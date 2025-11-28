When The Uniform Comes Off, Who Am I?

Send us a textThe hardest battles aren’t always fought in combat—they often begin when the uniform comes off. We sit down with Marine Corps veteran and recovery coach Garrett Biss to trace the invisible journey many veterans face: the sudden loss of belonging, the narrowing focus that comes with chronic fight or flight, and the quiet urge to hide behind masks just to be accepted. Garrett offers a clear framework—connection, authenticity, and meaning—that helps explain the void and shows a practical way out.Garrett’s own story flips the usual recovery script. With guidance from a mentor, he didn’t aim at cravings first; he aimed at the emptiness underneath them. By reconnecting with his whole self and giving equal weight to strengths and wins—not just mistakes—he reduced the need to numb. He shares simple tools you can use today: a 100 wins list to widen perspective, small daily gratitudes that shift attention from threats to truths, and brief self-regulation practices to calm the nervous system so real connection becomes possible. We also unpack why masks sabotage belonging, how identity gets split during service, and what it takes to rebuild confidence without rank or role.Whether you’re a veteran, a family member, or a professional who supports the community, this conversation delivers practical steps and language you can use right away. You’ll learn how to spot patterns of isolation, invite safer authenticity, and help someone move from “I used to be someone” to “I still am someone.” Explore Garrett’s free resources at thewarriorreset.com, and share this episode with someone who needs a roadmap back to purpose. If this resonated, follow the show, leave a review, and tell us one small win you’re claiming today.Support the show