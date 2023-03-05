A history podcast that explores the narratives, turning points and characters that shape conflicts, encompassing a blend of social and military history. Followi... More
48. Smoke Rises From The Kremlin
This week Saul and Patrick gave their immediate reaction to the drone attack on the Kremlin, as news broke during the recording of this episode. They also analyse the huge losses that the Russians have suffered since the turn of the year, a peace proposal brought forward by Pope Francis, and answer some of the many listeners questions.
5/5/2023
5/5/2023
47. The Big Interview: Phillips O'Brien on Intelligence Leaks, Ukrainian Resolve, and Managing Expectations.
Joining Saul to discuss a wide range of topics - from the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage - to Russia's failure to learn from its mistakes, is one of the most incisive commentators on the war - Professor Phillips O'Brien, head of the School of International Relations at the University of St Andrews.
5/3/2023
5/3/2023
46. 'Invisible' Russian Tanks
This week Patrick and Saul discuss the latest developments as Russia prepares to defend the territory it holds in eastern Ukraine against Ukraine's expected counteroffensive. This includes the latest round of sackings and promotions at the top, and an announcement that T-14 Armata tanks – the most sophisticated that the Russians have – are being sent to the battlefield. They also answer a host of fascinating listeners questions.
4/28/2023
4/28/2023
45. The Big Interview: Philip Ittner on the Realities in Ukraine
On this week's big interview, Patrick ad Saul are joined by veteran reporter Philip Ittner - who at the outbreak of the full scale invasion headed straight to Ukraine - where he has remained since. He describes the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the palpable sense of suspense surrounding the much discussed upcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive.
4/26/2023
4/26/2023
44. Prigozhin Back in Favour?
This week Saul and Patrick discuss the latest twist in the extraordinary story of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Only a few weeks ago it seemed that his star was waning – instead it seems he's back in favour with the man who matters – Vladimir Putin. They also discuss the ongoing fallout from the US intelligence leak, and answer a wide variety of listeners questions.
A history podcast that explores the narratives, turning points and characters that shape conflicts, encompassing a blend of social and military history. Following on from the series on the Falklands War, best-selling military historians Patrick Bishop, and Saul David turn their attention to the war in Ukraine.