Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep

Let's kick off a new theme month I'm calling The Wayback Machine, in which we relax with works that have slipped out of rotation for a few years. First, it's back to the beehive, with the rearing of queens, the mathematical superiority of the hexagon, and how the weirdness of royal jelly…proves religion? Way to combine your interests, Reverend.



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Read "The Hive and the Honey-Bee" by Rev. L.L. Langstroth at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/24583



Music: "earth 2 earth," by PC III, licensed under CC BY



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