The Calm Christmas Podcast with Beth Kempton

Welcome back friends! This is the trailer for the new season of Calm Christmas, the UK's favourite festive podcast. Today I have a simple yet profound question for you to ponder in the week ahead, before Episode 1 'Hear the Bells' is released on November 14.Winter is wilder than autumn. The darkness sets in long with the cold and the wet. We want to make fire light candles, huddle up, gather to eat, count our blessings. Our ancient longing for connection, warmth, joy and magic is the song of winter. We hear it in the howling of the wind and the creaking of the trees in the traditional carols and jaunty pop songs, in the laughter that rings out as we don a Christmas hat, in the memories that we turn as we unbox the decorations and hang them once again on the tree. May this podcast help us tune into the nourishing parts, minimize the exhausting parts, acknowledge the darkness and seek out the light.Season Four will carry us from early November through to January 1, offering a weekly calling back towards slowness and calm. There will be seasonal stories and recipes, memories and journalling invitations, craft ideas, get ahead tips, wintery words and the sharing of traditions from listeners all around the world. Most of all, there will be companionship, as we, the Keepers of Christmas, settle in each week for a moment of pause and a little bit of festive magic. As the darkness begins to inhale the light, may our gathering be a lantern to guide us through the season and into the new year.