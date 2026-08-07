📋 Weekly Rundown (your weekly marriage check-in)







On today’s episode, we hear about:



A man whose past relationship is ruining his marriage



A woman whose husband dumps all of his problems on her



A husband whose wife is terrified of having a miscarriage







Next Steps:



🔥⁠ Microhabits for a Better Marriage. Download the Together app.



❤️ Get away with your spouse today!



📞 Ask John a question! Call 844-693-3291 or send us a message.



📚 Building a Non-Anxious Life



📝 Anxiety Test



📚 Own Your Past, Change Your Future



❓ Questions for Humans Conversation Cards



💭 John's Free Guided Meditation



🤘🏼 The Dr. John Delony Show Merch







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