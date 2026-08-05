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Building wealth is only half the battle—keeping it, enjoying it, and avoiding costly financial blind spots is where the real challenge begins. In this special Making a Millionaire collaboration, Brian and Bo sit down with Mindy from BiggerPockets Money and her husband Karl to analyze a nearly $10 million portfolio, uncovering hidden risks like concentration risk, margin loans, Roth conversion opportunities, tax planning, required minimum distributions (RMDs), retirement withdrawal strategies, liquidity planning, and the Achiever's Trap. Whether you're pursuing financial independence, FIRE, retirement planning, or simply want to build lasting wealth through investing and smart tax strategies, this conversation offers practical insights for high-income earners, retirees, and anyone serious about optimizing their financial future without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build.



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Bring confidence to your wealth building with simplified strategies from The Money Guy. Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond common sense and help you reach your money goals faster. Make your assets do the heavy lifting so you can quit worrying and start living a more fulfilled life.

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