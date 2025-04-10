Powered by RND
Lost Boys

Anthony Scaramucci and Scott Galloway
Society & CultureHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

  • Welcome to Lost Boys
    Anthony Scaramucci and Professor Scott Galloway join forces to tackle the little discussed challenges young men are facing today in America. At home, at school and at work, young men are falling behind. Between rising suicide rates, declining wages and social disconnection, young men are facing a crisis. The “Lost Boys” podcast explores why young men are failing to thrive and what we can do to help them succeed. Anthony and Prof G dissect the problem and seek to give young men a playbook for resilience - so that those young men know they’re not alone, their setbacks don’t define them, and their next move can change everything.
    1:11

About Lost Boys

Anthony Scaramucci and Professor Scott Galloway join forces to tackle the little discussed challenges young men are facing today in America. At home, at school and at work, young men are falling behind. Between rising suicide rates, declining wages and social disconnection, young men are facing a crisis. The “Lost Boys” podcast explores why young men are failing to thrive and what we can do to help them succeed. Anthony and Prof G dissect the problem and seek to give young men a playbook for resilience - so that those young men know they’re not alone, their setbacks don’t define them, and their next move can change everything.  For more information visit our website: www.lostboys.men
