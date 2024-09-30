Powered by RND
Wartime Stories

Ballen Studios
Every soldier has a story. Some, they try to forget. Others, they can't stop thinking about – stories that no one else would believe happened. Something that te...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • Supernatural Encounters in a War Zone
    In Iraq, soldiers encounter something locals call "jinn."
      
    29:28
  • Listen Now To My New Show - REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana
    Behind the closed doors of government offices and military compounds, are hidden stories and buried secrets from the darkest corners of history. Each week, Luke Lamana, a Marine Corp Reconnaissance Veteran, pulls back the curtain on what once was classified inform®eation exposing the secrets and lies behind the world’s most powerful institutions. From the hitmakers at Wondery and Ballen Studios, we bring you REDACTED: Declassified Mysteries with Luke Lamana. The stories are real, and the secrets are shocking.Listen Now: Wondery.fm/REDACTED_WS
      
    46:49
  • America’s First Mass Murderer
    A peaceful neighborhood is shattered when Howard Unruh goes on a deadly "Walk of Death."
      
    34:40
  • The Indian Army and the Yeti, Pt. 2
    An explorer stumbles too close, risking a face-to-face encounter with the dangerous Yeti.
      
    33:35
  • The Indian Army and the Yeti, Pt. 1
    An Indian Army expedition discovers massive footprints in the snow.
      
    19:05

About Wartime Stories

Every soldier has a story. Some, they try to forget. Others, they can’t stop thinking about – stories that no one else would believe happened. Something that terrified them. Something they cannot explain.From Ballen Studios, and hosted by Marine Corp Reconnaissance veteran, Luke Lamana, this is Wartime Stories. A weekly podcast that is a mix of horror, mystery, and awe inspiring tales. Where the strange, dark & mysterious meets the battlefield and beyond. New episodes every Monday.Share your stories: [email protected]
