The Rest Is Politics: US

Goalhanger
In a pivotal year for the United States, democracy and global affairs, Britain's biggest podcast, The Rest Is Politics, launched stateside with Katty Kay and An...
NewsPoliticsGovernment

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • 44. Trump calls out the Mooch
    How did the Mooch get under Trump's skin this week? What do the president-elect's eyebrow-raising appointments tell us about how he will govern? How long will the Trump-Musk love-in last? Join Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci as they answer all this and more. Become a Founding Member Support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening, gain early access to our mini-series, and get a bonus members-only Q&A episode every week! Just head to https://therestispoliticsus.com to sign up today. The Rest Is Politics US is powered by Fuse Energy, a green electricity supplier powering homes across England, Scotland & Wales. Use referral code USPOLITICS after signing up to win a TRIP merch bundle. Learn more at https://getfuse.com/uspolitics ⚡ EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tripus Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Assistant Producers: India Dunkley + Evan Green Video Editor: Teo Ayodeji-Ansell, Jake Liascos Social Producer: Jess Kidson Producers: Nicole Maslen, Fiona Douglas Senior Producer: Dom Johnson Head of Content: Tom Whiter Head of Digital: Sam Oakley Exec Producers: Tony Pastor, Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    52:08
  • 43. The Real Power Behind The Trump Throne
    Who is pulling the strings behind the scenes of the Trump machine? Will Elon Musk's alliance with the President Elect survive the rest of the year? How will the Democrats respond to their election defeat? Join Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci as they answer all this and more in an extra episode of The Rest Is Politics US. Become a Founding Member Support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening, gain early access to our mini-series, and get a bonus members-only Q&A episode every week! Just head to therestispoliticsus.com to sign up today. The Rest Is Politics US is powered by Fuse Energy, a green electricity supplier powering homes across England, Scotland & Wales. Use referral code USPOLITICS after signing up to win a TRIP merch bundle. Learn more at getfuse.com/uspolitics ⚡ EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tripus Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Instagram: @RestPoliticsUS Twitter: @RestPoliticsUS Email: [email protected] Social Producer: Jess Kidson Assistant Producer: India Dunkley Producers: Fiona Douglas + Nicole Maslen Senior Producer: Dom Johnson Head of Digital: Sam Oakley Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:45
  • 42. The Greatest Comeback in Political History
    Who were the voters that made a Trump victory possible? Where did it all go wrong for Kamala Harris? What will the Democrats do next? Join Katty and Anthony as they answer all this and more on this episode of The Rest Is Politics US. Become a Founding Member Support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening, gain early access to our mini-series, and get a bonus members-only Q&A episode every week! Just head to therestispoliticsus.com to sign up today. The Rest Is Politics US is powered by Fuse Energy, a green electricity supplier powering homes across England, Scotland & Wales. Use referral code USPOLITICS after sign up for a chance to win a year’s supply of energy up to £1,000. Learn more at getfuse.com/USPOLITICS ⚡ EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tripus Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Instagram: @RestPoliticsUS Twitter: @RestPoliticsUS Email: [email protected] Social Producer: Jess Kidson Assistant Producer: India Dunkley + Evan Green Producer: Fiona Douglas Senior Producer: Dom Johnson Head of Digital: Sam Oakley Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    39:07
  • 41. DONALD TRUMP WINS
    Katty and Anthony reconvene to wrap their heads around what just happened. Donald Trump, the next President of the United States, for a second time. Join us on Election Night Get ready for in-depth, real-time analysis as we go live throughout election night on November 5th. Watch here. Become a Founding Member Support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening, gain early access to our mini-series, and get a bonus members-only Q&A episode every week! Just head to therestispoliticsus.com to sign up today. The Rest Is Politics US is powered by Fuse Energy, a green electricity supplier powering homes across England, Scotland & Wales. Use referral code USPOLITICS after sign up for a chance to win a year’s supply of energy up to £1,000. Learn more at getfuse.com/USPOLITICS ⚡ EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tripus Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Instagram: @RestPoliticsUS Twitter: @RestPoliticsUS Email: [email protected] Social Producer: Jess Kidson Assistant Producer: India Dunkley + Evan Green Producer: Fiona Douglas Senior Producer: Dom Johnson Head of Digital: Sam Oakley Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    30:17
  • 40. The Surge for Kamala Harris
    Why are women in Iowa coming out in support of Harris? Has Harris made a mistake using celebrity endorsements? Why is Trump so late to his rallies? Join Katty and Anthony as they answer all this and more on this episode of The Rest Is Politics US. Join us on Election Night Get ready for in-depth, real-time analysis as we go live throughout election night on November 5th. Watch here. Become a Founding Member Support the podcast, enjoy ad-free listening, gain early access to our mini-series, and get a bonus members-only Q&A episode every week! Just head to therestispoliticsus.com to sign up today. The Rest Is Politics US is powered by Fuse Energy, a green electricity supplier powering homes across England, Scotland & Wales. Use referral code USPOLITICS after sign up for a chance to win a year’s supply of energy up to £1,000. Learn more at getfuse.com/USPOLITICS ⚡ EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/tripus Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Instagram: @RestPoliticsUS Twitter: @RestPoliticsUS Email: [email protected] Social Producer: Jess Kidson Assistant Producer: India Dunkley + Evan Green Producer: Fiona Douglas Senior Producer: Dom Johnson Head of Digital: Sam Oakley Head of Content: Tom Whiter Exec Producers: Tony Pastor + Jack Davenport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    34:49

About The Rest Is Politics: US

In a pivotal year for the United States, democracy and global affairs, Britain's biggest podcast, The Rest Is Politics, launched stateside with Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci. The Rest Is Politics: US uncovers the secrets from inside Trump's inner circle and the Biden White House, as well as taking a wider look at the intricacies of US society and how they shape the world's most important economy. New episodes released every Friday.
