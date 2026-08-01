Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Joe Cole and Mikel John Obi preview a pair of mouthwatering World Cup semi-finals starting with France v Spain - will France's firepower be able to crack the steely Spanish defence? Will Lamine Yamal have his moment and see his side through to another final?



And of course there's England v Argentina, will the brilliance of Messi be too much for England or will our strength going forward see us over the line?



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