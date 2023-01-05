The Bar Exam Toolbox Podcast: Pass the Bar Exam with Less Stress

The Bar Exam Toolbox podcast helps bar takers pass with less stress and anxiety. Hosted by bar exam experts Lee Burgess and Alison Monahan, the Bar Exam Toolbox... More
218: Listen and Learn -- Intent Under the Model Penal Code (Criminal Law)
218: Listen and Learn -- Intent Under the Model Penal Code (Criminal Law)

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! Today, as part of our "Listen and Learn" series, we're discussing Criminal Law -- specifically, the four mental states of criminal intent under the Model Penal Code. In this episode, we discuss: The definitions of each of the states of criminal intent: purpose, knowledge, recklessness, and negligence Analyzing several hypos that illustrate intent under the Model Penal Code Resources: "Listen and Learn" series (https://barexamtoolbox.com/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-archive-by-topic/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-explaining-individual-mee-and-california-bar-essay-questions/#listen-learn) The Brainy Bar Bank: Streamlining Bar Study (https://barexamtoolbox.com/brainy-bar-bank/) Podcast Episode 70: Tackling a California Bar Exam Essay: Criminal Law and Procedure (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-70-tackling-a-california-bar-exam-essay-criminal-law-and-procedure/) Podcast Episode 79: Tackling an MEE Criminal Law/Procedure and Evidence Essay (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-79-tackling-an-mee-criminal-law-procedure-and-evidence-essay/) Download the Transcript (https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-218-listen-and-learn-intent-under-the-model-penal-code-criminal-law/)

5/22/2023
19:33
5/22/2023
19:33
217: Quick Tips -- How to Avoid Being Your Own Worst Enemy During Bar Study
217: Quick Tips -- How to Avoid Being Your Own Worst Enemy During Bar Study

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! Today, we're talking about behaviors and habits that detract from productive studying and ultimately hinder your success on the bar exam. In this episode, we discuss: Sticking to the same study practices that have already proven they don't work for you Straying too far from your daily routine Negative mindset and self-talk Self-sabotage through stalling The dangers of a lack of confidence and over-confidence Resources: Private Bar Exam Tutoring (https://barexamtoolbox.com/private-bar-exam-tutoring/) Podcast Episode 11: Self-Sabotaging Behavior During Bar Prep (w/Ariel Salzer) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-11-self-sabotaging-behavior-during-bar-prep-w-ariel-salzer/) Podcast Episode 83: Honing Your Mindset for Bar Exam Studying (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-83-honing-your-mindset-for-bar-exam-studying/) How to Keep Yourself on Task White Studying for the Bar (https://barexamtoolbox.com/keep-task-studying-bar/) How to Pass the Bar by Doing What Makes You the Most Uncomfortable (https://barexamtoolbox.com/how-to-pass-the-bar-by-doing-what-makes-you-the-most-uncomfortable/) Need to Get More Done in Law School? Try The Circles. (https://thegirlsguidetolawschool.com/08/tips-time-management-awesomeness-with-the-circles/) Download the Transcript (https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-217-quick-tips-how-to-avoid-being-your-own-worst-enemy-during-bar-study/)

5/15/2023
12:32
5/15/2023
12:32
216: Quick Tips -- What to Say to Someone Who Has Failed the Bar Exam
216: Quick Tips -- What to Say to Someone Who Has Failed the Bar Exam

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! Today, as part of our "Quick Tips" series, we're talking about what to say when you find out someone - your friend, partner, family member, or colleague - failed the bar exam. We also share tips about assessing the situation if the person who failed is yourself. In this episode, we discuss: How the conversation about bar exam failure should start Comments that could be seen as insensitive in the situation Letting the person decide if they want to take the exam again, rather than pushing them to Things you could say that are helpful but not overbearing The two ways in which students who failed the bar usually react How to assess the situation rationally if the person who failed the exam is yourself Resources: Private Bar Exam Tutoring (https://barexamtoolbox.com/private-bar-exam-tutoring/) I Failed: Bar Exam Toolbox resources to help you prepare for re-taking the bar (https://barexamtoolbox.com/i-failed-the-bar-exam/) Download the Transcript (https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-216-quick-tips-what-to-say-to-someone-who-has-failed-the-bar-exam/)

5/8/2023
13:27
5/8/2023
13:27
215: Quick Tips -- Stress vs. Overwhelm During Bar Prep
215: Quick Tips -- Stress vs. Overwhelm During Bar Prep

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! Today, as part of our "Quick Tips" series, we're talking about stress versus overwhelm, and why the distinction between the two matters during bar study. In this episode, we discuss: The main distinction between stress and overwhelm The kind of stress that is necessary and even healthy Symptoms of overwhelm that we've seen manifest in bar studiers What we recommend and advise against as ways for dealing with stress and overwhelm Knowing when to take a break from studying Resources: Private Bar Exam Tutoring (https://barexamtoolbox.com/private-bar-exam-tutoring/) Podcast Episode 13: Handling Bar Exam Stress (w/Megan Canty) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-13-handling-bar-exam-stress-w-megan-canty/) Podcast Episode 57: Using Mindfulness Techniques in Your Bar Exam Preparation (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-57-using-mindfulness-techniques-in-your-bar-exam-preparation/) Final Countdown to the Bar: Bar Prep, Bar Stress, and the Last Moments of My Sane Life (https://barexamtoolbox.com/final-countdown-to-the-bar-bar-prep-bar-stress-and-the-last-moments-of-my-sane-life/) What's Causing Your Bar Exam Stress? (https://barexamtoolbox.com/whats-causing-your-bar-exam-stress/) Three Simple Ways to Manage Stress While Studying for the Bar Exam (https://barexamtoolbox.com/three-simple-ways-to-manage-stress-while-studying-for-the-bar-exam/) 8 Ways to De-Stress During Bar Prep (https://barexamtoolbox.com/8-ways-to-de-stress-during-bar-prep/) Feeling Overwhelmed by Bar Prep? 5 Tips to Help You Manage the Workload (https://barexamtoolbox.com/feeling-overwhelmed-by-bar-prep-5-tips-to-help-you-manage-the-workload/) 7 Time Management Tips for Bar Studiers (https://barexamtoolbox.com/7-time-management-tips-for-bar-studiers/) Download the Transcript (https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-215-quick-tips-stress-vs-overwhelm-during-bar-prep/)

5/1/2023
12:23
5/1/2023
12:23
214: Listen and Learn -- Relevance Issues (Evidence)
214: Listen and Learn -- Relevance Issues (Evidence)

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! Today, in our "Listen and Learn" series, we're discussing Relevance -- specifically, multiple uses for the same evidence, conditional relevance, and stipulations. In this episode, we discuss: When is evidence logically relevant? Multiple uses for the same piece of evidence What is conditional relevance? How do stipulations impact the relevance of a piece of evidence? Analyzing two hypos illustrating the above concepts Resources: Podcast Episode 89: Listen and Learn – What Is Hearsay? (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-89-listen-and-learn-what-is-hearsay/) Podcast Episode 91: Listen and Learn – Logical and Legal Relevance (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-91-listen-and-learn-logical-and-legal-relevance/) Podcast Episode 121: Listen and Learn – Character Evidence (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-121-listen-and-learn-character-evidence/) Download the Transcript (https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-214-listen-and-learn-relevance-issues-evidence/)
The Bar Exam Toolbox podcast helps bar takers pass with less stress and anxiety. Hosted by bar exam experts Lee Burgess and Alison Monahan, the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast covers a wide variety of topics, ranging from how to learn and memorize all the law you need to know for the bar exam, to how to write a passing essay, to how to get bar exam accommodations. If you're struggling with the bar exam, or work with students who are, tune in for practical strategies for bar exam success!