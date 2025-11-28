How A Navy SEAL Turned Setbacks Into A Blueprint For Veteran Success
Send us a textWhat if the smartest career move after service isn’t a perfect plan, but a bold restart? We sit down with retired Navy SEAL, CEO, and author Marty Strong to explore how veterans can trade the myth of linear success for a practical path that blends grit, creativity, and modern vocational skills. Marty opens up about leaving the Teams, entering finance with zero sales experience, and building a mentor network from scratch—then explains how poise under pressure turned market chaos into client trust and long-term growth.We unpack the real barriers many veterans face during transition: narrow job expectations, a lack of sales and prospecting training, and the misconception that one wrong move means failure. Marty breaks these apart with field-tested advice on gap analysis, self-training, curiosity, and emotional intelligence. He shows how the very traits honed in uniform—discipline, adaptability, and calm in uncertainty—become a superpower in business, leadership, and entrepreneurship when applied with intention.Then we dive into Warriors Haven USA, the nonprofit Marty co-founded to close the vocational gap with hands-on training and direct pathways to paid work. From a Florida wood-and-metal shop with lasers and 3D printers to a virtual business academy teaching AI, cybersecurity, and business planning, the program moves veterans through a three-level track: exposure, skill-building, and apprenticeship-to-onboarding. With employer partners that include Michelin-level kitchens and diverse manufacturers, Warriors Haven USA turns training into opportunity, and ambition into a job offer.If you’re a veteran or family member seeking a meaningful civilian career, you’ll hear concrete steps to move further, faster: find mentors who have “arrived,” embrace experimentation over perfection, and keep your creative edge alive at any age. Ready to rethink your path and build skills that pay? Listen now, then subscribe, share with a veteran who needs this, and leave a review to help more people find the show.Support the show