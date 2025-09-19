Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Doctor is IN with Dr. Guy Crowder and Eric Hawkins
The Doctor is IN with Dr. Guy Crowder and Eric Hawkins
The Doctor is IN with Dr. Guy Crowder and Eric Hawkins

The Indiana Department of Health
EducationGovernment
The Doctor is IN with Dr. Guy Crowder and Eric Hawkins
  • Get to know the Healthy Hoosiers Foundation
    This episode features two special guests from the Healthy Hoosiers Foundation Foundation, Board President Dan Evans and Executive Director Michelle Shippy.
    20:15
  • The facts about safe sleep and lead
    A conversation about the importance of safe sleep and requirements for lead testing to help keep our youngest Hoosiers safe and healthy.
    15:25
  • A Conversation about Chronic Care
    This episode is a focus on chronic care, including a conversation with Indiana Department of Health's Chronic Care Division Director Lindsey Bouza.
    12:30
  • Introducing the Doctor is IN with special guest State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver
    The Doctor is IN is a podcast for Indiana clinicians by the Indiana Department of Health. Hosted by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Guy Crowder and State Epidemiologist Eric Hawkins, this program brings you the latest public health updates that impact healthcare professionals across the state. Whether it's emerging health trends or infectious disease alerts, The Doctor is IN delivers expert analysis with clarity and precision. Stay informed, stay ahead, and stay connected to the issues that matter most in Indiana.
    16:59

About The Doctor is IN with Dr. Guy Crowder and Eric Hawkins

The Doctor is IN is a bi-weekly podcast for Indiana clinicians by the Indiana Department of Health. Hosted by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Guy Crowder and State Epidemiologist Eric Hawkins, this program brings you the latest public health updates that impact healthcare professionals across the state. Whether it’s emerging health trends or infectious disease alerts, The Doctor is IN delivers expert analysis with clarity and precision. Stay informed, stay ahead, and stay connected to the issues that matter most in Indiana.
EducationGovernment

