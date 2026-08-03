The fawn response is one of the most common—and most misunderstood—trauma adaptations. While many people recognize it as people-pleasing, saying yes too often, or avoiding conflict, fawning is far more than a personality trait. It is a deeply wired survival response designed to preserve attachment, reduce threat, and maintain connection when the nervous system believes belonging is at risk.

In this episode of Trauma Rewired, Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristof explore the neuroscience of the fawn response, explaining why so many people learn to abandon themselves in order to maintain relationships. They examine how developmental trauma teaches children to prioritize attachment over authenticity, why boundaries can feel physically threatening, and how chronic self-sacrifice eventually disconnects us from our own needs, emotions, and body.

Jennifer also shares deeply personal reflections on her own healing journey, including how fawning shaped her relationships, her experience of people-pleasing, and her recovery after surviving a kidnapping for the purpose of sex trafficking. Together, Jennifer and Elisabeth distinguish between acute survival fawning during life-threatening events and the chronic relational fawning that quietly shapes everyday interactions, work, friendships, and intimate relationships.

The conversation also explores sexual fawning—one of the least discussed trauma adaptations—and how nervous system dysregulation can cause people to override their body's own signals in order to preserve attachment, avoid conflict, or maintain connection. They discuss why these patterns often continue inside loving relationships, how dissociation disconnects us from authentic consent, and why rebuilding trust with our own body becomes one of the most important parts of healing.

Rather than viewing fawning as weakness or codependency, Jennifer and Elisabeth invite listeners to understand it as an intelligent biological adaptation that once protected survival. Healing isn't about becoming less caring or less connected. It's about expanding nervous system capacity so connection no longer requires self-abandonment.

Key Takeaways

What the fawn response really is and why it is a biological survival adaptation rather than a personality trait.



The difference between acute survival fawning and chronic relational fawning.



Why people-pleasing, caretaking, and self-sacrifice are often nervous system responses rather than conscious choices.



How developmental trauma teaches us to choose attachment over authenticity.



Why boundaries often feel dangerous to the nervous system.



The neuroscience of attachment, co-regulation, and social survival.



Why connection is a regulated nervous system state—not simply an emotion.



How chronic fawning contributes to emotional suppression, shame, inflammation, and nervous system dysregulation.



How false connection develops through self-abandonment.



Jennifer's personal reflections on surviving kidnapping and how fawning functioned during an acute survival experience.



The hidden dynamics of sexual fawning and why it often persists inside loving relationships.



How dissociation disconnects us from our body's "yes" and "no."



Why emotional processing helps restore authentic boundaries and self-expression.



Practical ways to begin rewiring the fawn response through daily nervous system practice.



If you've ever struggled to say no, felt responsible for everyone else's emotions, or found yourself losing your voice in order to keep the peace, this episode offers a compassionate, neuroscience-informed understanding of why those patterns developed—and how they can begin to change. Healing starts by recognizing that your nervous system was protecting you. Recovery begins when your body learns that authentic connection no longer requires self-abandonment



Resources

🧠 Start Your Nervous System Journey — FREE for Two Weeks

https://rewiretrial.com

🌿 NeuroSomatic Intelligence (NSI) Certification

https://neurosomaticintelligence.com





Are you ready to become the woman who can carry the vision?

Discover nervous system education, preparation, integration, and resources to support your journey at illuminatedwithjennifer.com.

🎙️ Sacred Synapse with Jennifer Wallace

https://www.youtube.com/@sacredsynapse

🎧 Watch Trauma Rewired on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@traumarewired

📖 The Wayfinder Journal

https://stan.store/illuminated



Disclaimer

Trauma Rewired is intended to educate and inform but does not constitute medical, psychological, or other professional advice or services. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional about your specific circumstances before making any decisions based on what you hear in this podcast.

We share our experiences and explore trauma, nervous system health, emotional processing, physical reactions, mental health, and disease. If you become distressed by our content, please stop listening and seek professional support when needed. Do not continue listening if these conversations are having a negative impact on your health or well-being.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis in the United States, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. If someone's life is in immediate danger, call 911.

We do our best to stay current with scientific research, but older episodes remain available and may not reflect the latest findings. We do not warrant or guarantee that this podcast contains complete, accurate, or up-to-date information. It is important to consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding your individual needs, as we are not responsible for any actions taken based on the information shared in this podcast.

We occasionally invite guests to share their expertise and lived experiences. The views expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Trauma Rewired or our organization. We do not independently verify every statement made by our guests and do not endorse third-party content.

We discuss neuroscience, nervous system regulation, and somatic health for a broad audience, but every nervous system is unique. The information shared is educational in nature and should not replace individualized medical, psychological, or therapeutic care.

We are not physicians or licensed medical professionals. We are certified Neurosomatic practitioners, educators, and nervous system coaches. This podcast is not a substitute for working with a qualified healthcare provider who understands your individual history and needs.

Brain Based and Rewire Trial provide educational resources focused on nervous system health, stress processing, and somatic practices. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical or mental health condition and are not appropriate substitutes for emergency or crisis care.

Any examples shared throughout this podcast are for educational and illustrative purposes. When based on real events, identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy of those involved.

Discussions related to psychedelics are provided solely for educational and harm reduction purposes. Nothing shared on this podcast or through Sacred Synapse should be interpreted as medical advice, encouragement to use illegal substances, or a recommendation that psychedelic substances are appropriate for any individual. Decisions regarding psychedelic use should always be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals and in accordance with applicable laws.

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