberg, and Steve Magness, where the three discuss and share insights on news and topics related to performance, health, and wellness; and one shorter episode, called “The Coach Up,” which is basically a 1-on-1 coaching session, explaining, in 10-15 minutes, a performance-related tool or idea and how to apply it to your own life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.