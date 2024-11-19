Powered by RND
School Business Insider

Podcast School Business Insider
John Brucato
ASBO International's official podcast. Each week we sit down down with school business professionals and industry experts from around the world to share their s...
GovernmentEducationTutorials

  • Becoming an Elite School Business Official: All About the SFO Certification
     In this episode of School Business Insider, we’re exploring the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations (SFO) certification, a designation recognized nationwide for its excellence and rigor in school business. Joining us are two outstanding school business leaders: Matthew Lentz, Chief Financial Officer at Esperanza in Pennsylvania and a certified SFO, and Rebekah Brooks, Chief Financial Officer at Elizabeth School District in Colorado, who is currently considering pursuing her SFO certification.Listen in as Matt shares his experiences earning and holding the SFO, and Rebekah discusses her motivation to take this step in her career. Together, they delve into the benefits of certification, the challenges of the process, and how the SFO can open doors for leadership and growth. If you’re a school business official looking to advance your career, don’t miss this insightful conversation!Contact School Business Insider: Check us out on social media: LinkedIn Twitter (X) Website: https://asbointl.org/SBI Email: [email protected] Make sure to like, subscribe and share for more great insider episodes!Disclaimer:The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speaker’s own and do not represent the views, thoughts, and opinions of the Association of School Business Officials International. The material and information presented here is for general information purposes only. The "ASBO International" name and all forms and abbreviations are the property of its owner and its use does not imply endorsement of or opposition to any specific organization, product, or service. The presence of any advertising does not endorse, or imply endorsement of, any products or services by ASBO International.ASBO International is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and does not participate or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of, or in opposition to, any candidate for elective public office. The sharing of news or information concerning public policy issues or political campaigns and candidates are not, and should not be construed as, endorsements by ASBO Internatio...
    --------  
    31:45
  • Resilience and Reinvention in School Business Leadership
    In this episode of School Business Insider, we sit down with Dr. Michael Lewis, a school business official who shares his personal journey of resilience and reinvention after facing significant professional challenges. Dr. Lewis opens up about his leadership experiences in various educational roles, the difficult decision to leave his most recent position, and the strength it takes to push forward in the face of adversity. Whether you're navigating similar struggles or seeking inspiration, this candid conversation will resonate with anyone dedicated to making a difference in education.Contact School Business Insider: Check us out on social media: LinkedIn Twitter (X) Website: https://asbointl.org/SBI Email: [email protected] Make sure to like, subscribe and share for more great insider episodes!
    --------  
    56:54
  • Funding the Future: Grants and Green Initiatives for School Facilities
    On this episode of School Business Insider, we're joined by two leaders at the forefront of sustainable school facilities: Anisa Heming, Director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council, and Craig Schiller, Executive Director of the Collaborative for High Performance Schools. Together, they share the latest on the state of school infrastructure, the challenges schools face in securing funding, and the critical role of sustainability in shaping the future of K-12 facilities.Our guests dive deep into key topics, from national facility funding shortfalls to the recent White House Summit on Sustainable and Healthy K-12 Schools, and offer insight on numerous federal grant opportunities, including the EPA's Community Change Grant and Clean School Bus Rebates. Whether you're a school business official or simply passionate about bettering our schools, this episode is packed with valuable information for navigating the world of school infrastructure funding and environmental initiatives.Check out the 2021 State of our Schools report here.You can see all of the work UNDAUNTEDK12 is doing here.Contact School Business Insider: Check us out on social media: LinkedIn Twitter (X) Website: https://asbointl.org/SBI Email: [email protected] Make sure to like, subscribe and share for more great insider episodes!
    --------  
    1:04:00
  • From Immigrant to Superintendent: A Journey of Leadership and Resilience
    In this episode of School Business Insider, we sit down with Dr. Victor Hayek, Deputy Superintendent of Schools at Conejo Valley Unified School District in California. Dr. Hayek shares his incredible journey, from being an English learner in the U.S. public school system to rising through the ranks of school leadership, eventually becoming a superintendent. He opens up about the challenges he faced, including overcoming stereotypes, the balance between the business and academic sides of school leadership, and his emphasis on community engagement. Tune in for an insightful conversation that explores the intersection of finance, education, and leadership.Contact School Business Insider: Check us out on social media: LinkedIn Twitter (X) Website: https://asbointl.org/SBI Email: [email protected] Make sure to like, subscribe and share for more great insider episodes!
    --------  
    57:00
  • Strengthening Leadership: The Superintendent, SBO, and Board Collaboration
    In this episode of School Business Insider, we sit down with Dr. James Kaishian, Superintendent of Schools at Briarcliff Manor UFSD in New York, to explore what strong leadership looks like in education today. Dr. Kaishian shares how he weathered turbulent times at Briarcliff Manor, built trust with the community, the Board of Education, and his school business official, and how collaboration across these leadership roles has driven the district's success. Whether you're a school business official, superintendent, or someone looking to strengthen leadership dynamics, this episode provides valuable insights into rebuilding trust, navigating challenges, and fostering teamwork.Check our Dr. Kaishian's podcast, SuperKast here!Contact School Business Insider: Check us out on social media: LinkedIn Twitter (X) Website: https://asbointl.org/SBI Email: [email protected] Make sure to like, subscribe and share for more great insider episodes!
    --------  
    1:02:25

About School Business Insider

ASBO International's official podcast. Each week we sit down down with school business professionals and industry experts from around the world to share their stories and explore the topics that matter most to you.
