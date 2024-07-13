A desperate reporter enters the Lizzie Borden House to exploit its dark history for a true crime podcast – only to find that the house’s ghosts may have other plans for him.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:28
Rodney Recommends - REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana
Behind the closed doors of government offices and military compounds, are hidden stories and buried secrets from the darkest corners of history. Each week, Luke Lamana, a Marine Corp Reconnaissance Veteran, pulls back the curtain on what once was classified inform®eation exposing the secrets and lies behind the world’s most powerful institutions. From the hitmakers at Wondery and Ballen Studios, we bring you REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana. The stories are real, and the secrets are shocking.
Listen Now: Wondery.fm/REDACTED_RUN
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
46:38
The Bed of The Abyss
A single mother’s dream home becomes a nightmare when an ancient, cursed bed starts to prey on her family.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:49
Black-Eyed Children
After losing his job, a man’s weekend getaway with his girlfriend turns into a nightmare when they encounter eerie black-eyed children.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:25
Earworm Special
In this special, one-hour Season 1 finale, Rodney – trapped in a recording studio – receives a terrifying call from a survivor claiming a deadly pop song is turning listeners into violent killers. Now, Rodney must decide: stay safe in isolation or risk everything by facing the nightmare outside.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Out of the terrifying mind of Rodney Barnes comes RUN, FOOL!, a weekly compendium of grisly and harrowing tales guaranteed to make you scream. Pull up a seat at the campfire and lean in for a new breed of modern ghost story. If you get too scared ... RUN, FOOL!
From the page to the screen – and now straight to your ears – Rodney Barnes has created genre defining stories about monsters, demons, vampires, and the occult. With RUN, FOOL!, every week he’ll tell a new story, each of a different place and period, all equally frightening - and all brought together with gripping and immersive sound design.
New episodes every Tuesday.
RUN, FOOL! is presented by Ballen Studios, Campside Media, and At Will Media.