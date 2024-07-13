In this special, one-hour Season 1 finale, Rodney – trapped in a recording studio – receives a terrifying call from a survivor claiming a deadly pop song is turning listeners into violent killers. Now, Rodney must decide: stay safe in isolation or risk everything by facing the nightmare outside. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About RUN, FOOL!

Out of the terrifying mind of Rodney Barnes comes RUN, FOOL!, a weekly compendium of grisly and harrowing tales guaranteed to make you scream. Pull up a seat at the campfire and lean in for a new breed of modern ghost story. If you get too scared ... RUN, FOOL! From the page to the screen – and now straight to your ears – Rodney Barnes has created genre defining stories about monsters, demons, vampires, and the occult. With RUN, FOOL!, every week he’ll tell a new story, each of a different place and period, all equally frightening - and all brought together with gripping and immersive sound design. New episodes every Tuesday. RUN, FOOL! is presented by Ballen Studios, Campside Media, and At Will Media.