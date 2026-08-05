Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
230 episodes
- This is how you rewire your subconscious to move away from scarcity and only ever produce abundant beliefs. What if the life you're dreaming of starts with changing the way you think? In this episode Trin is talking all about cultivating an abundance mindset, how to let go of scarcity, stop believing there's never enough, and start creating a life rooted in possibility, gratitude, and trust. If you've ever compared yourself to others, worried you're falling behind, or felt like success is limited, this conversation will help you shift your perspective and step into a more abundant way of living.
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and
mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/wellnesscafe/
FOLLOW TRIN
:IG @trinitytondeleir
TikTok @trinitytondeleir
Youtube: trinity tondeleir
Trin's Youtube
JOIN OUR GROUP CHAT
SUBMIT TO THE WELLNESS CAFE:- write in for the group summer episodes!!!!- ASK TRIN!! advice session form
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, Trin and Eden are reunited for the ultimate girl chat all about finding balance this summer. From workouts, sauna and cold plunge therapy, and healthy habits to running into exes, life updates, and everything in between, we're catching up on what's been making us feel our best. Grab your favorite drink, get cozy, and join us for an honest conversation that feels like hanging out with your best friends.
FOLLOW TRIN
:IG @trinitytondeleir
TikTok @trinitytondeleir
Youtube: trinity tondeleir
Trin's Youtube
JOIN OUR GROUP CHAT
SUBMIT TO THE WELLNESS CAFE:- write in for the group summer episodes!!!!- ASK TRIN!! advice session form
Type
Full
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- If you've been feeling stuck, unmotivated, or like you're in the middle of a life transition, this conversation is your reminder that your next chapter is already unfolding. In todays episode Mimi Bouchard joins Trin to talk about realistic manifestation, becoming your future self through everyday habits, embracing identity shifts, and finding hope even during life's hardest seasons. They also share how Activations has become part of their daily routines and why it's different from traditional mindfulness apps.
for that 14-day FREE trial plus a massive discount, you can go to activations.com/wellness
FOLLOW TRIN
:IG @trinitytondeleir
TikTok @trinitytondeleir
Youtube: trinity tondeleir
Trin's Youtube
JOIN OUR GROUP CHAT
SUBMIT TO THE WELLNESS CAFE:- write in for the group summer episodes!!!!- ASK TRIN!! advice session form
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- If you've ever felt behind because you're single, this episode is for you. In todays episode Trin is talking about embracing your twenties, learning to enjoy your own company, and building a life you love before anyone else joins it. Grab your coffee, get cozy, and let's chat about why being single isn't something to fear, it's something to embrace. 🤍
FOLLOW TRIN
:IG @trinitytondeleir
TikTok @trinitytondeleir
Youtube: trinity tondeleir
Trin's Youtube
JOIN OUR GROUP CHAT
SUBMIT TO THE WELLNESS CAFE:- write in for the group summer episodes!!!!- ASK TRIN!! advice session form
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- After a weekend of travel, late nights, and music festival fun, getting back into routine can feel overwhelming. In this episode, Trin shares her realistic post travel reset without restriction, guilt, or punishment. She talks about hydration, sleep, nourishing meals, gentle movement, and the small habits that help her feel grounded again. This episode is your reminder that wellness and fun can coexist.
Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Main character energy only. Free trial at shopify.com/wellness
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Education podcasts
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The Wellness Cafe
Welcome to The Wellness Cafe Podcast. Your host Trinity Tondeleir who you may know from TikTok, Instagram, or Youtube is serving all things wellness, lifestyle, girl-talk and everything in between. Come hangout every Wednesday!For sponsorship inquiries, please email trinitytondeleir@gmail.comPodcast website
Listen to The Wellness Cafe, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Wellness Cafe
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.