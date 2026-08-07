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In this preview of the premium version of The Rachel Hollis Podcast, Rach explores why achieving bigger goals often requires doing less, not more, and argues that focus is one of the most valuable skills for creating lasting change. She encourages listeners to recognize that every hour spent on one activity is a conscious choice not to spend it on something else, making intentional time management essential for building the life they want. Drawing from her own experiences with major life transitions and personal goals, Rachel emphasizes that meaningful progress comes from staying focused on what matters most, making consistent choices that align with your future, and resisting the distractions that pull you away from your biggest priorities.



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