Today, we’ll hear about:
A son who doesn’t think he’s being treated fairly by his father
An owner struggling to get his business back on track after the pandemic
Founder of Sseko Designs; Liz Bohannon’s journey to creating a global fashion brand
A business owner looking for ways to incentivize his sales team to build stronger relationships with clients
Listen to More From Ramsey Network
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
💼 The Ken Coleman Show
--------
1:02:11
Am I Going to Fail the Family Business?
Today we’ll hear about:
A son concerned he will let down his family and their business
An owner who is content with no growth in his business
Dave discussing what decision caused his business to experience rapid growth
A son weighing the consequences of returning to his father’s struggling company
Listen to More From Ramsey Network
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
💼 The Ken Coleman Show
--------
50:53
That Was a Total Leadership Fail
Today we’ll hear about:
A business owner looking for a way to buy out his lazy brother
A wife concerned that their business’s success could ruin their marriage
Dave Ramsey’s advice on building a healthy team culture
A young business owner looking to grow his family business with debt
Listen to More From Ramsey Network
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
💼 The Ken Coleman Show
--------
48:41
Can My Business Survive This Crazy Economy?
Today we’ll hear about:
A business owner trying to navigate a difficult economy
A son deciding who to sell his late father's business to
A new business owner celebrating her team and their success
A leader facing a logistical bottleneck for growth in a specialty sales role
Listen to More From Ramsey Network
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
💼 The Ken Coleman Show
--------
51:59
Is It Time for Me to Get a Business Partner?
Today we’ll hear about:
A man asking if he should take on investors
A woman wondering if her business is growing too fast
Dave’s take on how to balance humility and confidence
A business owner deciding how to use his profit
Listen to More From Ramsey Network
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
💼 The Ken Coleman Show
Whatever you lead can only grow when you do. Experience real-life, real-time business and leadership coaching from Dave Ramsey, a successful CEO, popular radio personality, bestselling author, and now the host of The EntreLeadership Podcast. Dave takes your calls and draws on over 30 years of experience as the CEO of Ramsey Solutions to help you overcome the challenges you're facing. More at https://www.ramseysolutions.com/shows/the-entreleadership-podcast.