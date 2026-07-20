The Bar Exam Toolbox Podcast: Pass the Bar Exam with Less Stress

Welcome back to the Bar Exam Toolbox podcast! This episode is part of the series in which we demystify the shift from MBE to NextGen multiple-choice questions. Today we're walking through four questions on evidence -- two in classic MBE style and two in the NextGen format. Join us and practice your understanding of hearsay exceptions and character evidence!



In this episode, we discuss:

Question 1: Hearsay exceptions (MBE)

Question 2: Statement not offered for the truth (MBE)

Question 3: Statement not offered for the truth (NextGen)

Question 4: Character evidence (NextGen)

Study tips for multiple-choice questions

RAMP study tool

Resources:

https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp (https://barexamtoolbox.com/ramp)

Podcast Episode 89: Listen and Learn – What Is Hearsay? (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-89-listen-and-learn-what-is-hearsay/)

Podcast Episode 101: Listen and Learn – Present Sense Impression vs. State of Mind (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-101-listen-and-learn-present-sense-impression-vs-state-of-mind/)

Podcast Episode 114: Listen and Learn – Non-Hearsay (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-114-listen-and-learn-non-hearsay/)

Podcast Episode 115: Listen and Learn – Dying Declaration vs. Excited Utterance (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-115-listen-and-learn-dying-declaration-vs-excited-utterance/)

Podcast Episode 121: Listen and Learn – Character Evidence (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-121-listen-and-learn-character-evidence/)

Podcast Episode 132: Listen and Learn – Hearsay Exceptions: Government and Business Records (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-132-listen-and-learn-hearsay-exceptions-government-and-business-records/)

Podcast Episode 138: Listen and Learn – Hearsay Exceptions: Prior Testimony and Past Recollection Recorded (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-138-listen-and-learn-hearsay-exceptions-prior-testimony-and-past-recollection-recorded/)

Podcast Episode 143: Listen and Learn – More Hearsay Exceptions (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-143-listen-and-learn-more-hearsay-exceptions/)

Podcast Episode 158: Listen and Learn – Multiple Hearsay (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-158-listen-and-learn-multiple-hearsay/)

Podcast Episode 214: Listen and Learn – Relevance Issues (Evidence) (https://barexamtoolbox.com/podcast-episode-214-listen-and-learn-relevance-issues-evidence/)



Download the Transcript

(https://barexamtoolbox.com/episode-354-listen-and-learn-mbe-vs-nextgen-multiple-choice-evidence/)

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Thanks for listening!

Alison & Lee