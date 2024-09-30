Terror Expert Jeffrey Simon

January's terror attack in New Orleans put the spotlight back on lone wolf terror. It's among the most terrifying acts of violence because it usually comes without warning, and it's extraordinarily difficult to prevent...but not impossible. Join DEVIANT host Dan Szematowicz as he learns all about it from terror expert Jeffrey Simon. What are the biggest threats facing us today, and can anything be done to stop them?