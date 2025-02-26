30. Monday Meditations: Christ Lives in Me

We are more than flesh and bone. We are spiritual beings made in the image of God. Jesus is the Son of God and the one and only Way. If you believe this and accept Christ as your Savior, and ask for forgiveness for your sins, then you are a new creation. When Jesus hung on the cross, God didn’t just see Jesus–He saw you, He saw me. God wiped our slate clean. He removed our old life and put new life in us. That new life is Christ who lives in us. We are bought by the blood of the Lamb, Christ Jesus, and that purchase isn’t just a changed life; it’s an exchanged life. Because Christ lives in you, you are empowered by His spirit to take ownership of your callings, roles and the responsibilities He has ordained for your life. God wants to use you to change lives, to change the world. You are more than equipped by His Spirit to help make heaven crowded. We hope that you enjoy this episode. God bless you and Go Rise Up! Shop PROCLAIM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.proclaim365.com/shop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Join BIBLEin365: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.proclaim365.com/biblein365⁠⁠⁠