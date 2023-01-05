Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sharon Handy
Boring Books for Bedtime is a weekly sleep podcast in which we calmly, quietly read something rather boring to silence the brain chatter keeping you awake.
Health & FitnessMental Health
Health & FitnessMental Health

5 of 239
  • A Short History of the World, by H.G. Wells, Part 6
    In more from this sleepy history, we take a tour of the glories of Greece and Persia, the brief blaze of Alexander, and the intellectual legacy of the Golden Age. Dreamy!   Help us stay ad-free and 100% listener-supported! Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/boringbookspod Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW   Read “A Short History of the World” at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/35461   Music: "Cosmic Tingles,” by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY: https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com   If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, http://www.boringbookspod.com.
    5/1/2023
    46:15
  • Harding's Lessons on Drawing, by J.D. Harding, Part 1
    Let’s fall asleep to schooling in the fine art of drawing. We learn how to hold a pencil and draw a line, but only after the kind of lengthy introduction at which 19th century writers excelled. My favorite!   Want to support our equipment fundraiser? Here's the link! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW/wishlist Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/boringbookspod Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW   Read “Harding’s Lessons on Drawing” at the Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/hardings-lessons-on-drawing-a-classic-approach-dover-art-instruction-2nd-revised   Music: "Peace,” by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY, https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com   If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, http://www.boringbookspod.com.
    4/24/2023
    44:46
  • The Wealth of Nations, by Adam Smith, Part 2
    Let’s sleep through the stress of Tax Day with more from this capital classic, learn the history of money, how diamonds are dumb, and why a cow’s worth of salt is…really too much salt.   Want to support our equipment fundraiser? Here's the link! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW/wishlist Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/boringbookspod Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW   Read "The Wealth of Nations" at Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/3300   Music: "earth 2 earth,” by PC III, licensed under CC BY   If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, http://www.boringbookspod.com.
    4/17/2023
    47:13
  • The 1916 Burpee's Seed Catalog, Part 1
    Let’s take a sleepy browse through this marvelous catalog, just in time for spring. Vegetables, flowers, and novelties for the garden abound from America’s finest purveyor of plants. Want to support our equipment fundraiser? Here's the link! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW/wishlist Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/boringbookspod Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW   Browse the 1916 Burpee’s Seed Catalog at the Internet Archive here: https://archive.org/details/CAT31297360   Music: "Changing Colours,” by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com   If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, http://www.boringbookspod.com.
    4/10/2023
    52:21
  • Relaxation Rewind! The Voyage of The Bounty to the South Sea, by William Bligh, Part 1
    In this remastered episode from the wayback, let’s take a relaxing trip aboard the good ship Bounty, which maybe you’ve heard of? It’s all breadfruit and bad weather (so far). Sleep ahoy!   Help us stay ad-free and 100% listener-supported! Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/boringbookspod Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/d5kcMsW   Read “A Voyage to the South Sea” at Project Gutenberg here: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/15411   Music: "Watching Whales on the Moon,” by Lee Rosevere, licensed under CC BY: https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com   If you'd like to suggest a copyright-free reading for soft-spoken relaxation to help you overcome insomnia, anxiety and other sleep issues, connect on our website, http://www.boringbookspod.com.
    4/3/2023
    54:40

Boring Books for Bedtime is a weekly sleep podcast in which we calmly, quietly read something rather boring to silence the brain chatter keeping you awake. Think Aristotle, Thoreau, and whoever wrote the 1897 Sears Catalog—mostly nonfiction, mostly old, a perfect blend of vaguely-but-not-too interesting. If you're on Team Sleepless, lie back, take a deep breath, and let us read you to rest.
