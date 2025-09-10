Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessWomen's Leadership Success
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Women's Leadership Success
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Women's Leadership Success

Sabrina Braham MA MFT PPC
BusinessCareers
Women's Leadership Success
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 149
  • The Growth Mindset Revolution: How Women Leaders Are Rewiring Their Way to Executive Success
    Breaking through the barriers that hold you back isn't about changing who you are—it's about changing how you think.What's Really Holding You Back From Leadership Success?The biggest barrier to women's leadership advancement isn't external—it's the fixed mindset that keeps you playing small. Research shows that women hold just 25% of senior leadership positions and face a projected 48-year timeline to reach true parity in executive roles. But here's the game-changer: women leaders who embrace a growth mindset are reshaping their neural pathways and accelerating their path to the C-suite.This question haunts nearly every ambitious woman I meet: "What's really holding me back?" At first glance, it seems obvious—lack of sponsorship, limited opportunities, or not fitting the traditional leadership mold. While these external barriers are real, the most transformative shift happens when we look inward.The truth? Your mindset shapes your reality. The Elizabeth Effect: When Fixed Mindset Becomes Your Career Ceiling Let me share Elizabeth's story—a brilliant, results-driven leader who consistently went above and beyond. Despite her stellar performance, promotions kept slipping away. When she finally asked for feedback, the response was devastating: "You don't have enough executive presence."Sound familiar? Research reveals that executive presence is being redefined in 2025, moving beyond traditional markers like vocal projection to encompass emotional intelligence, adaptability, and authentic leadership.Elizabeth could have accepted this label and remained stuck. Instead, she chose growth. As her executive coach, I helped her identify the specific gaps between her current presence and the executive leadership she aspired to embody. Together, we worked on targeted mindset shifts and executive presence strategies—from reframing her inner dialogue to mastering the art of leading rooms even when she felt uncomfortable.The transformation wasn't just tactical; it was deeply psychological. Within a year of implementing these strategies, Elizabeth wasn't just promoted—she became known as the leader who elevated everyone around her.The turning point? One powerful belief: "I can grow." The Neuroscience Behind Your Leadership Transformation Here's the encouraging truth that every woman leader needs to understand: Your brain is built to adapt. Research from the NeuroLeadership Institute shows that 85% of people can shift from a fixed to growth mindset on a weekly basis when they focus on three key habits: valuing progress, experimenting, and learning from others.Every small choice literally rewires your mind for the future you want. This isn't positive thinking—it's applied neuroscience.Fixed vs. Growth Mindset: The Leadership DifferenceFixed Mindset Says:"This is just how I am""I'm never going to be good at this""I can't make mistakes"Growth Mindset Says:"I'm not there yet, but I can learn""Challenges are opportunities to grow""Mistakes are data for improvement"McKinsey's 2025 research on growth leadership reveals that high-performing companies are led by executives who demonstrate five critical mindsets: prioritizing growth, acting boldly, maintaining customer focus, attracting talent, and executing with rigor.The Ripple Effect: How Your Mindset Transforms EverythingWhen you shift your mindset, the impact cascades through every aspect of your leadership:On Yourself: Confidence Becomes Your Competitive EdgeYour mind shift shapes your confidence. Instead of playing small, you start seizing opportunities that align with your potential.On Your Team: Culture Becomes Your LegacyYou set the tone—is it safe to try and learn, or are people afraid to fail? Google's Project Aristotle confirmed that psychological safety, directly linked to growth mindset leadership, is the foundation of innovative teams.On Your Results: Growth Becomes Your GPSYou determine whether you seize opportunities or stay stuck in familiar territory.
    --------  
    10:04
  • AI Leadership Framework: The OPEN and CARE Model for Ethical AI Implementation
    An AI leadership framework that balances innovation with responsibility is essential for 2025 success, as thought leader Faisal Hoque reveals the groundbreaking OPEN and CARE methodology that helps leaders navigate the complex hybrid world of human-AI collaboration. Bottom Line Up Front: Leaders must become multidisciplinary systems thinkers who can manage both human resources and digital agents simultaneously. The most effective AI leadership framework combines opportunity exploration (OPEN) with catastrophic risk prevention (CARE) to create sustainable AI business strategy that serves humanity while driving innovation. From Human Authenticity to Strategic Implementation: Part 2 of Our AI Leadership Series This is Part 2 of our exclusive two-part interview series with bestselling author and thought leader Faisal Hoque. In Part 1: "Women in Leadership AI: Preserving Human Authenticity While Harnessing Technology", we explored what makes us uniquely human, the importance of leadership authenticity, and how to protect your agency while leveraging AI tools. Now, in Part 2, we dive deep into the practical implementation side: How do you actually build an AI leadership framework that works? Faisal reveals his proprietary OPEN and CARE methodology—a systematic approach to AI governance framework that balances innovation with ethical responsibility. The Hybrid World Reality: Why Traditional Leadership No Longer Works The Death of Process-Performance-Structure Leadership The old leadership paradigm is obsolete. As Hoque explains, "When I started my career, we used to think very much about process performance and organizational structure. Those kind of started to fade away. And we started talking about emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and inspiration and influence." But even that evolution isn't enough for our current AI business strategy demands. Today's leaders face an unprecedented challenge: managing hybrid workforces that include both human employees and AI agents. What Hybrid Leadership Actually Means Most people think "hybrid" refers to remote versus office work. That's wrong. In the context of AI leadership framework development, hybrid means something far more complex: Three Types of Hybrid Leadership: Hybrid Markets: Your customers interact with both human representatives and AI agents (like Netflix's algorithm suggesting your next show) Hybrid Workforce: You manage both human resources and digital resources, working together and sometimes replacing each other Hybrid Leadership Decision-Making: As a leader, you're not just saying "Faisal is going to do this and Sabrina is going to do that"—you're also allocating: "My customer agent is going to do this, and my chatbot is going to do that" The New Leadership Requirements Modern leaders must be both emotionally intelligent AND systems thinkers. This used to be the job of IT or technology people, but that's no longer true. In today's AI governance framework, every leader at every level must understand how people and technology coexist. The CARE Framework: Your AI Ethics Framework for Risk Prevention Why Risk Planning Is Critical in AI Governance Framework Most leaders are not prepared for AI's potential negative consequences. They focus entirely on opportunity while ignoring catastrophic scenarios. The CARE framework forces leaders to think preventatively. CARE: The Four-Step Risk Methodology CARE is also an acronym that ensures responsible AI framework implementation: C - Catastrophize Scenarios Identify the most catastrophic outcomes possible from your AI implementation Consider impacts on employees, customers, and society Think beyond immediate business metrics A - Assess Impact Evaluate ripple effects across your ecosystem Consider job displacement consequences Analyze long-term societal implications R - Risk Mitigation Develop guardrails and governance structures
    --------  
    24:40
  • Women in Leadership AI: Preserving Human Authenticity & Technology for Success
    Women in leadership AI roles face unprecedented challenges as artificial intelligence transforms the workplace, yet their ability to empathize and act ethically positions them to lead organizations into a future where technology serves humanity rather than replacing it. Bottom Line Up Front: Women in leadership face systemic challenges as jobs traditionally held by women are much more exposed to automation, yet the ability of women to empathize and act ethically makes them ideally placed to lead us into a future where AI benefits all society. The key to thriving as a female leader in 2025 is leveraging AI and leadership strategies that preserve your authentic voice and human-centered approach. The Great Leadership Inflection Point: Why Women Leaders Must Act Now. Women in Leadership AIWe're standing at what thought leader Faisal Hoque calls "one of those inflection points" - similar to when the printing press was developed or we transitioned from horse and buggy to automobiles. This isn't just technological change; it's a fundamental shift that will define the rise and fall of leaders and companies over the next 3, 5, 10, and 30 years.For women in leadership positions - whether you're a manager implementing AI tools, director overseeing technology strategy, VP of innovation, C-suite executive governing AI policy, or founder building AI-powered companies - this moment presents both unprecedented challenges and remarkable opportunities. Jobs traditionally held by women are much more exposed to AI than those traditionally held by men, but paradoxically, women were found to have a 28% higher share of soft, interpersonal skills that help us work well together, such as team leadership, strategic leadership and collaboration.The Hybrid World Reality for Female Leadership DevelopmentAs Hoque explains in his groundbreaking book "Transcend," we've entered a hybrid world where we must live not just with human beings, but with human beings enabled by artificial intelligence, and sometimes with AI itself. This reality demands a new approach to AI and leadership - one that women leaders are uniquely positioned to excel in.What Makes Us Uniquely Human: The Foundation of Leadership AuthenticityThe Complexity Advantage for Women in LeadershipHuman complexity is our superpower. According to Hoque, what makes us human is "our complexity, the complexity of freedom, complexity of purpose, complexity of survival, complexity of how we treat each other." This isn't a bug in human leadership - it's a feature that AI cannot replicate.For women in leadership implementing AI strategies, this complexity often manifests as:Multi-dimensional thinking shaped by navigating workplace bias and systemic barriersEmpathetic problem-solving that considers multiple stakeholder perspectivesAuthentic vulnerability that builds trust and psychological safetyIntuitive decision-making that balances data with human insightThe Leadership Authenticity ImperativeIn a world where AI can now mimic empathy, generate creative content, and even simulate love, leadership authenticity becomes your competitive differentiator. Women leaders at every level are more likely to be concerned about AI's most pressing issues in the workplace, including misinformation perpetuation and introducing bias into talent processes.This heightened awareness of AI's risks positions women in leadership to:Champion ethical AI implementation in their organizationsProtect human dignity in increasingly automated workplacesBuild trust through transparent communication about AI's role and limitationsPreserve company culture that values human connection alongside technological advancementAbout Our Expert: Faisal HoqueFaisal Hoque is a renowned thought leader, best-selling author, and technology entrepreneur who has dedicated his career to exploring the intersection of humanity and technology. As the founder of multiple companies and author of several acclaimed books including "Transcend" and "Everyt...
    --------  
    32:44
  • Job Interview Storytelling Techniques: How to Stand Out in Interviews with Persuasive Stories
    Learn job interview storytelling techniques to stand out, impress hiring managers, and get the job you want. Discover tips from persuasion expert David Garfinkel.
    --------  
    21:56
  • Implementing Flexible Leadership Strategies for Women Leaders: Practical Applications for Success
    In this second part of our interview with Kevin Eikenberry, author of "Flexible Leadership," we explore how implementing flexible leadership strategies to navigate complex situations and overcome challenges, drives organizational success. Why Implementing Flexible Leadership Strategies Matters for Women Leaders While understanding the flexible leadership mindset is essential, the real value comes from implementation. For women leaders navigating today's complex business environment, implementing flexible leadership strategies creates a powerful advantage in overcoming traditional barriers. According to recent research from McKinsey, companies with women in executive positions are 30% more likely to outperform their competitors, highlighting the business impact when women leaders successfully implement adaptive approaches. Mastering Leadership Flexors: Key Strategies for Women Leaders At the core of implementing flexible leadership strategies is what Eikenberry calls "flexors" – paired leadership approaches that might initially seem contradictory but are actually complementary dimensions of effective leadership: Results vs. People Focus for Women Leaders Rather than permanently choosing one approach, women leaders who implement flexible leadership strategies consciously shift their emphasis depending on what the situation requires: "This isn't binary," explains Eikenberry. "The right answer is how to lean in the direction of each. During crunch time before a deadline, I might focus more on results, but afterward shift toward supporting my people's needs." Decisive vs. Collaborative Decision-Making Strategies Women leaders can adjust their decision-making approach based on: Urgency of the situation Expertise required for quality decisions Need for buy-in during implementation Development requirements of team members Directive vs. Coaching Communication Strategies Effective women leaders consciously choose their communication approach: When clear direction is needed versus when development is the priority How much structure to provide versus autonomy to encourage When to speak with authority versus when to facilitate dialogue Implementing flexible leadership strategies means consciously selecting the appropriate approach rather than defaulting to habit or personal preference. Click the image to learn more. Practical Implementation Strategies for Women Leaders Women leaders can immediately begin implementing flexible leadership strategies through these practical applications: Context-Based Decision Framework for Women Leaders Assess whether the situation is clear, complicated, complex, or chaotic Consider what specific outcomes are required in this particular context Determine whether to decide independently, seek input, or fully delegate Match your leadership approach to the urgency, complexity, and expertise needed Adaptive Communication Strategies for Women Leaders Develop multiple ways to deliver the same message for different stakeholders Adjust your communication style based on audience and circumstance Know when directness will be more effective than collaboration Create communication approaches that overcome potential gender bias Research shows that 36% of women leaders report being interrupted in meetings, compared to just 15% of men in similar positions. Implementing flexible communication strategies helps women leaders maintain their effectiveness despite these challenges. Strategic Feedback Systems for Women Leaders Women leaders who implement flexible leadership strategies create robust feedback mechanisms: Structure psychological safety for honest communication Ask specific questions rather than general ones ("How could I improve my listening in today's meeting?" versus "How am I doing?") Build trust through consistency between words and actions Recognize that positional power may inhibit candid responses As Eikenberry notes: Implementing Change Leadership Strategies for Women Leaders
    --------  
    30:20

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Women's Leadership Success

Since 1989, Women Business Leadership Skills and Career Development Advice. Interviews with Successful Women CEOs, Managers and Entrepreneurs to Help You Influence People, Improve Performance, Get Promoted, Increase Earnings and Enhance Your Job/Life Balance
Podcast website
BusinessCareersEntrepreneurshipManagement

Listen to Women's Leadership Success, Prof G Markets and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:48:53 AM