Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Rest Is Football in the App
Listen to The Rest Is Football in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The Rest Is Football

The Rest Is Football

Podcast The Rest Is Football
Podcast The Rest Is Football

The Rest Is Football

Goalhanger Podcasts
add
Join Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards for a new podcast bringing strong opinions on all the latest stories from the world of football. Hosted by th...
More
SportsFootballNewsSports News
Join Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards for a new podcast bringing strong opinions on all the latest stories from the world of football. Hosted by th...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The Rest Is Football: Trailer
    Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards reveal a new podcast launching on Monday 7th of August ahead of the new football season. In this trailer episode, Gary talks about hiding behind a bush to escape a pre-season fitness test, Micah tells all about a disastrous summer holiday in Ayia Napa and why Alan is putting his chauffeur’s hat on to drive Harry Kane to the airport. Follow now so you don't miss our first full length episode on Monday. A Goalhanger Podcasts Production Produced by Paul King & Harry Lineker Exec Producer: Tony Pastor & Jack Davenport Socials: @RestIsFootball Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/4/2023
    11:55

More Sports podcasts

About The Rest Is Football

Join Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards for a new podcast bringing strong opinions on all the latest stories from the world of football. Hosted by three men who’ve been there and done it at the highest level of the game, The Rest is Football combines topical debate with outrageous tales from their careers. The essential new podcast for football fans.

Listen to The Rest Is Football, Fantasy Focus Football and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Rest Is Football

The Rest Is Football

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Rest Is Football: Podcasts in Family