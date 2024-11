Funding the Future: Grants and Green Initiatives for School Facilities

On this episode of School Business Insider, we're joined by two leaders at the forefront of sustainable school facilities: Anisa Heming, Director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council, and Craig Schiller, Executive Director of the Collaborative for High Performance Schools. Together, they share the latest on the state of school infrastructure, the challenges schools face in securing funding, and the critical role of sustainability in shaping the future of K-12 facilities.Our guests dive deep into key topics, from national facility funding shortfalls to the recent White House Summit on Sustainable and Healthy K-12 Schools, and offer insight on numerous federal grant opportunities, including the EPA's Community Change Grant and Clean School Bus Rebates. Whether you're a school business official or simply passionate about bettering our schools, this episode is packed with valuable information for navigating the world of school infrastructure funding and environmental initiatives.Check out the 2021 State of our Schools report here.You can see all of the work UNDAUNTEDK12 is doing here.