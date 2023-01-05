Mental health challenges and broken relationships are a part of life—but they don’t have to define you. If you’re navigating something messy, call The Dr. John ... More
I Am Worried, Jealous and Insecure
On today’s show, we hear about:
- A wife crippled by jealousy in her marriage
- A husband struggling to get his wife on board financially
- A woman upset over how her ex could move on so quickly
Lyrics of the Day: "Round Here" - Counting Crows
These platforms contain content, including information provided by guests, that is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional medical, counseling, therapeutic, financial, legal, or other advice. The Lampo Group, LLC d/b/a Ramsey Solutions as well as its affiliates and subsidiaries (including their respective employees, agents and representatives) make no representations or warranties concerning the content and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning the content including any treatment or action taken by any person following the information offered or provided within or through this show. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require professional advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified professional expert and specialist. If you are having a health or mental health emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
5/1/2023
58:19
My Husband Doesn’t Understand Me
On today’s show, we hear about:
- A wife who feels misunderstood in her marriage
- “Signs” of highly insecure people and John’s honest opinion of them
- A man stunted by his fear of making mistakes
Lyrics of the Day: "Toxic"- Britney Spears
These platforms contain content, including information provided by guests, that is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional medical, counseling, therapeutic, financial, legal, or other advice. The Lampo Group, LLC d/b/a Ramsey Solutions as well as its affiliates and subsidiaries (including their respective employees, agents and representatives) make no representations or warranties concerning the content and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning the content including any treatment or action taken by any person following the information offered or provided within or through this show. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require professional advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified professional expert and specialist. If you are having a health or mental health emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
4/28/2023
48:37
Do I Force My Daughter To Have a Relationship With Her Dad?
On today’s show, we hear about:
- A mom worried her daughter will regret not having a relationship with her dad
- A woman wondering how to help her special-needs son thrive
- A man unsure of how to communicate boundaries to his father-in-law
Lyrics of the Day: "I Won't Back Down" - Tom Petty
These platforms contain content, including information provided by guests, that is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional medical, counseling, therapeutic, financial, legal, or other advice. The Lampo Group, LLC d/b/a Ramsey Solutions as well as its affiliates and subsidiaries (including their respective employees, agents and representatives) make no representations or warranties concerning the content and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning the content including any treatment or action taken by any person following the information offered or provided within or through this show. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require professional advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified professional expert and specialist. If you are having a health or mental health emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
4/26/2023
53:23
Should We Intervene in Family Drama?
On today’s show, we hear about:
- A woman navigating the decision to let her teen sister live with her family
- A 19-year-old navigating the Wild West of dating for the first time ever
- A mom unsure of how much to tell her kids about their dad’s abuse
These platforms contain content, including information provided by guests, that is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional medical, counseling, therapeutic, financial, legal, or other advice. The Lampo Group, LLC d/b/a Ramsey Solutions as well as its affiliates and subsidiaries (including their respective employees, agents and representatives) make no representations or warranties concerning the content and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning the content including any treatment or action taken by any person following the information offered or provided within or through this show. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require professional advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified professional expert and specialist. If you are having a health or mental health emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
4/24/2023
55:58
Should I Call Off My Wedding?
On today’s show, we hear about:
- A woman struggling with her fiancé’s unwillingness to find work
- How to break a sugar addiction from Sal Di Stefano
- A man desperate to gain control over his sugar addiction.
Lyrics of the Day: "Sugar, Sugar" - The Archies
These platforms contain content, including information provided by guests, that is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional medical, counseling, therapeutic, financial, legal, or other advice. The Lampo Group, LLC d/b/a Ramsey Solutions as well as its affiliates and subsidiaries (including their respective employees, agents and representatives) make no representations or warranties concerning the content and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning the content including any treatment or action taken by any person following the information offered or provided within or through this show. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require professional advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified professional expert and specialist. If you are having a health or mental health emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
Mental health challenges and broken relationships are a part of life—but they don’t have to define you. If you’re navigating something messy, call The Dr. John Delony Show. John shares practical advice on how to connect with people, face depression, overcome anxiety, and learn what it means to be well. Send us your questions, leave a voicemail at 844-693-3291, or email [email protected] We want to talk to YOU!