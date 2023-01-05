The Bar Exam Toolbox Podcast: Pass the Bar Exam with Less Stress

216: Quick Tips -- What to Say to Someone Who Has Failed the Bar Exam

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! Today, as part of our "Quick Tips" series, we're talking about what to say when you find out someone - your friend, partner, family member, or colleague - failed the bar exam. We also share tips about assessing the situation if the person who failed is yourself. In this episode, we discuss: How the conversation about bar exam failure should start Comments that could be seen as insensitive in the situation Letting the person decide if they want to take the exam again, rather than pushing them to Things you could say that are helpful but not overbearing The two ways in which students who failed the bar usually react How to assess the situation rationally if the person who failed the exam is yourself Resources: Private Bar Exam Tutoring (https://barexamtoolbox.com/private-bar-exam-tutoring/) I Failed: Bar Exam Toolbox resources to help you prepare for re-taking the bar (https://barexamtoolbox.com/i-failed-the-bar-exam/) Download the Transcript (https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-216-quick-tips-what-to-say-to-someone-who-has-failed-the-bar-exam/) If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-pass-bar-exam-less-stress/id1370651486) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Bar Exam Toolbox website (https://barexamtoolbox.com/contact-us/). Finally, if you don't want to miss anything, you can sign up for podcast updates (https://barexamtoolbox.com/get-bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-updates/)! Thanks for listening! Alison & Lee