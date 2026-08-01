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519 episodes
- Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, and Joe Cole reflect on Spain beating Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final in a match that saw De La Fuente's side dominate Messi's Argentina from start to finish
We also look back at our best moments of the tournament with our intrepid England reporter Rob Jones
Thanks for listening to The Rest is Football throughout this World Cup, we'll be back in August ahead of the new Premier League season
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- Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Joe Hart and Emma Hayes reflect further on England's World Cup exit now that we've got a bit of distance since the game - including Emma's view as a coach on Tuchel's tactical decisions and we get Joe's view on Jude Bellingham's reaction to Jordan Pickford's effort to save the first Argentina goal
Plus we look ahead to the final on Sunday between Spain and Argentina
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- England are out of the World Cup after a 2-1 loss to Argentina. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Joe Cole, Ally McCoist and Patrick Vieira react to yet another major tournament heartbreak for the Three Lions and look at the hard to understand approach from Thomas Tuchel after his side went 1-0 up.
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- Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Joe Cole and Mikel John Obi preview a pair of mouthwatering World Cup semi-finals starting with France v Spain - will France's firepower be able to crack the steely Spanish defence? Will Lamine Yamal have his moment and see his side through to another final?
And of course there's England v Argentina, will the brilliance of Messi be too much for England or will our strength going forward see us over the line?
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- Gary Lineker, Micah Richards, Joe Cole and Ally McCoist react to England beating Norway 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-final thanks to yet more brilliance from Jude Bellingham. How long can we turn in substandard performances while relying on our stars to bail us out?
We also hear from Alan Shearer who has particularly strident views on Djed Spence being denied a penalty by VAR
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About The Rest Is Football
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards discuss football's biggest stories. From last-minute winners to transfer sagas, fantasy football gems, and the drama behind the scenes. With strong opinions, brilliant chemistry, and decades of Premier League experience, The Rest Is Football serves up three episodes every week packed with insights, dressing-room stories, and proper laughs. Whether it’s VAR controversies, title races, European nights, or England’s hopes in international tournaments, no topic is off the table. It's the essential podcast for football fans. For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.
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