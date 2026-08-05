IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

The Look takes the Superdome! Emmy-award winning actress, host, singer, and author Keke Palmer sits down with Michelle at Essence Festival in New Orleans. The two get into everything from Michelle’s early style icons (hey Pam Grier and Teresa Graves!), to Michelle’s first kiss with her husband, and negotiating outfits with Malia and Sasha during the White House years. Keke and Michelle also discuss the impact of fame in parenthood, how the idea of purpose has changed from generation to generation, and staying in the moment when it matters most.

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