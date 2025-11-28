Powered by RND
Your Thoughts Your Reality
Michael Cole
Business
  How A Navy SEAL Turned Setbacks Into A Blueprint For Veteran Success
    Send us a textWhat if the smartest career move after service isn’t a perfect plan, but a bold restart? We sit down with retired Navy SEAL, CEO, and author Marty Strong to explore how veterans can trade the myth of linear success for a practical path that blends grit, creativity, and modern vocational skills. Marty opens up about leaving the Teams, entering finance with zero sales experience, and building a mentor network from scratch—then explains how poise under pressure turned market chaos into client trust and long-term growth.We unpack the real barriers many veterans face during transition: narrow job expectations, a lack of sales and prospecting training, and the misconception that one wrong move means failure. Marty breaks these apart with field-tested advice on gap analysis, self-training, curiosity, and emotional intelligence. He shows how the very traits honed in uniform—discipline, adaptability, and calm in uncertainty—become a superpower in business, leadership, and entrepreneurship when applied with intention.Then we dive into Warriors Haven USA, the nonprofit Marty co-founded to close the vocational gap with hands-on training and direct pathways to paid work. From a Florida wood-and-metal shop with lasers and 3D printers to a virtual business academy teaching AI, cybersecurity, and business planning, the program moves veterans through a three-level track: exposure, skill-building, and apprenticeship-to-onboarding. With employer partners that include Michelin-level kitchens and diverse manufacturers, Warriors Haven USA turns training into opportunity, and ambition into a job offer.If you’re a veteran or family member seeking a meaningful civilian career, you’ll hear concrete steps to move further, faster: find mentors who have “arrived,” embrace experimentation over perfection, and keep your creative edge alive at any age. Ready to rethink your path and build skills that pay? Listen now, then subscribe, share with a veteran who needs this, and leave a review to help more people find the show.Support the show
    --------  
    34:21
  When The Uniform Comes Off, Who Am I?
    Send us a textThe hardest battles aren’t always fought in combat—they often begin when the uniform comes off. We sit down with Marine Corps veteran and recovery coach Garrett Biss to trace the invisible journey many veterans face: the sudden loss of belonging, the narrowing focus that comes with chronic fight or flight, and the quiet urge to hide behind masks just to be accepted. Garrett offers a clear framework—connection, authenticity, and meaning—that helps explain the void and shows a practical way out.Garrett’s own story flips the usual recovery script. With guidance from a mentor, he didn’t aim at cravings first; he aimed at the emptiness underneath them. By reconnecting with his whole self and giving equal weight to strengths and wins—not just mistakes—he reduced the need to numb. He shares simple tools you can use today: a 100 wins list to widen perspective, small daily gratitudes that shift attention from threats to truths, and brief self-regulation practices to calm the nervous system so real connection becomes possible. We also unpack why masks sabotage belonging, how identity gets split during service, and what it takes to rebuild confidence without rank or role.Whether you’re a veteran, a family member, or a professional who supports the community, this conversation delivers practical steps and language you can use right away. You’ll learn how to spot patterns of isolation, invite safer authenticity, and help someone move from “I used to be someone” to “I still am someone.” Explore Garrett’s free resources at thewarriorreset.com, and share this episode with someone who needs a roadmap back to purpose. If this resonated, follow the show, leave a review, and tell us one small win you’re claiming today.Support the show
    --------  
    30:49
  Design Your Future: Rewire Beliefs, Redefine Success
    Send us a textWhat if the turning point you need isn’t a windfall or a miracle, but a series of small choices that compound into freedom? That’s the heartbeat of our conversation with business and finance mentor Angela Tipton, whose journey through Crohn’s disease, six-figure student debt, and a Fortune 500 career led her to rewire beliefs and redefine success on her terms.We walk through the real mechanics of change: how to spot disabling beliefs before they stall your plans, and how to build enabling beliefs backed by simple systems. Angela shares the daily check-ins she uses to surface emotions, the framing questions that shrink stress, and the counter-habits that protect her from burnout. We dig into the psychology of money—scarcity scripts, investing fears, identity traps—and translate mindset shifts into practical moves like automating savings, breaking goals into tiny steps, and celebrating small wins to reinforce progress.If you’ve felt stuck in a draining role, worried about debt, or unsure how to start, this episode offers a clear path forward. We unpack vision boards that drive action (not clutter), SMART goals that actually stick, and a weekly review that keeps your plan honest. Veterans and families will find tools tailored to transition stress and identity shifts, but the playbook serves anyone ready to claim agency over work, health, and finances. Freedom isn’t a lucky break; it’s a repeatable process you can start today.If this conversation sparked a shift, subscribe, share it with a friend who needs momentum, and leave a quick review to help others find the show. Your thoughts shape your reality—let’s make them count.Support the show
    --------  
    33:33
  How Veterans And Partners Can Communicate, Reconnect, And Thrive At Home
    Send us a textA homecoming can feel like a finish line, but for many veterans and partners it’s the moment everything shifts. Roles change, routines collide, and good intentions get lost in translation. We brought in David and Alexis “Kiwi” to share the tools that helped them turn a painful communication breakdown—yes, including a hard‑boiled egg in a birthday lasagna—into a marriage that’s resilient, connected, and aligned.We explore how unspoken expectations sabotage closeness and why building a common language is the fastest way to sync meaning with message. You’ll learn the “three businesses” framework that lowers anxiety on the spot: own what you think, feel, do, and create; influence but don’t control others; trust the timing and outcomes you can’t manage. We dig into mindset science too—how your reticular activating system filters reality to match your focus—and how a simple physiology reset can break the spin cycle of stress in seconds. Instead of command-and-control habits that backfire at home, we model curiosity, clear requests, and practical rituals.Expect concrete steps you can use tonight: five to ten minutes of daily couch time with three prompts (best part, hardest part, how can I support you), the “what’s in your cup” check to upgrade your inputs, and the same-team mindset that turns arguments into joint problem-solving. Whether you’re navigating reintegration, launching a business together, or simply trying to feel close again, these tools help you reclaim presence and rebuild trust without guesswork.If this conversation gave you a new way to show up for your partner, share it with someone who needs it, subscribe for more veteran-focused tools, and leave a review telling us your favorite takeaway. Your feedback helps more families find the habits that heal.Support the show
    --------  
    34:28
  From Discharge to Discovery: Finding Your True Calling After Service
    Send us a textWhen Joe Kramer received his medical discharge from the Army due to hearing issues, his decade-long dream of military service came crashing down. As a West Point graduate raised in a military family, the sudden transition left him experiencing what he calls "identity whiplash" - that jarring moment when the future you've envisioned disappears overnight.What followed was a tumultuous journey through multiple civilian careers and layoffs, all while supporting a growing family including newborn twins. Rather than succumbing to bitterness or despair, Joe maintained a relentless optimism that ultimately guided him toward meaningful work aligned with his values. His story resonates with anyone facing unexpected career pivots or searching for purpose after a major life transition.The conversation takes a fascinating turn when Joe reveals how he founded "Ruck On," an initiative that began as his personal fitness journey but evolved into a platform helping veterans reconnect with physical activity and personal development. By transforming military rucking into a civilian practice on his own terms, Joe rediscovered a piece of his military identity while reclaiming his personal agency. This became a powerful metaphor for his broader transition - taking familiar elements from military life but adapting them to serve his civilian goals.Perhaps most valuable are Joe's three transformative practices for veterans in transition: reading ten pages daily, consistent journaling, and intentionally focusing on positives. His practical exercise of listing what you don't want and then flipping each item provides a roadmap for clarity when feeling lost. As Joe wisely notes, "People get hung up focusing on the negatives and what they don't want, and you just get more of that." His journey proves that with resilience and the right mindset, veterans can create fulfilling lives beyond service, choosing meaning over expectations.Subscribe and follow @RuckOnVentures on Instagram to continue the conversation about finding purpose after military service. What transition challenges have you faced, and how did you overcome them?Support the show
    --------  
    37:51

About Your Thoughts Your Reality

Welcome to "Your Thoughts, Your Reality with Michael Cole," the podcast that shines a compassionate light on the journey of veterans battling through life's challenges. Michael Cole, a Certified Elite Neuroencoding Specialist, dedicated to guiding military veterans as they navigate the intricate pathways of post-deployment life. Join him as we delve into the profound realm of Neuroencoding science, empowering these brave individuals to conquer universal battles: procrastination, self-doubt, fear, and more. Together, let's uncover the strength within you to re-engage with families and society, forging a new path forward.
Business

