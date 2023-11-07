Powered by RND
Whatever you lead can only grow when you do. Experience real-life, real-time business and leadership coaching from Dave Ramsey, a successful CEO, popular radio personality, bestselling author, and now the host of The EntreLeadership Podcast.
  • “I Love You Enough to Tell You the Truth”
    Today, we'll hear about:  A son who doesn't think he's being treated fairly by his father  An owner struggling to get his business back on track after the pandemic  Founder of Sseko Designs; Liz Bohannon's journey to creating a global fashion brand  A business owner looking for ways to incentivize his sales team to build stronger relationships with clients
    1:02:11
  • Am I Going to Fail the Family Business?
    Today we'll hear about:  A son concerned he will let down his family and their business  An owner who is content with no growth in his business  Dave discussing what decision caused his business to experience rapid growth  A son weighing the consequences of returning to his father's struggling company
    50:53
  • That Was a Total Leadership Fail
    Today we'll hear about:  A business owner looking for a way to buy out his lazy brother  A wife concerned that their business's success could ruin their marriage  Dave Ramsey's advice on building a healthy team culture  A young business owner looking to grow his family business with debt
    48:41
  • Can My Business Survive This Crazy Economy?
    Today we'll hear about:  A business owner trying to navigate a difficult economy   A son deciding who to sell his late father's business to  A new business owner celebrating her team and their success   A leader facing a logistical bottleneck for growth in a specialty sales role
    51:59
  • Is It Time for Me to Get a Business Partner?
    Today we'll hear about:  A man asking if he should take on investors  A woman wondering if her business is growing too fast  Dave's take on how to balance humility and confidence  A business owner deciding how to use his profit
