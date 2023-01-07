Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo

Podcast Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo
Wishbone Production
Nearly 18 years after Bones premiered, Emily Deschanel (Dr. Temperance Brennan) and Carla Gallo (Daisy Wick) reunite to rewatch the show, share behind-the-scene...
TV & FilmComedyTrue Crime
Available Episodes

  • Introducing Boneheads
    Welcome to Boneheads...a new weekly podcast hosted by Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo, who reunite to rewatch one of Fox’s most popular crime procedural comedy-dramas, BONES. The show will include episode recaps, behind-the-scenes moments, and conversations with cast and crew friends. Dig deeper into the hit series that lasted twelve seasons!
    6/27/2023
    0:39

About Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo

Nearly 18 years after Bones premiered, Emily Deschanel (Dr. Temperance Brennan) and Carla Gallo (Daisy Wick) reunite to rewatch the show, share behind-the-scenes moments, catch up with cast and crew friends, go on tangents, and dig deeper into the hit series that lasted twelve seasons.
