Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep

A Short History of the World, by H.G. Wells, Part 6
A Short History of the World, by H.G. Wells, Part 6

In more from this sleepy history, we take a tour of the glories of Greece and Persia, the brief blaze of Alexander, and the intellectual legacy of the Golden Age. Dreamy!
5/1/2023
46:15
Harding's Lessons on Drawing, by J.D. Harding, Part 1
Harding's Lessons on Drawing, by J.D. Harding, Part 1

Let's fall asleep to schooling in the fine art of drawing. We learn how to hold a pencil and draw a line, but only after the kind of lengthy introduction at which 19th century writers excelled. My favorite!
4/24/2023
44:46
The Wealth of Nations, by Adam Smith, Part 2
The Wealth of Nations, by Adam Smith, Part 2

Let's sleep through the stress of Tax Day with more from this capital classic, learn the history of money, how diamonds are dumb, and why a cow's worth of salt is…really too much salt.
4/17/2023
47:13
The 1916 Burpee's Seed Catalog, Part 1
The 1916 Burpee's Seed Catalog, Part 1

Let's take a sleepy browse through this marvelous catalog, just in time for spring. Vegetables, flowers, and novelties for the garden abound from America's finest purveyor of plants.
4/10/2023
52:21
Relaxation Rewind! The Voyage of The Bounty to the South Sea, by William Bligh, Part 1
Relaxation Rewind! The Voyage of The Bounty to the South Sea, by William Bligh, Part 1

In this remastered episode from the wayback, let's take a relaxing trip aboard the good ship Bounty, which maybe you've heard of? It's all breadfruit and bad weather (so far). Sleep ahoy!
