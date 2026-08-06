We are currently on a very short summer break, so instead of our regular news update, hosts Roger Moorhouse and Patrick Bishop are diving into listener questions for a special long-form Q&A episode.



Don't worry—we will be back next week with all the latest news and updates from the ground.



In this episode:



Zelenskyy’s Post-War Legacy: Drawing parallels to Winston Churchill’s defeat in the summer 1945 general election, the hosts explore whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should announce he won't stand for re-election post-war—and discuss Ukrainian adaptability in missile production.

The Falklands Conflict War-Gamed: Inspired by recent Argentine football celebrations and an analysis by military historian Mark Felton, Patrick reflects on his own time in Port Stanley in 1982. They examine Argentina's military rearmament plans and evaluate how modern drone and missile technology could alter a present-day conflict.

Iran, Russia, and the 'Axis of Evil': Is Iran seeking nuclear weapons as a security guarantee amidst attacks from Israel and the US? Roger and Patrick evaluate the likelihood of Russia or North Korea supplying nuclear tech and discuss the broader implications of this growing alliance.

Crimean Strategy & The Kerch Bridge: A listener asks why the Kerch Bridge remains open. The team discusses whether leaving an escape route for Russian civilians and troops might be a deliberate, ingenious strategy to help liberate the peninsula.

Old Kit vs New Tech: Are the 49 Abrams tanks donated by Australia actually useful, or are they obsolete in the age of drone warfare?

Morality in the Caspian Sea: The hosts tackle the ethical grey areas surrounding Ukraine's recent strike on an Iranian ship carrying arms in the Caspian Sea and discuss the rapid expansion of Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.

Is Russia Still a Threat to NATO? As Western nations ramp up defence spending, Roger and Patrick examine whether Russia remains a credible military threat to NATO or if Western rearmament is strictly about deterrence.



We'll be back next week with all the latest!



Join the Conversation: If you have a question about the war in Ukraine or any of the conflicts we cover, email us at podbattleground@gmail.com

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Producer: James Hodgson

A Goalhanger Podcast



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