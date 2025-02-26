Welcome to Season 4 of Midweek Rise Up! We're starting off this new season with an awesome episode featuring my husband, the incredible, Charlie Kirk. We sit down together at AmericaFest 2024 discussing a multitude of topics, but mostly explaining what this past year has been like for us, as a family, individually, and also the power of literally surrounding everything to the Lord and saying, "Here I am, Lord. Use me." But, be prepared, because God will do just that, use you, in the most POWERFUL ways. We hope this episode encourages you to be a good spouse, love your children, and use your life in a way that glorifies God. Go Rise Up,EShop PROCLAIM! Made in the USA. Proceeds go towards BIBLEin365.www.proclaim365.comRead the Bible with us in a year!www.proclaim365.com/biblein365
--------
22:27
32. Monday Mediations: God's Listening
God loves you—personally, powerfully, and passionately. His love is not distant or indifferent; it is intentional and ever-present. Would He save you only to leave you in fear? Would He teach you to walk, only to watch you stumble? Would He endure the agony of the cross for your sins, only to ignore your prayers? Of course not.Look to Jesus, and you will see the heart of God. Watch as He reveals the Kingdom—His power over disease and death, His ability to restore what was lost, His tears for a broken world, and His authority to bring healing. Whether we recognize it or not, His Kingdom is advancing, His love is unshaken, and He is always listening.We hope that you enjoy this episode. God bless you and Go Rise Up!Shop PROCLAIM: www.proclaim365.com/shopJoin BIBLEin365: www.proclaim365.com/biblein365
--------
7:22
31. Monday Meditations: Comparison
Comparison is a thief. It can steal joy, it can steal self-worth, it can steal purpose. It robs people of peace and contentment. God specifically and sovereignly designed you with unique gifts and specific purpose. No matter what season you’re in, be humble and present and find ways to grow. Remember that you’re constantly evolving–for better or for worse. Don’t let comparison put out the Spirit’s fire that is within you. Astonish a mean world with your acts of selflessness and kindness and proclaim the truth unapologetically. Remember, your DNA is NOT a mistake. There is only one you so stand firm in the middle of the chaos in culture. Continue to live each day with a grateful heart, knowing that although you are not in control of certain things, you are deeply loved by the One who is.
We hope that you enjoy this episode.
God bless you and Go Rise Up!
Shop PROCLAIM: www.proclaim365.com/shop
Join BIBLEin365: www.proclaim365.com/biblein365
--------
11:57
30. Monday Meditations: Christ Lives in Me
We are more than flesh and bone. We are spiritual beings made in the image of God. Jesus is the Son of God and the one and only Way. If you believe this and accept Christ as your Savior, and ask for forgiveness for your sins, then you are a new creation. When Jesus hung on the cross, God didn’t just see Jesus–He saw you, He saw me. God wiped our slate clean. He removed our old life and put new life in us. That new life is Christ who lives in us. We are bought by the blood of the Lamb, Christ Jesus, and that purchase isn’t just a changed life; it’s an exchanged life. Because Christ lives in you, you are empowered by His spirit to take ownership of your callings, roles and the responsibilities He has ordained for your life. God wants to use you to change lives, to change the world. You are more than equipped by His Spirit to help make heaven crowded.
We hope that you enjoy this episode.
God bless you and Go Rise Up!
Shop PROCLAIM: www.proclaim365.com/shop
Join BIBLEin365: www.proclaim365.com/biblein365
--------
10:58
29. Monday Meditations: Pure Joy
Hardships do not discriminate and trials come in many different shapes and sizes. When they do hit, remember that you possess the fruits of the Spirit. You have the gift of joy, which is essentially a superpower. You are equipped for the battle. God is for you. He goes before you. He will never forsake you. He will never leave you. His love is unrelenting and immovable. When your joy is challenged, draw near to God. He is the only one who holds all things together. Don’t focus on the storm. Don’t focus on the lack. The chaos. The loss. Instead, focus on the masterpiece that God is accomplishing and working in you and through you. Don’t cling to crisis; cling to Christ.
We hope that you enjoy this episode.
God bless you and Go Rise Up!
Shop PROCLAIM: www.proclaim365.com/shop
Join BIBLEin365: www.proclaim365.com/biblein365
A devotional series by Erika Kirk released every Wednesday along with Monday Meditations to provide you that deep breath of, “God’s got this”. Each episode is intentionally and prayerfully crafted with words of encouragement to push you, Biblical leadership to challenge you, and God-breathed Scripture to posture your heart for the best that’s yet to come.
You are chosen. You are loved. You are enough.
Welcome to Midweek Rise up; stay awhile.
---
For more information PROCLAIM x BIBLEin365 visit: www.proclaim365.com