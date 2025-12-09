This Life of Mine with James Corden

If you’ve seen a celebrity or a super-model’s face looking incredible at the Oscars or Met Gala, or on the cover of Vogue or Vanity Fair, the chances are that Charlotte Tilbury had a hand in it. Today she is best known as a business mogul whose eponymous makeup line has become one of the most successful luxury brands in the world and as a makeup artist she has worked with some of the world’s most glamorous women; Amal Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, and Penelope Cruz are just a few of them… Charlotte’s Picks: PLACE – IBIZA POSSESSION - LOGBOOK FROM THE SCHOOL OF RA MUSIC – THE SOURCE FT. CANDI STATON – YOU GOT THE LOVE PERSON - STEVE JOBS MEMORY – RECEIVING HER MBE FROM THE QUEEN Follow James Corden on Instagram. Listen to this show ad-free and get bonus content. Subscribe today at http://lemonadapremium.com/. Find out more about other shows on our network at @lemonadamedia on all social platforms.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Kim Kardashian is a pop culture phenomenon who famously has a habit of breaking the internet but she is also so much more than that. She's been named one of the hundred most powerful women in business Kim is at the helm of a multi-billion dollar corporation her ability to shape Popular culture is astounding and she continues to dream big as she takes on a second career to transform something in America few could imagine ever changing - the criminal justice system. The world of reality TV is littered with people who've been chewed up and spat out. Kim Kardashian keeps riding that wave while making waves of her own. Kim's Selections: Place - Palm Springs Music - Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers Possession- A letter from her father Memory - Ski trips with her sisters Person - Mum: Kris Jenner
David Beckham is one of the planet's best known and best loved sporting icons. His natural gift and childhood soccer obsession led him from the East End of London to global fame. He's played for some of the world's best clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain – becoming the first English player to win league titles in four different countries. He's now a businessman with media and fashion empires, and a co-owner of Inter Miami FC. David's selections: MUSIC – I Am The Resurrection by The Stone Roses SPORTING FIXTURE – His halfway line goal against Wimbledon FC in 1996 PERSON – His wife Victoria POSSESSION – His gold 100th cap for England MEMORY – Lionel Messi signing to Inter Miami FC PLACE – The English countryside
Cynthia Erivo is an actor and singer who is just an Oscar away from the most prestigious of the performing accolades, an EGOT. Her achievements become even more remarkable when you learn that she only arrived in the US 9 years ago, and made her film debut in 2018. Outside of acting she's written a children's book, founded her own production company, and was recently appointed vice-president of prestigious London drama school RADA. With a starring role in the screen adaptation of the musical Wicked alongside Ariana Grande on the horizon, her career really is defying gravity…. Cynthia's Picks: POSSESSION – HER BLANKET PLACE – WILLIAMSBURG, NEW YORK FILM – ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER (1970) MUSIC – PRINCE – NOTHING COMPARES 2 U (1985) MEMORY – HER MUM'S ROYAL ALBERT HALL EPIPHANY PERSON – HER YOUNGER SISTER STEPHANIE
Jay Shetty became a monk when he was 18, which prompted him to give up all his worldly possessions, move to a different continent, and return home three years later with a completely new outlook on life. His mission now to 'make wisdom go viral' has led him to become a #1 New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning podcast host of his show On Purpose, he's the Chief Purpose Officer of the Calm app, and when he's not doing all that, he's officiating weddings between his famous friends! Jay's selections: MEMORY – SUNDAY MORNING GAME OF FOOTBALL WITH THE GUYS PLACE – THE MONASTERY IN INDIA POSSESSION – HIS FIRST COPY OF THE BHAGAVAD GITA MUSIC – UNTIL I FOUND YOU BY STEPHEN SANCHEZ (2021) MOVIE – THE PRESTIGE (2006)
From his late-night TV show to Carpool Karaoke, James Corden has become known globally as one of the most engaging and delightful interviewers in the entertainment world -- and with his breadth of work across TV, film and stage, he has met so many incredible people whom he now gets the opportunity to spend more time with. Featuring in-depth, richly produced conversations between Corden and a variety of prominent guests on the people, places, possessions, music, and memories that made them, This Life of Mine tells the never-before-heard stories that shaped the people at the top of their fields across film and television, sports, fashion, music, theater, business, and more.