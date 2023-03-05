Welcome to The Wellness Cafe Podcast. Your go to Hot Girl Walk podcast. Your host Trinity Tondeleir who you may know from TikTok, Instagram, or Youtube is servi... More
102. your hot girl summer glow up guide PART 2: consistency
welcome to the wellness cafe hot girl summer glow up guide, the series !! If you want a kickstart to enter summer feeling your best join Trin for a month long series where she will be sharing all the cheat codes of how to enter summer feeling your best. Join TWC every week to learn new habits, healthy reminders, healthy recipes and more to get you summer READY!
5/3/2023
35:59
100. your hot girl summer glow up guide PART 1: body health
welcome to the wellness cafe hot girl summer glow up guide, the series !! If you want a kickstart to enter summer feeling your best join Trin for a month long series where she will be sharing all the cheat codes of how to enter summer feeling your best. Join TWC every week to learn new habits, healthy reminders, healthy recipes and more to get you summer READY!
4/26/2023
41:04
99. coachella 2023 tell all ! frank ocean, influencers, cost & how to get back into routine
Have you ever wondered what actually happens at Coachella and revolve festival ? This week Trin answers all your questions about Coachella, how much it costs, what happened at frank ocean, how to get into revolve festival and more.
4/21/2023
1:03:49
98. living with your partner 101: splitting up chores, rent & making a routine as a couple
Living with your partner and dating your partner are two very different situations. Today in celebration of their nine year anniversary, Trin and Brody sit down to dicuss how to live with your significant other. How to split chores, finances, cooking, and all things living with your lover. Listen for all things how to make your relationship last once you move in together.... because youre going to need some advice.
4/14/2023
1:02:57
97. let me deinfluence you , popular products that aren’t worth your money
Consumerism is being promoted at an all time high and there are a variety of products marketed towards you all day, every day. This week Trin shares products that you don't need to buy in order to protect your wallet and the planet. You DO NOT need aesthetic products to be that girl , you dont need an aesthetic water bottle, you don't need an aesthetic journal to have a gratitude practice or a matching workout set to go to the gym.
