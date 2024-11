How The Media Won It For Trump

Did legacy media lose it for Harris, and new media win it for Trump? Marina and Richard take us through how both campaigns used the media as tools to put their messages across and support their campaigns. One of the TV events of the year is upon us as 12 celebrities head into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. With the lineup in place we go through the runners and riders of this year's camp mates. Another event in the calendar is the release of the annual Now! compilation album. Richard gives us a history of its release, its heyday, and how it fits into the future of music. Recommendations: Richard: The Diplomat (Netflix) *** Some final choir seating tickets have been released for The Rest Is Entertainment Live at the world famous Royal Albert Hall. Enjoy a live Q&A, podcast favourites and more surprises. Get your tickets at www.therestisentertainment.com *** Join The Rest Is Entertainment Club for ad free listening and access to bonus episodes: www.therestisentertainment.com Sign up to our newsletter: www.therestisentertainment.com Twitter: @‌restisents Instagram: @‌restisentertainment YouTube: @‌therestisentertainment Email: [email protected] Producers: Neil Fearn + Joey McCarthy Executive Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport As always we appreciate your feedback on The Rest Is Entertainment to help make the podcast better: https://forms.gle/GeDLCfbXwMSLHSUHA Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices