IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

The Michelle Obama Podcast features the former First Lady diving deep into conversations with loved ones—family, friends, and colleagues—on the relationships in... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Introducing “The Sum of Us”
In a new series from Higher Ground, author Heather McGhee embarks on a road trip across Covid-era America, unearthing stories of American hope and solidarity in a time of great division and peril for our democracy.
In the first episode of the podcast, we’ll meet Heather and learn more about her journey—from rural Maine to the coast of California— as she meets extraordinary Americans who are crossing demographic, cultural and political lines to shape their communities for the better.
To listen to more of the show, subscribe to The Sum of Us on Spotify.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/27/2022
23:03
Introducing "Renegades: Born in the USA"
So much has happened since the debut of The Michelle Obama Podcast—including President Barack Obama, launching a podcast of his own. Renegades: Born in the USA is a series of conversations between the former Commander in Chief and Bruce Springsteen about their lives, their favorite music, and their enduring love of America, despite all its challenges and contradictions.
This episode—about fatherhood—is Mrs. Obama’s favorite. But they’re all terrific. Head to the Renegades: Born in the USA feed here to listen to all eight now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/7/2021
44:53
Family Ties: On Raising Kids with Craig & Marian Robinson
Michelle’s mom and brother join to talk all things parenting—from bringing babies home to dropping them off at college. Find the episode transcript here: https://spoti.fi/TMOP_transcripts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
9/30/2020
49:33
Across Generations: Michelle Obama and Her Mentees
Part two of our discussion about mentorship features Michelle in conversation with her younger team members, in which they explore the ups and downs of professional life and what it’s like to be a black woman right now. Find the episode transcript here: https://spoti.fi/TMOP_transcripts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
9/30/2020
56:03
Working Women: Valerie Jarrett and the Importance of Mentorship
In part one of her discussion about mentorship, Michelle reminisces with her friend and former boss Valerie Jarrett about personal growth in the workplace. Find the episode transcript here: https://spoti.fi/TMOP_transcripts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices