IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
104 episodes
- Actress, singer, producer and all-around great friend Rita Wilson stops by the show! Rita’s here to talk about her record “Sound of a Woman,” and how she channels her personal experiences into her artistry. Plus, Rita shares more about her early days on The Brady Bunch, how she continues to evolve, and Michelle gives the story of how they became close friends.
Have a question you want answered? Write to us at imopod.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins Michelle and Craig to talk through her life before taking the bench. She opens up about past relationship struggles, gaining confidence in her work and balancing her career with early motherhood. Plus, she shares the romantic comedy-worthy story of how she met her husband.
Have a question you want answered? Write to us at imopod.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Live from South by Southwest in London, Michelle and Craig flip the script and interview each other! In a vulnerable and revealing conversation, they discuss their journeys through Chicago's South Side, law school, the Oval Office and share what they’ve learned about one another while working together. Plus, a lightning round of questions on beloved British traditions!
Have a question you want answered? Write to us at imopod.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Look takes the Superdome! Emmy-award winning actress, host, singer, and author Keke Palmer sits down with Michelle at Essence Festival in New Orleans. The two get into everything from Michelle’s early style icons (hey Pam Grier and Teresa Graves!), to Michelle’s first kiss with her husband, and negotiating outfits with Malia and Sasha during the White House years. Keke and Michelle also discuss the impact of fame in parenthood, how the idea of purpose has changed from generation to generation, and staying in the moment when it matters most.
Have a question you want answered? Write to us at imopod.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Stand-up comedian, actress and writer Wanda Sykes joins IMO to discuss her hilarious encounter with Michelle at the 2009 White House Correspondents dinner. She also shares stories about her time spent at the National Security Agency, the peculiarities of aging, and more about her new special Legacy.
Have a question you want answered? Write to us at imopod.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Education podcasts
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Michelle Obama and her big brother Craig Robinson bring their unique experiences and candid perspectives to a range of listeners’ personal dilemmas, from the everyday to the existential. Each week, they’re joined by special guests to tackle audience questions with practical advice, relatable anecdotes, and plenty of laughs. From dating and relationships to parenting and financial planning, IMO sees the iconic First Lady at her most relaxed and honest. This podcast will leave you laughing, reflecting, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s challenges. Join the fun and submit your questions at imopod.com!Podcast website
Listen to IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson: Podcasts in Family