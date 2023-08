The Rest Is Football: Trailer

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards reveal a new podcast launching on Monday 7th of August ahead of the new football season. In this trailer episode, Gary talks about hiding behind a bush to escape a pre-season fitness test, Micah tells all about a disastrous summer holiday in Ayia Napa and why Alan is putting his chauffeur’s hat on to drive Harry Kane to the airport. Follow now so you don't miss our first full length episode on Monday. A Goalhanger Podcasts Production Produced by Paul King & Harry Lineker Exec Producer: Tony Pastor & Jack Davenport Socials: @RestIsFootball Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices