44. Trump calls out the Mooch

How did the Mooch get under Trump's skin this week? What do the president-elect's eyebrow-raising appointments tell us about how he will govern? How long will the Trump-Musk love-in last? Join Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci as they answer all this and more. Become a Founding Member Support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening, gain early access to our mini-series, and get a bonus members-only Q&A episode every week! Just head to https://therestispoliticsus.com to sign up today. The Rest Is Politics US is powered by Fuse Energy, a green electricity supplier powering homes across England, Scotland & Wales. Use referral code USPOLITICS after signing up to win a TRIP merch bundle. Learn more at https://getfuse.com/uspolitics ⚡ EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tripus Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Assistant Producers: India Dunkley + Evan Green Video Editor: Teo Ayodeji-Ansell, Jake Liascos Social Producer: Jess Kidson Producers: Nicole Maslen, Fiona Douglas Senior Producer: Dom Johnson Head of Content: Tom Whiter Head of Digital: Sam Oakley Exec Producers: Tony Pastor, Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices