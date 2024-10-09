How did the Mooch get under Trump's skin this week? What do the president-elect's eyebrow-raising appointments tell us about how he will govern? How long will the Trump-Musk love-in last?
Join Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci as they answer all this and more.
43. The Real Power Behind The Trump Throne
Who is pulling the strings behind the scenes of the Trump machine? Will Elon Musk's alliance with the President Elect survive the rest of the year? How will the Democrats respond to their election defeat?
Join Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci as they answer all this and more in an extra episode of The Rest Is Politics US.
42. The Greatest Comeback in Political History
Who were the voters that made a Trump victory possible? Where did it all go wrong for Kamala Harris? What will the Democrats do next? Join Katty and Anthony as they answer all this and more on this episode of The Rest Is Politics US.
41. DONALD TRUMP WINS
Katty and Anthony reconvene to wrap their heads around what just happened. Donald Trump, the next President of the United States, for a second time.
40. The Surge for Kamala Harris
Why are women in Iowa coming out in support of Harris? Has Harris made a mistake using celebrity endorsements? Why is Trump so late to his rallies? Join Katty and Anthony as they answer all this and more on this episode of The Rest Is Politics US.
In a pivotal year for the United States, democracy and global affairs, Britain's biggest podcast, The Rest Is Politics, launched stateside with Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci.
The Rest Is Politics: US uncovers the secrets from inside Trump's inner circle and the Biden White House, as well as taking a wider look at the intricacies of US society and how they shape the world's most important economy.
New episodes released every Friday.