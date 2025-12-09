This Life of Mine with James Corden

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a pop culture phenomenon who famously has a habit of breaking the internet but she is also so much more than that. She's been named one of the hundred most powerful women in business Kim is at the helm of a multi-billion dollar corporation her ability to shape Popular culture is astounding and she continues to dream big as she takes on a second career to transform something in America few could imagine ever changing - the criminal justice system. The world of reality TV is littered with people who've been chewed up and spat out. Kim Kardashian keeps riding that wave while making waves of her own. Kim's Selections: Place - Palm Springs Music - Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers Possession- A letter from her father Memory - Ski trips with her sisters Person - Mum: Kris Jenner