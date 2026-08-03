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- The fawn response is one of the most common—and most misunderstood—trauma adaptations. While many people recognize it as people-pleasing, saying yes too often, or avoiding conflict, fawning is far more than a personality trait. It is a deeply wired survival response designed to preserve attachment, reduce threat, and maintain connection when the nervous system believes belonging is at risk.
In this episode of Trauma Rewired, Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristof explore the neuroscience of the fawn response, explaining why so many people learn to abandon themselves in order to maintain relationships. They examine how developmental trauma teaches children to prioritize attachment over authenticity, why boundaries can feel physically threatening, and how chronic self-sacrifice eventually disconnects us from our own needs, emotions, and body.
Jennifer also shares deeply personal reflections on her own healing journey, including how fawning shaped her relationships, her experience of people-pleasing, and her recovery after surviving a kidnapping for the purpose of sex trafficking. Together, Jennifer and Elisabeth distinguish between acute survival fawning during life-threatening events and the chronic relational fawning that quietly shapes everyday interactions, work, friendships, and intimate relationships.
The conversation also explores sexual fawning—one of the least discussed trauma adaptations—and how nervous system dysregulation can cause people to override their body's own signals in order to preserve attachment, avoid conflict, or maintain connection. They discuss why these patterns often continue inside loving relationships, how dissociation disconnects us from authentic consent, and why rebuilding trust with our own body becomes one of the most important parts of healing.
Rather than viewing fawning as weakness or codependency, Jennifer and Elisabeth invite listeners to understand it as an intelligent biological adaptation that once protected survival. Healing isn't about becoming less caring or less connected. It's about expanding nervous system capacity so connection no longer requires self-abandonment.
Key Takeaways
What the fawn response really is and why it is a biological survival adaptation rather than a personality trait.
The difference between acute survival fawning and chronic relational fawning.
Why people-pleasing, caretaking, and self-sacrifice are often nervous system responses rather than conscious choices.
How developmental trauma teaches us to choose attachment over authenticity.
Why boundaries often feel dangerous to the nervous system.
The neuroscience of attachment, co-regulation, and social survival.
Why connection is a regulated nervous system state—not simply an emotion.
How chronic fawning contributes to emotional suppression, shame, inflammation, and nervous system dysregulation.
How false connection develops through self-abandonment.
Jennifer's personal reflections on surviving kidnapping and how fawning functioned during an acute survival experience.
The hidden dynamics of sexual fawning and why it often persists inside loving relationships.
How dissociation disconnects us from our body's "yes" and "no."
Why emotional processing helps restore authentic boundaries and self-expression.
Practical ways to begin rewiring the fawn response through daily nervous system practice.
If you've ever struggled to say no, felt responsible for everyone else's emotions, or found yourself losing your voice in order to keep the peace, this episode offers a compassionate, neuroscience-informed understanding of why those patterns developed—and how they can begin to change. Healing starts by recognizing that your nervous system was protecting you. Recovery begins when your body learns that authentic connection no longer requires self-abandonment
Resources
🧠 Start Your Nervous System Journey — FREE for Two Weeks
https://rewiretrial.com
🌿 NeuroSomatic Intelligence (NSI) Certification
https://neurosomaticintelligence.com
Are you ready to become the woman who can carry the vision?
Discover nervous system education, preparation, integration, and resources to support your journey at illuminatedwithjennifer.com.
🎙️ Sacred Synapse with Jennifer Wallace
https://www.youtube.com/@sacredsynapse
🎧 Watch Trauma Rewired on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@traumarewired
📖 The Wayfinder Journal
https://stan.store/illuminated
Disclaimer
Trauma Rewired is intended to educate and inform but does not constitute medical, psychological, or other professional advice or services. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional about your specific circumstances before making any decisions based on what you hear in this podcast.
We share our experiences and explore trauma, nervous system health, emotional processing, physical reactions, mental health, and disease. If you become distressed by our content, please stop listening and seek professional support when needed. Do not continue listening if these conversations are having a negative impact on your health or well-being.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis in the United States, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. If someone's life is in immediate danger, call 911.
We do our best to stay current with scientific research, but older episodes remain available and may not reflect the latest findings. We do not warrant or guarantee that this podcast contains complete, accurate, or up-to-date information. It is important to consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding your individual needs, as we are not responsible for any actions taken based on the information shared in this podcast.
We occasionally invite guests to share their expertise and lived experiences. The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Trauma Rewired or our organization. We do not independently verify every statement made by our guests and do not endorse third-party content.
We discuss neuroscience, nervous system regulation, and somatic health for a broad audience, but every nervous system is unique. The information shared is educational in nature and should not replace individualized medical, psychological, or therapeutic care.
We are not physicians or licensed medical professionals. We are certified Neurosomatic practitioners, educators, and nervous system coaches. This podcast is not a substitute for working with a qualified healthcare provider who understands your individual history and needs.
Brain Based and Rewire Trial provide educational resources focused on nervous system health, stress processing, and somatic practices. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical or mental health condition and are not appropriate substitutes for emergency or crisis care.
Any examples shared throughout this podcast are for educational and illustrative purposes. When based on real events, identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy of those involved.
Discussions related to psychedelics are provided solely for educational and harm reduction purposes. Nothing shared on this podcast or through Sacred Synapse should be interpreted as medical advice, encouragement to use illegal substances, or a recommendation that psychedelic substances are appropriate for any individual. Decisions regarding psychedelic use should always be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals and in accordance with applicable laws.
We strive to respect the intellectual property rights of others. If you believe any content infringes upon your rights, please contact us at traumarewired@gmail.com.
© Trauma Rewired. All rights reserved.
- What if authenticity isn't a personality trait—but a sign of nervous system capacity?
Many people believe they struggle to be themselves because they lack confidence, boundaries, or self-awareness. But after trauma, authenticity can feel physiologically dangerous. When the nervous system has learned that honesty risks rejection, conflict, or abandonment, masking, performing, people-pleasing, perfectionism, and emotional editing become intelligent survival strategies.
In this episode of Trauma Rewired, Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristof explore why authenticity is one of the clearest markers of post-traumatic growth. They unpack the neuroscience behind masking, the relationship between performance and attachment, why "little lies" often emerge from protection rather than manipulation, and how increasing nervous system capacity allows authentic self-expression without collapse or self-abandonment.
The conversation also explores how psychedelic experiences often create temporary feelings of authenticity and forgiveness—but why those insights only become lasting change through preparation, regulation, and integration.
Jennifer also shares a deeply personal reflection on self-forgiveness, relational repair, and how nervous system regulation creates the capacity to tell the truth, remain connected, and experience genuine freedom.
In This Episode, We Discuss
Why authenticity is a marker of nervous system health—not personality.
How complex trauma teaches the body that honesty can threaten attachment.
The neuroscience behind masking, performance, and emotional editing.
Why perfectionism is a survival strategy rather than a character trait.
The relationship between authenticity and post-traumatic growth.
How chronic self-suppression increases allostatic load and nervous system stress.
Why "little lies" often function as protective nervous system adaptations.
The difference between visibility and authentic expression.
Oversharing versus authentic vulnerability.
How nervous system capacity changes relationships.
Why psychedelic insight alone does not create lasting transformation.
The role of preparation and integration after psychedelic experiences.
Self-forgiveness as a nervous system practice rather than a mindset.
Why shame blocks neuroplasticity and learning.
Attunement, emotional processing, and authentic change.
Forgiveness without bypassing accountability.
Breaking intergenerational trauma patterns through regulation and capacity building.
Featured in This Episode
The Nervous System Rewire Course
Learn the foundational practices that help you regulate your nervous system, build self-attunement, and increase capacity through experiential exercises.
https://rewirecourse.com
Start Here
The Rewire Trial
Experience the Brain-Based Membership with a two-week trial.
https://rewiretrial.com
NSI Foundations Bundle
Learn the fundamentals of Neurosomatic Intelligence.
https://neurosomaticintelligence.com/workshops/
Capacity Gap Workshop
Understand why capacity—not willpower—is the missing link in lasting nervous system change.
https://rewirecapacity.com
Watch More Trauma Rewired Episodes
Watch full video episodes and subscribe on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@traumarewired
Are you ready to become the woman who can carry the vision?
Discover nervous system education, preparation, integration, and resources to support your journey at illuminatedwithjennifer.com.
Sacred Synapse with Jennifer Wallace
For deeper education on psychedelic neuroscience, nervous system preparation, integration, and harm reduction, visit Sacred Synapse.
https://www.youtube.com/@sacredsynapse
The Wayfinder Journal
Jennifer's guided journal for nervous system awareness, reflection, and post-traumatic growth.
https://stan.store/illuminated
Exclusive Offer
Support your nervous system with AG1 and receive Trauma Rewired's exclusive partner offer.
https://www.drinkag1.com/rewired
Disclaimer
The Trauma Rewired podcast is intended to educate and inform but does not constitute medical, psychological, or other professional advice or services. The information shared by Jennifer Wallace, Elisabeth Kristof, and their guests is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical, mental health, or healthcare advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical or mental health condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard on this podcast.
If listening to this podcast brings up significant distress, please pause the episode and seek support from a qualified mental health professional. If you are in crisis, contact your local emergency services immediately. In the United States and Canada, you can also contact or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented, neuroscience and trauma research continue to evolve. Trauma Rewired makes no guarantees regarding the completeness, reliability, or ongoing accuracy of the information shared.
The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Trauma Rewired, Jennifer Wallace, Elisabeth Kristof, BrainBased, or their affiliates.
Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristof are educators and practitioners. Unless explicitly stated, they are not acting as licensed medical or mental health providers within the context of this podcast.
BrainBased.com, RewireTrial.com, and associated educational programs are intended for educational purposes only and are not a substitute for individualized medical or mental healthcare.
Discussions involving psychedelics are presented exclusively for educational and harm reduction purposes. Trauma Rewired does not encourage or promote illegal activity or the unsupervised use of psychedelic substances. Individuals should understand and comply with the laws applicable in their jurisdiction and consult qualified healthcare professionals before making decisions related to psychedelic therapies.
Any examples or stories shared on this podcast are for educational illustration. Names and identifying details may be changed to protect privacy.
For questions regarding podcast content, please contact:
traumarewired@gmail.com
© Trauma Rewired. All rights reserved.
- Grief is often thought of as an emotional response to death, but grief is much more than that. It is a full-body physiological process that accompanies every meaningful loss, transition, and transformation we experience throughout life.
In this episode, Jennifer Wallace, Elisabeth Kristof, and NSI Director of Operations and Continuing Education Piper Rose explore grief through the lens of neuroscience, attachment, and the nervous system. Together, they examine why grief is not something to "get over," but a biological process that reshapes our brain, body, relationships, and identity.
Whether you're grieving the loss of a loved one, a relationship, your health, a career, a version of yourself, or navigating the changes that naturally accompany healing and post-traumatic growth, this conversation offers a compassionate and science-backed framework for understanding grief as an essential part of being human.
Together, they explore why grief can feel physically painful, how our nervous system adapts to loss, why meaning-making often comes too early, and how building the capacity to stay present with grief ultimately expands our capacity for resilience, connection, and love.
Key Takeaways
Why grief is a biological nervous system process—not simply an emotional experience.
How grief reshapes the brain's predictions, physiology, and sense of identity.
The relationship between grief, attachment, belonging, and post-traumatic growth.
Why grief often shows up as fatigue, heaviness, physical pain, bracing, or shutdown.
How survival responses like suppression, over-functioning, and dissociation interrupt the body's natural grieving process.
Why growth always asks us to grieve who we once were.
Why meaning-making is most helpful after the body has processed loss—not before.
Practical ways to support grief through co-regulation, nervous system capacity, and daily "minimum effective dose" grief practice.
If you've ever been told to "move on," "look for the silver lining," or simply "stay strong," this episode offers another perspective: grief is not something to overcome. It is a deeply human process that deserves to be witnessed, supported, and experienced with compassion.
Featured in This Episode
Piper Rose Founder of Shadowplay Coaching and Director of Operations & Continuing Education at NeuroSomatic Intelligence.
Frances Weller Author and psychotherapist whose work on grief, ritual, and community is referenced throughout the conversation.
Kintsugi The Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, used as a metaphor for healing, resilience, and transformation.
Resources
🧠 Start Your Nervous System Journey — FREE for Two Weeks https://rewiretrial.com
🌿 NeuroSomatic Intelligence (NSI) Certification https://neurosomaticintelligence.com
🎧 Watch Trauma Rewired on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@traumarewired
Are you ready to become the woman who can carry the vision? Discover nervous system education, preparation, integration, and resources to support your journey at illuminatedwithjennifer.com.
🎙️ Sacred Synapse with Jennifer Wallace https://www.youtube.com/@sacredsynapse
📖 The Wayfinder Journal https://stan.store/illuminated
Trauma Rewired podcast is intended to educate and inform but does not constitute medical, psychological or other professional advice or services. Always consult a qualified medical professional about your specific circumstances before making any decisions based on what you hear.
We share our experiences, explore trauma, physical reactions, mental health and disease. If you become distressed by our content, please stop listening and seek professional support when needed. Do not continue to listen if the conversations are having a negative impact on your health and well-being.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, or in mental health crisis and you are in the United States you can 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. If someone's life is in danger, immediately call 911.
We do our best to stay current in research, but older episodes are always available. We don't warrant or guarantee that this podcast contains complete, accurate or up-to-date information. It's very important to talk to a medical professional about your individual needs, as we aren't responsible for any actions you take based on the information you hear in this podcast.
We invite guests onto the podcast. Please note that we don't verify the accuracy of their statements. Our organization does not endorse third-party content and the views of our guests do not necessarily represent the views of our organization.
We talk about general neuro-science and nervous system health, but you are unique. These are conversations for a wide audience. They are general recommendations and you are always advised to seek personal care for your unique outputs, trauma and needs.
We are not doctors or licensed medical professionals. We are certified neuro-somatic practitioners and nervous system health/embodiment coaches. We are not your doctor or medical professional and do not know you and your unique nervous system. This podcast is not a replacement for working with a professional.
The BrainBased.com site and Rewiretrail.com is a membership site for general nervous system health, somatic processing and stress processing. It is not a substitute for medical care or the appropriate solution for anyone in mental health crisis.
Any examples mentioned in this podcast are for illustration purposes only. If they are based on real events, names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved.
Discussions related to psychedelics are provided solely for educational and harm reduction purposes. Nothing shared on this podcast or through Sacred Synapse should be interpreted as medical advice, encouragement to use illegal substances, or a recommendation that psychedelics are appropriate for any individual. Decisions regarding psychedelic use should be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals and in accordance with applicable laws.
We've done our best to ensure our podcast respects the intellectual property rights of others, however if you have an issue with our content, please let us know by emailing us at traumarewired@gmail.com
All rights in our content are reserved
- Childhood sexual trauma doesn't end when the event is over. It can shape the nervous system for decades, influencing boundaries, shame, relationships, chronic pain, dissociation, and the way we experience safety in our own bodies.
In this deeply personal episode, Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristof are joined by NSI practitioner Lovee Bradley to explore the lasting neurophysiological effects of childhood sexual abuse and the path toward healing.
Together they discuss how early violations of body boundaries shape the developing nervous system, why freeze and dissociation become deeply ingrained survival strategies, and how those adaptations continue to influence adult relationships, emotional regulation, shame, intimacy, and self-expression.
Jennifer, Elisabeth, and Lovee also share their own lived experiences with sexual trauma, pelvic pain, chronic bracing, emotional suppression, people-pleasing, and boundary challenges while offering hope through nervous system healing and neuroplasticity.
This conversation is not about reliving trauma—it is about understanding the intelligence of survival responses and learning how to safely reconnect with your body, your voice, and your sense of self.
If you've ever struggled with shame, chronic freeze, difficulty saying no, intimacy challenges, or feeling disconnected from your own body, this episode offers both education and hope.
In This Episode We Discuss
• How childhood sexual trauma shapes nervous system development
• Why freeze is an intelligent survival response—not a personal weakness
• Dissociation, shame, and the long-term effects of developmental trauma
• How chronic muscle bracing and pelvic floor tension develop after trauma
• Sexual fawning, people-pleasing, and body boundary violations
• Emotional regulation and the lasting impact of early attachment wounds
• The relationship between shame, chronic illness, and self-abandonment
• Why boundaries often feel physically unsafe after trauma
• Rebuilding safety, self-expression, and agency through neuroplasticity and nervous system regulation
Resources
🧠 Featured in This Episode
Working with Shame: A Neurosomatic Approach for Practitioners
Learn practical tools for recognizing and re-patterning shame through a nervous system lens.
https://neurosomatic.com/shame
🎯 Start Here
FREE 2-week nervous system training:
https://www.rewiretrial.com
Learn more about Neurosomatic Intelligence Coaching:
https://www.neurosomaticintelligence.com
📺 Watch More Trauma Rewired Episodes
YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@TraumaRewired
🧠 Sacred Synapse with Jennifer Wallace
Learn more about psychedelic neuroscience, applied neurology, and Neurosomatic Intelligence through educational, harm reduction content.
https://www.youtube.com/@sacredsynapse-23
📓 The Wayfinder Journal
A guided journal designed to help you track nervous system patterns, deepen self-awareness, and support psychedelic preparation and integration.
https://stan.store/illuminated
🤝 Connect with Us
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/trauma.rewired
Facebook Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/761101225132846
🌱 Exclusive Offer
FREE 1 Year Supply of Vitamin D + 5 Travel Packs from AG1:
https://www.drinkag1.com/rewired
Disclaimer
Trauma Rewired podcast is intended to educate and inform but does not constitute medical, psychological or other professional advice or services. Always consult a qualified medical professional about your specific circumstances before making any decisions based on what you hear.
We share our experiences, explore trauma, physical reactions, mental health and disease. If you become distressed by our content, please stop listening and seek professional support when needed. Do not continue to listen if the conversations are having a negative impact on your health and well-being.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, or in mental health crisis and you are in the United States you can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
If someone's life is in danger, immediately call 911.
We do our best to stay current in research, but older episodes are always available. We don't warrant or guarantee that this podcast contains complete, accurate or up-to-date information. It's very important to talk to a medical professional about your individual needs, as we aren't responsible for any actions you take based on the information you hear in this podcast.
We invite guests onto the podcast. Please note that we don't verify the accuracy of their statements. Our organization does not endorse third-party content and the views of our guests do not necessarily represent the views of our organization.
We talk about general neuroscience and nervous system health, but you are unique. These are conversations for a wide audience. They are general recommendations and you are always advised to seek personal care for your unique outputs, trauma and needs.
We are not doctors or licensed medical professionals. We are certified neurosomatic practitioners and nervous system health/embodiment coaches. We are not your doctor or medical professional and do not know you and your unique nervous system. This podcast is not a replacement for working with a professional. BrainBased.com and RewireTrial.com are membership sites for general nervous system health, somatic processing and stress processing. They are not substitutes for medical care or the appropriate solution for anyone in mental health crisis.
Jennifer Wallace is also the founder of Sacred Synapse, an educational platform exploring psychedelic neuroscience, applied neurology, Neurosomatic Intelligence, and nervous system-informed psychedelic preparation and integration. Any discussion of psychedelics is provided for educational and harm reduction purposes only. Sacred Synapse does not encourage or promote illegal substance use. Psychedelic experiences carry significant psychological and physiological risks and are not appropriate for every nervous system. Always consult qualified medical professionals and follow the laws applicable where you live before making decisions related to psychedelic use.
Any examples mentioned in this podcast are for illustration purposes only. If they are based on real events, names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved.
We've done our best to ensure our podcast respects the intellectual property rights of others. If you have any concerns regarding our content, please contact us at traumarewired@gmail.com.
All rights in our content are reserved.
- Shame is one of the most powerful forces shaping the nervous system. It can quietly influence how we think, relate, perform, heal, and even how we experience ourselves. Yet most approaches treat shame as something to challenge cognitively rather than something that has become embodied through years of protective adaptations.
In this episode of Trauma Rewired, Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristof explore the neuroscience of self-compassion and why it is not simply "being nice to yourself." Self-compassion is a neurobiological intervention that changes brain function, increases emotional regulation, reduces threat activation, and creates the conditions for genuine nervous system change.
Together, they unpack why shame becomes wired into the brain, how protective survival responses reinforce shame over time, and why healing requires more than insight. Through the lens of Neurosomatic Intelligence (NSI), they explain how creating safety within the nervous system allows new neural pathways to develop, making lasting transformation possible.
If you've ever struggled with perfectionism, chronic self-criticism, people-pleasing, burnout, or the feeling that you're somehow "not enough," this conversation offers both the neuroscience and the practical tools to begin rewiring those deeply learned patterns.
In This Episode
What shame actually is from a nervous system perspective
How chronic shame changes brain function and reinforces survival patterns
The difference between guilt, shame, and healthy accountability
Why self-compassion is a biological process—not positive thinking
How self-criticism activates threat physiology
The neuroscience behind safety, neuroplasticity, and emotional regulation
Why insight alone rarely resolves shame
How early attachment experiences shape lifelong self-perception
The relationship between self-compassion and resilience
Practical ways to begin rewiring shame through Neurosomatic Intelligence
Why shame is often an adaptive survival strategy rather than a character flaw
How your nervous system learns patterns of self-protection
Why changing your internal dialogue without changing physiology often doesn't last
How compassion supports neuroplasticity and nervous system regulation
Why healing requires increasing capacity—not forcing change
Small practices that help shift the nervous system toward safety and connection
Featured in This Episode
Throughout this conversation, we mention the following resources:
🧠 15-Day Nervous System Rewire
Begin building nervous system regulation with 15 guided practices.
https://rewirecourse.com
🎁 FREE Two-Week Brain Based Trial
Experience Brain Based free through the Trauma Rewired community.
https://rewiretrial.com
Start Here
🎓 Become NSI Certified
The Neurosomatic Intelligence Coaching Certification teaches applied neurology, somatics, and nervous system regulation for professionals and practitioners.
https://neurosomaticintelligence.com
Watch More Trauma Rewired Episodes
Watch full episodes and subscribe on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@traumarewired
Sacred Synapse
Interested in the neuroscience of psychedelics, neuroplasticity, and nervous system preparation?
Explore Jennifer Wallace's educational YouTube channel dedicated to evidence-informed psychedelic education and harm reduction.
https://www.youtube.com/@sacredsynapse-23
illuminatedwithjennifer.com
The Wayfinder Journal
Develop greater nervous system awareness through guided reflections, emotional processing prompts, and practical regulation exercises.
https://stan.store/illuminated
Exclusive Offer
FREE 1-Year Supply of Vitamin D + 5 Travel Packs from AG1
https://www.drinkag1.com/rewired
Disclaimer
The Trauma Rewired podcast is intended to educate and inform but does not constitute medical, psychological, or other professional advice or services. Always consult a qualified medical professional about your specific circumstances before making any decisions based on what you hear.
We share our experiences and explore trauma, physical reactions, mental health, and disease. If you become distressed by our content, please stop listening and seek professional support when needed. Do not continue listening if these conversations are having a negative impact on your health and well-being.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or is experiencing a mental health crisis and you are in the United States, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. If someone's life is in immediate danger, call 911.
We do our best to stay current with research, but older episodes remain available. We do not warrant or guarantee that this podcast contains complete, accurate, or up-to-date information. It is important to speak with a qualified medical professional about your individual needs, as we are not responsible for any actions you take based on the information shared in this podcast.
We occasionally invite guests onto the podcast. Please note that we do not independently verify the accuracy of their statements. Our organization does not endorse third-party content, and the views expressed by guests do not necessarily represent those of our organization.
We discuss neuroscience and nervous system health in general terms. Every nervous system is unique. These conversations are intended for a broad audience and provide general educational information. They are not personalized recommendations and should never replace individualized care for your specific health concerns, trauma history, or nervous system needs.
We are not physicians or licensed medical professionals. We are certified neurosomatic practitioners and nervous system health and embodiment coaches. We are not your healthcare providers, do not know your individual medical history, and this podcast is not a substitute for working with qualified professionals.
BrainBased.com and RewireTrial.com are membership platforms that provide education and practices for general nervous system health, somatic processing, and stress processing. They are not substitutes for medical care and are not appropriate interventions for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
Discussions related to psychedelics are provided solely for educational and harm reduction purposes. Nothing shared on this podcast or through Sacred Synapse should be interpreted as medical advice, encouragement to use illegal substances, or a recommendation that psychedelics are appropriate for any individual. Decisions regarding psychedelic use should be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals and in accordance with applicable laws.
Any examples shared in this podcast are for illustrative purposes only. When based on real events, identifying details and names have been changed to protect the privacy of those involved.
We've done our best to ensure that our podcast respects the intellectual property rights of others. If you believe any content infringes upon your rights, please contact us at traumarewired@gmail.com.
All rights in our content are reserved.
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