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1323 episodes
- Record-high 401(k) balances may make retirement savers feel like they are finally getting ahead—but the numbers could be creating false confidence. Vanguard’s latest retirement savings data shows median 401(k) balances rising sharply, while much of that growth appears tied to strong stock market returns rather than improved saving habits. We explain why investment growth alone may not be enough, how the declining personal savings rate affects retirement readiness, and why increasing your contribution rate—even by 1%—can meaningfully strengthen your financial plan. Learn how much you should save for retirement, evaluate your 401(k), and become an active participant in building long-term wealth.
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Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.
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- Check out Mindy on the Bigger Pockets Money podcast
This episode brought to you by Abound Wealth. Take the relationship to the next level and become a client: https://moneyguy.com/become-a-client/
Building wealth is only half the battle—keeping it, enjoying it, and avoiding costly financial blind spots is where the real challenge begins. In this special Making a Millionaire collaboration, Brian and Bo sit down with Mindy from BiggerPockets Money and her husband Karl to analyze a nearly $10 million portfolio, uncovering hidden risks like concentration risk, margin loans, Roth conversion opportunities, tax planning, required minimum distributions (RMDs), retirement withdrawal strategies, liquidity planning, and the Achiever's Trap. Whether you're pursuing financial independence, FIRE, retirement planning, or simply want to build lasting wealth through investing and smart tax strategies, this conversation offers practical insights for high-income earners, retirees, and anyone serious about optimizing their financial future without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build.
Jump start your journey with our FREE financial resources
Reach your goals faster with our products
Take the relationship to the next level: become a client
Subscribe on YouTube for early access and go beyond the podcast
Connect with us on social media for more content
Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want to build wealth faster without gambling, chasing hot stocks, or taking unnecessary risks? In this episode, Brian and Bo break down the biggest wealth accelerators that actually move the needle—from increasing your savings rate, maximizing income, reducing debt, minimizing taxes, and automating your finances to advanced strategies like real estate investing, house hacking, equity compensation, entrepreneurship, and leveraged investing. Learn how to eliminate financial drag, optimize your investing strategy, reach financial independence sooner, and make smarter money decisions using proven financial planning principles. Whether you're just beginning your investing journey or already building serious wealth, these accelerators can help your dollars work harder for you.
Jump start your journey with our FREE financial resources
Reach your goals faster with our products
Take the relationship to the next level: become a client
Subscribe on YouTube for early access and go beyond the podcast
Connect with us on social media for more content
Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Pre-order the paperback edition of Millionaire Mission today at moneyguy.com/millionairemission
The new Millionaire Mission paperback is finally here—and it's much more than a new cover. Brian has updated the bestselling personal finance book with new wealth-building stories, refreshed investing and retirement account contribution limits, updated case studies, and even more insight into his own financial decisions. Whether you're working toward financial independence, building long-term wealth, investing for retirement, maximizing your 401(k), Roth IRA, or HSA, or simply trying to make smarter money decisions, this updated edition is designed to help. Pre-orders begin July 28 and include exclusive bonuses for Financial Mutants, including access to special merchandise, Brian's Book Club, and exclusive Moneyverse Discord communities.
Jump start your journey with our FREE financial resources
Reach your goals faster with our products
Take the relationship to the next level: become a client
Subscribe on YouTube for early access and go beyond the podcast
Connect with us on social media for more content
Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Financial advisors Brian and Bo react to some of the internet's most viral money advice and separate smart financial strategies from dangerous financial myths. From Nancy Pelosi ETFs and Robert Kiyosaki's "Savers Are Losers" philosophy to leveraged real estate, whole life insurance, financial advisors, Roth IRAs, S&P 500 investing, entrepreneurship, and financial independence, we break down what actually works for building long-term wealth. If you're looking for evidence-based investing, retirement planning, personal finance, index fund investing, tax-efficient wealth building, and common-sense financial advice, this episode explains why boring often beats flashy. Learn how Financial Mutants build wealth through disciplined investing, low-cost index funds, and proven financial planning principles instead of chasing viral trends.
Jump start your journey with our FREE financial resources
Reach your goals faster with our products
Take the relationship to the next level: become a client
Subscribe on YouTube for early access and go beyond the podcast
Connect with us on social media for more content
Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.Podcast website
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