The Flight Trauma Response

"Living a life of growth and expansion is as simple as living in your nervous system." - Jennifer Wallace Arriving early, leaving late, overthinking, can't sit still, breathing quickly, and always keeping busy, are just a few examples of how the flight trauma response can manifest in our lives. This response is biologically built in to keep us safe from harm, but what if that harm is perceived anddoesn't require fleeing the scene? This can be detrimental to our personal and professional livesand keep us in a state of high alert with stress hormones coursing through our bodies that canbe quite harmful. In order to combat this trauma response, the nervous system must be regulated, but it is difficult to do that when we can't pinpoint whether the response is flight or what the trigger is. The first step is to understand the response, and come back to the body to understand the sensations that come with it. This is where applied neurology has proven beneficial to create a safe container for nervous system regulation to allow those of us with this response to come out on the other side with the tools and ability to self regulate. Regulate so we can have that hard conversation without leaving half way through or to be able to finally relax and dig our feet in the sand while soaking up the sun. In this episode, hosts Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristoff founder of Nero-Somatic Intelligence and Brain Based Wellness share their personal experiences with flight response and how it affected their lives when they didn't have the tools to regulate. Tune in for information about tools on how to recognize and regulate the flight trauma response sensations to be able to live a full and expansive life! Topics discussed in this episode: ● What is a flight trauma response ● What you can do to develop an awareness of this response and how to regulate it ● What role does respiration play ● Behaviors associated with flight response ● Jennifer and Elisabeth's personal experiences with flight ● The physiological response that happens during flight response ● How applied neurology can help regulate the nervous system ● How breathwork during flight may not be right for you ● Best tools to get out of flight response ● How to deal with triggers in relationships