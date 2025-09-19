The Doctor is IN with Dr. Guy Crowder and Eric Hawkins

Introducing the Doctor is IN with special guest State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver

The Doctor is IN is a podcast for Indiana clinicians by the Indiana Department of Health. Hosted by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Guy Crowder and State Epidemiologist Eric Hawkins, this program brings you the latest public health updates that impact healthcare professionals across the state. Whether it's emerging health trends or infectious disease alerts, The Doctor is IN delivers expert analysis with clarity and precision. Stay informed, stay ahead, and stay connected to the issues that matter most in Indiana.