Mafe Anzures
To whoever this may impact… Sometimes, our lives have to be completely shaken up, changed and rearranged to relocate us where we’re really meant to be. Sometime... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental HealthReligion & SpiritualitySpiritualitySociety & CulturePersonal Journals
  • The power of presence
    hey besties!! welcome back <3 in this episode we talk about the power of presence and living in the present moment. always remember that no amount of depression can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future. work on living in the only reality that truly exists which is happening right now. with love, MafeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/i-missed-me/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/4/2023
    23:45
  • Romanticizing your life, being independent in a relationship, loneliness vs. solitude & becoming the "it girl" with Cami Sophia | Host of With Intention
    hey besties!! welcome back to another episode <3 today we have Cami Sophia, social media influencer and host of With Intention where we talk about Romanticizing your life, staying independent while being in a relationship, the difference between loneliness and solitude & becoming the "it girl". i hope you love it as much as i loved this conversation, With love, MafeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/i-missed-me/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/20/2023
    23:09
  • Healing before relationships, friendship struggles, dealing with insecurities & situationships | Advice session #5
    hey besties!! welcome back to another episode <3 in this episode we talk about the importance of healing before getting into new relationships, struggling to find friends in your teenage years, dealing with our insecurities and moving on from someone we never dated. dont forget to leave your questions down below to be featured in the next advice session. with love, MafeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/i-missed-me/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/18/2023
    27:05
  • Entering your villain era, getting through a breakup & learning how to be alone with Olivia Eve | Host of For you from Eve
    hey besties!! welcome back to another episode, today i have Olivia Eve with me, Host of For you from eve, where we talk about entering your villain era, what a "villain era" is and the importance of getting to know yourself first, getting through a breakup, dealing with anxiety, and choosing yourself over anyone else, i hope you enjoy :) with love, Mafe. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/i-missed-me/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/6/2023
    36:08
  • Living with anxiety
    Hey besties!! in this episode we talk about anxiety, a very very requested topic and definitely a complex one to talk about. Always remember to be there for yourself the most whenever you’re feeling anxious, that 99% of the thoughts that you get when you’re feeling anxious will never come true, and that the only thing that matters is the present moment. Learn how to turn anxiety into excitement and you will never be worried. With love, MafeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/i-missed-me/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/4/2023
About I missed me

To whoever this may impact… Sometimes, our lives have to be completely shaken up, changed and rearranged to relocate us where we’re really meant to be. Sometimes change feels like loss, transformation is scary, and sometimes, to discover the best version of ourselves, we must let go of absolutely everything that’s holding us down. Welcome to i missed me, your new safe space, i hope to be part of your healing journey. With love, Mafe


Insta: @mafeanzures, @imissedmepodcast &amp; @malithebrand

TikTok: @mafeanzures, @imissedmepodcast &amp; @malithebrand

youtube: Mafe Anzures

pinterest: @mafeanzures

Podcast website

