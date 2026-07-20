The Bar Exam Toolbox Podcast: Pass the Bar Exam with Less Stress

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356 episodes
- Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! This episode is part of the series in which we demystify the shift from MBE to NextGen multiple-choice questions. Today we're walking through four questions on evidence -- two in classic MBE style and two in the NextGen format. Join us and practice your understanding of hearsay exceptions and character evidence!
In this episode, we discuss:
Question 1: Hearsay exceptions (MBE)
Question 2: Statement not offered for the truth (MBE)
Question 3: Statement not offered for the truth (NextGen)
Question 4: Character evidence (NextGen)
Study tips for multiple-choice questions
RAMP study tool
Resources:
https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp (https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp)
Podcast Episode 89: Listen and Learn – What Is Hearsay? (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-89-listen-and-learn-what-is-hearsay/)
Podcast Episode 101: Listen and Learn – Present Sense Impression vs. State of Mind (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-101-listen-and-learn-present-sense-impression-vs-state-of-mind/)
Podcast Episode 114: Listen and Learn – Non-Hearsay (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-114-listen-and-learn-non-hearsay/)
Podcast Episode 115: Listen and Learn – Dying Declaration vs. Excited Utterance (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-115-listen-and-learn-dying-declaration-vs-excited-utterance/)
Podcast Episode 121: Listen and Learn – Character Evidence (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-121-listen-and-learn-character-evidence/)
Podcast Episode 132: Listen and Learn – Hearsay Exceptions: Government and Business Records (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-132-listen-and-learn-hearsay-exceptions-government-and-business-records/)
Podcast Episode 138: Listen and Learn – Hearsay Exceptions: Prior Testimony and Past Recollection Recorded (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-138-listen-and-learn-hearsay-exceptions-prior-testimony-and-past-recollection-recorded/)
Podcast Episode 143: Listen and Learn – More Hearsay Exceptions (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-143-listen-and-learn-more-hearsay-exceptions/)
Podcast Episode 158: Listen and Learn – Multiple Hearsay (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-158-listen-and-learn-multiple-hearsay/)
Podcast Episode 214: Listen and Learn – Relevance Issues (Evidence) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-214-listen-and-learn-relevance-issues-evidence/)
Download the Transcript
(https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-354-listen-and-learn-mbe-vs-nextgen-multiple-choice-evidence/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-pass-bar-exam-less-stress/id1370651486) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Bar Exam Toolbox website (https://barexamtoolbox.com/contact-us/). Finally, if you don't want to miss anything, you can sign up for podcast updates (https://barexamtoolbox.com/get-bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-updates/)!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! This episode is part of the series in which we demystify the shift from MBE to NextGen multiple-choice questions. Today Lee walks through four questions on constitutional law -- two in classic MBE style and two in the NextGen format. Practice applying the right level of scrutiny, the right test, and the right doctrine with questions on free speech, equal protection, and procedural due process.
In this episode, we discuss:
Question 1: First Amendment (MBE)
Question 2: Equal Protection Clause (MBE)
Question 3: Equal Protection Clause (NextGen)
Question 4: Procedural due process (NextGen)
Study tips for multiple-choice questions
RAMP study tool
Resources:
https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp (https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp)
Mathews v. Eldridge (https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/424/319/?__cf_chl_f_tk=.74Z9udXxZoFyahgsTM1pK81SZNmqVJisR00kAFlKgw-1782814803-1.0.1.1-iLPq65lW8SPU8r7xgE2zIbhxEOfzNroBfyhDeaySJNY)
Podcast Episode 117: Listen and Learn – Due Process and Equal Protection (Con Law) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-117-listen-and-learn-due-process-and-equal-protection-con-law/)
Podcast Episode 123: Listen and Learn – First Amendment (Content-Neutral Restrictions) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-123-listen-and-learn-first-amendment-content-neutral-restrictions/)
Download the Transcript
(https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-353-listen-and-learn-mbe-vs-nextgen-multiple-choice-constitutional-law/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-pass-bar-exam-less-stress/id1370651486) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Bar Exam Toolbox website (https://barexamtoolbox.com/contact-us/). Finally, if you don't want to miss anything, you can sign up for podcast updates (https://barexamtoolbox.com/get-bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-updates/)!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! This episode is part of the series in which we demystify the shift from MBE to NextGen multiple-choice questions. Today Lee walks through four questions on civil procedure -- two in classic MBE style and two in the NextGen format. Wondering how to keep straight two doctrines that sound alike: personal jurisdiction and subject matter jurisdiction? Find out in this episode!
In this episode, we discuss:
Question 1: Personal jurisdiction (MBE)
Question 2: Subject matter jurisdiction (MBE)
Question 3: Subject matter jurisdiction (NextGen)
Question 4: Issue-spotting (NextGen)
Study tips for multiple-choice questions
RAMP study tool
Resources:
https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp (https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp)
Podcast Episode 92: Listen and Learn – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-92-listen-and-learn-subject-matter-jurisdiction/)
Podcast Episode 169: Listen and Learn – Personal Jurisdiction (Civ Pro) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-169-listen-and-learn-personal-jurisdiction-civ-pro/)
Podcast Episode 148: Listen and Learn – Claim and Issue Preclusion (Civil Procedure) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-148-listen-and-learn-claim-and-issue-preclusion-civil-procedure/)
Download the Transcript
(https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-352-listen-and-learn-mbe-vs-nextgen-multiple-choice-civil-procedure/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-pass-bar-exam-less-stress/id1370651486) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Bar Exam Toolbox website (https://barexamtoolbox.com/contact-us/). Finally, if you don't want to miss anything, you can sign up for podcast updates (https://barexamtoolbox.com/get-bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-updates/)!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! This episode is part of the series in which we demystify the shift from MBE to NextGen multiple-choice questions. Today Lee walks through four questions on negligence -- two in classic MBE style and two in the NextGen format. What differences can you expect between the two exam versions? Find out now!
In this episode, we discuss:
Question 1: Negligence per se (MBE)
Question 2: Causation (MBE)
Question 3: Causation (NextGen)
Question 4: Issue-spotting (NextGen)
Study tips for multiple-choice questions
RAMP study tool
Resources:
https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp (https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp)
Podcast Episode 316: Spotlight on Torts (Part 1 – Negligence) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-316-spotlight-on-torts-part-1-negligence/)
Download the Transcript
(https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-351-listen-and-learn-mbe-vs-nextgen-multiple-choice-negligence/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-pass-bar-exam-less-stress/id1370651486) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Bar Exam Toolbox website (https://barexamtoolbox.com/contact-us/). Finally, if you don't want to miss anything, you can sign up for podcast updates (https://barexamtoolbox.com/get-bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-updates/)!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! This is the first episode of a series in which we demystify the shift from MBE to NextGen multiple-choice questions. Join Lee as she walks through four contract formation questions -- two in classic MBE style and two in the NextGen format. How are they similar? How do they differ? Find out now!
In this episode, we discuss:
Question 1: Firm offer rule (MBE)
Question 2: Pre-existing duty (MBE)
Question 3: Pre-existing duty (NextGen)
Question 4: Issue-spotting (NextGen)
Study tips for multiple-choice questions
RAMP study tool
Resources:
https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp (https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp)
Podcast Episode 293: Spotlight on Contracts (Part 1) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-293-spotlight-on-contracts-part-1/)
Podcast Episode 298: Spotlight on Contracts (Part 2) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-298-spotlight-on-contracts-part-2/)
Download the Transcript
(https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-350-listen-and-learn-mbe-vs-nextgen-multiple-choice-contract-formation/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-pass-bar-exam-less-stress/id1370651486) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Bar Exam Toolbox website (https://barexamtoolbox.com/contact-us/). Finally, if you don't want to miss anything, you can sign up for podcast updates (https://barexamtoolbox.com/get-bar-exam-toolbox-podcast-updates/)!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
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About The Bar Exam Toolbox Podcast: Pass the Bar Exam with Less Stress
The Bar Exam Toolbox podcast helps bar takers pass with less stress and anxiety. Hosted by bar exam experts Lee Burgess and Alison Monahan, the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast covers a wide variety of topics, ranging from how to learn and memorize all the law you need to know for the bar exam, to how to write a passing essay, to how to get bar exam accommodations. If you're struggling with the bar exam, or work with students who are, tune in for practical strategies for bar exam success!Podcast website
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