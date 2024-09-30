It was the event *few* were talking about yet they were talking loudly. Jake Paul took on Mike Tyson live on Netflix. Who were the big winners and losers of the night?
The Guardian and others have said they'll no longer post on Twitter / X and more are moving over to Bluesky. Is this a false dawn of a peaceful online place of hope that can no longer realistically exist?
And, we need to mention the C-word again. The big retailers have rolled out their Christmas adverts. Which are good? Which are bad? Do they make any difference to where you choose to spend your all important Christmas pound?
*** Just a final few tickets remain for the first ever The Rest Is Entertainment Live at the Royal Albert Hall on 4th December remain. Get them now at www.royalalberthall.com ***
50:28
Is Richard A Psychopath?
There is a storm brewing in the studio as Marina finds out how Richard arranges his bookshelves.
Copyright in comedy. How often do people think of the same joke and who, if anyone, owns it? We also all enjoy a brand new quiz thanks to listener Rhys Durham.
35:39
How The Media Won It For Trump
Did legacy media lose it for Harris, and new media win it for Trump? Marina and Richard take us through how both campaigns used the media as tools to put their messages across and support their campaigns.
One of the TV events of the year is upon us as 12 celebrities head into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. With the lineup in place we go through the runners and riders of this year's camp mates.
Another event in the calendar is the release of the annual Now! compilation album. Richard gives us a history of its release, its heyday, and how it fits into the future of music.
Recommendations:
Richard: The Diplomat (Netflix)
53:04
Are Newsroom Backgrounds Real Or Fake?
Are those people working, or eating their lunch, in the background of newsrooms live, or is it all faked? What is the thought process behind adaptations and who decides if it is best to adapt for film or TV? When reporters are in a war zone, do they have access to water, food, power? And how safe are they?
Richard Osman and Marina Hyde answer your questions.
31:21
TV Is Dead, But Michael Parkinson Is Alive
National treasure Michael Parkinson has a new podcast, but how will a man who died in 2023, be brought to life for it? Richard has the inside track on the AI used, the ethical considerations, and the sensitivities that have gone into the project.
If it has escaped your attention, there will be a new leader of the free world this week as America takes to the polls. Marina gives us the history of how entertainment has shaped the US election coverage.
Lastly as linear TV continues to decline, some new data has emerged as to what we are consuming in its place and how it's changing what we expect from our entertainment.
Recommendations:
Richard: Showtrail (iPlayer)
The Rest Is Entertainment pulls back the curtain on television, movies, journalism and more with Richard Osman and Marina Hyde using their years of knowledge, enviable contact book and wit to bring you what’s hot, and what’s not in the world of entertainment.
Listen to The Rest Is Entertainment, Bravo's Hot Mic and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app