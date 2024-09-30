Part 1/2
In the spring of 2018, a beautiful Toronto day is broken by a man in a white rental van. He picks a busy part of town...a place where many people will be out and about. He pulls onto the sidewalk, and hits the accelerator. Ten minutes later, he's murdered 11 people. Police immediately arrest 25-year-old Alec Manassian. He claims to have a cause: the "incel revolution." In this multipart story from DEVIANT, host Dan Szematowicz explores this dark day, and the killer who claims allegiance to a bizarre online community.
Terror Expert Jeffrey Simon
January's terror attack in New Orleans put the spotlight back on lone wolf terror. It's among the most terrifying acts of violence because it usually comes without warning, and it's extraordinarily difficult to prevent...but not impossible. Join DEVIANT host Dan Szematowicz as he learns all about it from terror expert Jeffrey Simon. What are the biggest threats facing us today, and can anything be done to stop them?
DEVIANT: Upcoming Stories
We've been hard at work putting together a new series of stories for you. In this mini-installment, hosts Dan Szematowicz and Andrew Iden play sound from some of those new stories, talk about what you can expect and tell you how you can suggest stories too (hint: it's linked here).
Undercover Agent Jay Dobyns
As a longtime undercover ATF Agent, Jay Dobyns infiltrated outlaw biker gangs, and the famed Hell's Angels. Jay spent years inside the Angels as a member and officer, living alongside some of the most violent and dangerous criminals in America. He was also a member of the ATF teams that took part in the standoff at Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing response and the Columbine High School investigation. Deviant’s Dan Szematowicz and Andrew Iden talk to Jay about the pressure cooker existence of life undercover.
Serial Killer Joseph Daniel Miller
He brags about his crimes for years, but nobody takes him seriously until 1992 ,when he’s caught in the act. Now everyone is listening as police attempt to untangle the full mystery of Joseph Daniel Miller, and the private graveyard he creates outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. DEVIANT host Dan Szematowicz takes introduces you to the serial killer you probably don't know about.
From the award-winning creators of Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders, comes DEVIANT, a new true crime series that dives into the dark corners of what human beings are capable of. Hosts Dan Szematowicz and Andrew Iden tell good stories about bad people who do very bad things.
Some people are wired for good. Some are wired for bad. And some are wired... to be Deviant.
