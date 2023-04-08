Join Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards for a new podcast bringing strong opinions on all the latest stories from the world of football.
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards reveal a new podcast launching on Monday 7th of August ahead of the new football season. In this trailer episode, Gary talks about hiding behind a bush to escape a pre-season fitness test, Micah tells all about a disastrous summer holiday in Ayia Napa and why Alan is putting his chauffeur’s hat on to drive Harry Kane to the airport.
A Goalhanger Podcasts Production
Produced by Paul King & Harry Lineker
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor & Jack Davenport
Hosted by three men who’ve been there and done it at the highest level of the game, The Rest is Football combines topical debate with outrageous tales from their careers.
The essential new podcast for football fans.
