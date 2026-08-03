Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep

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409 episodes
- Let's kick off a new theme month I'm calling The Wayback Machine, in which we relax with works that have slipped out of rotation for a few years. First, it's back to the beehive, with the rearing of queens, the mathematical superiority of the hexagon, and how the weirdness of royal jelly…proves religion? Way to combine your interests, Reverend.
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Read "The Hive and the Honey-Bee" by Rev. L.L. Langstroth at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/24583
Music: "earth 2 earth," by PC III, licensed under CC BY
If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, https://www.boringbookspod.com.
- Let's relax and sleep with one of the most spectacularly dull books ever written on the art of running meetings. This time, amendments, appeals, laying things on the table, and forming committees. It's like a tone poem of boring bureaucracy. Perfection!
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Read "Robert's Rules of Order" by Major Henry M. Robert at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/9097
Music: "Calling to Other Worlds" by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY, https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com
If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, https://www.boringbookspod.com.
- Let's ride the sands of time to sleep as we learn more about manor life in the year 1300. This time, the construction of St. Aliquis, its "modernized" defensive fortifications, and how status is measured by who gets two armrests and The Good Bed. Same as it ever was, really.
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Read "Life on a Medieval Barony" by William Stearns Davis at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/46455
Music: "Dream Colours" by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY, https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com
If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, https://www.boringbookspod.com.
- Let's journey to sleep with science as we learn more about Einstein's radical new theory of relativity, why geometry is physics when it comes to space-time, and how light spectrums reveal directions of travel. Is it difficult to understand? Eh, it's all relative.
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Read "The ABC of Relativity" by Bertrand Russell at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/67104
Music: "Boring Books for Bedtime" by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY, https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com
If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, https://www.boringbookspod.com.
- Let's celebrate the sparkliest time of the year with more from this detailed guide to fireworks. This time, rules about their manufacture, the lackadaisical habits and accidents that led to those rules, good factory design, and why mixing potash and sulfur is…not a good idea. Boom!
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Read "Pyrotechnics: The History & Art of Firework Making" at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/64922
Music: "Peace" by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY, https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com
If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, https://www.boringbookspod.com.
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About Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep
Boring Books for Bedtime is a weekly, ad-free, AI-free sleep podcast in which we calmly, quietly read something rather boring to silence the brain chatter keeping you awake. Think Aristotle, Thoreau, and whoever wrote the 1897 Sears Catalog—mostly nonfiction, mostly old, a perfect balance of vaguely-but-not-too interesting. If you're on Team Sleepless, lie back, take a deep breath, and let us read you to rest.Podcast website
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