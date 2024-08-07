Powered by RND
The Delighted Customers Podcast with Mark Slatin

Mark Slatin | The Agile Brand
Welcome to the Delighted Customers Podcast, your go-to resource for practical insights and thought leadership in enhancing customer experiences. Recently ranked...
BusinessManagement

Available Episodes

5 of 110
  • #110 Why Your Survey Scores May Be Misleading
    Meet Alek Alek Catlett is a manager in EY's AI & Data consulting practice, where he has worked for the past 4 years. Alek helps his clients solve complex problems where the customer and data meet. Prior to EY, Alek spent 6 years at Tailored Brands, parent company to Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Moores. Alek is also a graduate of the first Masters of Science in Customer Experience Management in North America from Michigan State University.
    --------  
    33:47
  • #109 Strategies to Measure and Prove the Value of Customer Experience Investments
    Tom Shimko, a seasoned expert in customer experience (CX) and marketing, to discuss the ROI of CX. Tom highlights the necessity of treating CX as a strategic imperative rather than a mere nicety. He unpacks the IDIC framework by Peppers and Rogers, emphasizing identification, differentiation, interaction, and customization as key steps. Tom shares insightful case studies, including work with 1800 Flowers, AIG, and Prudential, demonstrating how targeted CX improvements can significantly enhance customer value and reduce attrition. He underscores the importance of aligning CX initiatives with senior leadership’s goals and understanding customer needs at every lifecycle stage to justify continued investment in CX efforts. What are some misconceptions about proving the value of customer experience? Addressing misconceptions helps CX leaders understand the critical elements that often go overlooked or misunderstood. Tom highlights the importance of measurable metrics in customer experience, which are essential for justifying investments and making informed decisions. It also helps shift the view of customer experience from being a "nice to have" to a strategic necessity. How does the IDIC framework relate to the customer lifecycle? Tom discusses the IDIC framework, which includes Identification, Differentiation, Interaction, and Customization. Understanding this framework allows businesses to segment their customers effectively, address their needs more precisely, and measure the impact of their strategies. By relating it to the customer lifecycle, Tom shows how this framework can be applied in real-world scenarios to enhance customer relationships and drive business growth. Can you walk through some use cases from your experience to give leaders a blueprint for how they might identify opportunities to calculate the ROI of CX? Real-world examples and use cases provide practical insights and a blueprint for CX leaders. Tom's examples from 1-800-Flowers, AIG, and Prudential show how specific strategies can have a significant impact on business metrics like customer retention, revenue, and cancellation rates. These use cases offer actionable steps for leaders to follow and adapt to their unique contexts. Meet Tom! Tom Shimko brings a background of 20+ years of experience leading marketing, customer experience, and strategic planning in both senior management and consulting roles.  These have included building and leading the consulting division as a Senior Managing Partner at Peppers & Rogers Group, Director of International Marketing at Prudential, Head of Marketing Intelligence and Customer Experience at GE Capital, SVP, Customer Retention and Loyalty at AIG, and as the Chief Marketing Officer at Pitney Bowes, Danbury Health Systems, and the DMA.  His consulting clients cross B2B, B2C and Nonprofit sectors, and include organizations such as Acxiom, Oracle, 1800Flowers, Space.com, Jaguar, Wolters Kluwer, Rodale Publishing, the American Cancer Society, and the Young President’s Organization.  Tom currently leads Shimko1to1.com, where he helps organizations to increase customer acquisition, improve retention, and grow customer value, by focusing on customer needs, potential value, and by improving the customer experience.  Known for driving transformative growth, Tom excels in crafting innovative customer-centric strategies and leveraging data-driven insights, with a focus on action, impact and results.
    --------  
    32:18
  • #108 The 'Web of Data': Enhancing CX through Effective Data Integration
    On the latest episode of The Delighted Customers Podcast, Roxie Strohmenger, CCXP, an acclaimed CX strategist and Board Chair-Elect of CXPA, shares valuable insights on the power of data in customer experience. Roxie has shaped industry standards, from co-defining Forrester's CX Index to leading award-winning CX initiatives at UKG, and is now a principal strategist at Heart of the Customer. In this episode, Roxie introduces the “web of data,” a groundbreaking concept for accessing and integrating diverse data sources to accelerate decision-making. She explains how CX leaders can leverage this approach to give executives real-time, actionable insights supporting strategic business goals. Roxie also examines the repercussions of limited data access, which often results in CX being seen as a cost center rather than a strategic partner. She offers practical strategies for CX professionals to foster collaboration with IT and data teams and overcome technical and regulatory barriers to streamline data integration. Finally, Roxie highlights the importance of aligning CX metrics with key operational and financial metrics. This alignment helps CX professionals communicate their value effectively to executives, fostering buy-in and elevating CX as a strategic asset. Listen in to discover actionable strategies to navigate data challenges and make a compelling case for CX at the executive level! Meet Roxie Roxie Strohmenger is an innovative, determined, and passionate award-winning CX Change Maker who believes great things don't happen in your comfort zone. With over 20+ years of experience, Roxie has a passion for designing and executing innovative CX transformation initiatives that are linked to operational metrics and financials to create differentiated, high-quality emotion-focused experiences that create, sustain, and expand customer loyalty. Roxie is currently a Principal Strategist at Heart of the Customer partnering with CX Leaders to deliver solid ROI and also serves as the Vice Chair on the board of directors for the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA). Her expertise has also been featured in podcasts, webinars, and in the book, “Do B2B Better: Drive Growth through Game-Changing Customer Experience."
    --------  
    44:47
  • #107 Strategy Meets CX: A Conversation with Seth Godin on 'This is Strategy'
    Seth is a legendary thinker and marketer known for challenging conventional wisdom. In this episode, he dives into his latest book, This is Strategy, offering fresh perspectives on how to craft and execute a powerful strategy in today’s fast-changing world. Beyond just strategy, Seth explores the crucial connection between strategy and customer experience (CX), helping listeners understand why aligning these two elements is key to driving sustainable business growth. Whether you're a business leader, CX professional, or strategist, this episode offers actionable insights you can put into practice immediately. Meet Seth! Seth Godin is an author, entrepreneur and most of all, A teacher Seth is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and speaker. In addition to launching one of the most popular blogs in the world, he has written 21 best-selling books, including The Dip, Linchpin, Purple Cow, Tribes, and What To Do When It's Your Turn (And It's Always Your Turn). His book, This is Marketing, was an instant bestseller in countries around the world. His latest books are The Song of Significance and The Practice, and creatives everywhere have made it a bestseller. Though renowned for his writing and speaking, Seth also founded two companies, Squidoo and Yoyodyne (acquired by Yahoo!). By focusing on everything from effective marketing and leadership, to the spread of ideas and changing everything, Seth has been able to motivate and inspire countless people around the world. In 2013, Seth was one of just three professionals inducted into the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame. In an astonishing turn of events, in May 2018, he was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame as well. He might be the only person in both.
    --------  
    32:48
  • #106: Avoiding the Metric-Centric Trap
    Raj Sivasubramanian has served as a CX leader in great brands like AirBnB, eBay, Verint, and Bain and now leads the journey management practice at QuestionPro. He's a Professor of Practice at Michigan State University in the CXM Masters of Science Degree program. He’s worked with some of the most successful brands and joined us to share insights about how great companies differentiate on customer experience. In this episode: What do we do about the metric trap? This question is essential because many organizations fall into the trap of over-focusing on metrics like NPS (Net Promoter Score) and CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) without necessarily improving the customer experience. Raj provides strategies and insights to avoid this trap, which can help organizations focus on actionable insights rather than just numbers. How does operational data play into customer sentiment data? Understanding how to integrate operational data with customer sentiment data is crucial for gaining a holistic view of the customer experience. Raj's explanation helps organizations realize that customer feedback alone isn't enough; it should be supplemented with operational metrics to drive meaningful actions that improve the customer experience. What approach works best for making organizational change happen from a CX leader's standpoint? This question is critical for anyone trying to drive customer-centric changes within their organization. Raj discusses different strategies like looking for quick wins, connecting insights to key corporate initiatives, and the importance of having allies. His advice provides a roadmap for CX leaders to effectively influence and implement changes that can significantly enhance customer experiences. Join us for an engaging conversation as Raj shares practical tips and actionable insights.
    --------  
    28:47

About The Delighted Customers Podcast with Mark Slatin

Welcome to the Delighted Customers Podcast, your go-to resource for practical insights and thought leadership in enhancing customer experiences. Recently ranked in the top 20 on Apple’s Management charts in the US, we bring you discussions with top experts aimed at empowering leaders to elevate customer experience.
