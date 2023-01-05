The Podcast that teaches you about your nervous system, how trauma gets stored in the body and what you can do to heal. More
Emotions and Your Nervous System
"How many experiences in love do we have to have (where we burn it down or blow it up) before we actually understand love is real, and we start to change our response to those people or those situations?" Emotions are necessary for our survival, telling us when to be scared or cautious for our own protection. Trauma causes us to view situations and people through the lens of our past experiences, making us hypervigilant and sensitive to any perceived threat of danger. This dysregulation of our emotions, and in turn our nervous system, undoubtedly has a profound effect on our health and relationships. The quote above comes directly from this episode of Trauma Rewired, in which host Jennifer is joined by Elisabeth Kristof of Brain-Based Wellness and Matt Bush of Next Level Neuro, both founders of the Neuro-Somatic Intelligence Coaching Certification Program. They explore the topic of emotions with a neuro somatic intelligence approach. You'll learn how emotion is stored in the body, why emotional regulation is important for our body's functioning, and how trauma affects our expression or suppression of emotions. Matt also shares new and exciting discoveries in the study of emotions. Tune in for an in-depth conversation on emotions, including the physiology and why they're important for the healing process! Topics discussed in this episode: ● Emotions and the limbic system ● Why emotions are necessary for survival ● Homeostasis and emotional regulation ● Feelings vs. emotions ● How trauma affects how we express (or don't express) emotions ● Elisabeth gives an example of suppressing her emotions ● The personal experience of pain ● Where emotions are stored in the body ● Mechanism of memory in relation to trauma ● Creating and releasing tension/trauma in the body ● Emotions as triggers ● How do we train ourselves to perceive emotions/relationships differently?
5/1/2023
56:36
The Fawn Trauma Response
In this episode we will be discussing the least understood, and most insidious four F's in trauma response, fawn. This survival adaptation is difficult to pinpoint, because fawn can often be confused with empathy or general care, but if not dealt with, can get to a toxic level for the fawner. Neglecting yourself for the sake of others can cause chronic issues, not only in the body, but in creating genuine connections as well. The missing piece to overcoming fawn is to first identify it, then to gain tools to regulate the nervous system to create safety in the body. However, the tools are difficult to implement when you are unaware of the trauma response in the first place. Neurosomatic Intelligence Coach, Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristoff from Brain-Based Wellness, uncover what fawn looks like and how it may show up in your life. Along with practical tools to regulate the nervous system in situations where fawning was the automatic response, and how to override that with an intentional one. Finding safety in your own body IS possible and so is living authentically. Listen in for more info! Topics discussed in this episode: What does fawn mean in terms of a trauma response Why fawn develops Recognizing fawn in yourself How its triggered Practical tools to move passed fawn What is sexual fawning
4/24/2023
42:04
The Freeze Trauma Response
Have you been putting off sending that important email or having a difficult conversation? Thesecould be signs of freeze trauma response. Not taking action and procrastinating seems likeinnocent occurrences, because we all do it right? However, these can be seriously damaging to our lives and nervous systems. The prolonged trauma that lives in our bodies that doesn't have a chance to move through us can wreak havoc in not only our lives but in our bodies. We have a hard time knowing when we are in freeze response because it is so difficult to pinpoint because it gets roped in with character attributes like laziness or dissociation. Then why do we do this? Well, our brains are very good at protecting ourselves from real or perceived threats, so they create these barriers to not put ourselves in situations where we could potentially have an exaggerated stress response. Then we continue to procrastinate, and go into numbing activities. However, there is a way to move through this and design a life where procrastination isn't the norm, and we can live more fulfilling, healthier lives. Rewiring our bodies isn't an easy task, but the reward is exponential. Tune in today to hear how you can move out of the freeze trauma response and into life! Topics discussed in this episode: ● What is the freeze response? ● Why does the freeze response occur? ● What happens when someone stays in a freeze response? ● How dissociation falls under freeze response ● How working with the nervous system can help remedy freeze response ● Protective postures used in freeze response ● Interrupting the protective posture feedback loop ● Shame associated with freeze response ● Is freeze response related to depression? ● Importance of identifying and understanding freeze response
4/17/2023
41:14
The Flight Trauma Response
"Living a life of growth and expansion is as simple as living in your nervous system." - Jennifer Wallace Arriving early, leaving late, overthinking, can't sit still, breathing quickly, and always keeping busy, are just a few examples of how the flight trauma response can manifest in our lives. This response is biologically built in to keep us safe from harm, but what if that harm is perceived anddoesn't require fleeing the scene? This can be detrimental to our personal and professional livesand keep us in a state of high alert with stress hormones coursing through our bodies that canbe quite harmful. In order to combat this trauma response, the nervous system must be regulated, but it is difficult to do that when we can't pinpoint whether the response is flight or what the trigger is. The first step is to understand the response, and come back to the body to understand the sensations that come with it. This is where applied neurology has proven beneficial to create a safe container for nervous system regulation to allow those of us with this response to come out on the other side with the tools and ability to self regulate. Regulate so we can have that hard conversation without leaving half way through or to be able to finally relax and dig our feet in the sand while soaking up the sun. In this episode, hosts Jennifer Wallace and Elisabeth Kristoff founder of Nero-Somatic Intelligence and Brain Based Wellness share their personal experiences with flight response and how it affected their lives when they didn't have the tools to regulate. Tune in for information about tools on how to recognize and regulate the flight trauma response sensations to be able to live a full and expansive life! Topics discussed in this episode: ● What is a flight trauma response ● What you can do to develop an awareness of this response and how to regulate it ● What role does respiration play ● Behaviors associated with flight response ● Jennifer and Elisabeth's personal experiences with flight ● The physiological response that happens during flight response ● How applied neurology can help regulate the nervous system ● How breathwork during flight may not be right for you ● Best tools to get out of flight response ● How to deal with triggers in relationships
4/10/2023
38:03
The Fight Trauma Response
It is our brain's job to protect us against danger. Whether that is a real or perceived threat, the brain will activate and will result in an action, or inaction. This isn't the most effective way to be protected for people who have experienced trauma, because that trauma is stored so deep in our subconscious, that the threat response can activate in the absence of a real threat but in thepresence of a trigger. There is no way to avoid having your trauma retriggered and your nervous system regulated at all times. These are lived experiences that have sown their way into our nervous systems, but we can implement tools to regulate in the face of a response that may be harmful to others or yourself. Specifically the fight trauma response. This can be one of the most damaging to our relationships and our bodies. Creating chaos in moments of intimacy with others, or chaos within our bodies, can lead to living an unfulfilling life. There is a way out of this, and that is whawe want to talk about on today's episode. Jennifer and Elisabeth sit down to speak about fight response and how it manifested in their lives. As well as tools you can use to help yourself move the anger through your body. They worked with their nervous system and learned how to identify when they were in fight mode andhow to regulate it in that moment. They now want to share this knowledge with you. Tune in to hear their stories and how you can start your journey to a regulated nervous system. Topics discussed in this episode: ● What happens in your body when in fight response ● How fight response is automatic without cognitive awareness ● Benefits of creating a new relationship with fight response ● Four ways people respond to anger ● How feelings of unsafety in yourself can make others feel unsafe ● How trauma responses can be misidentified as a personality trait ● Reparenting yourself during a trauma response ● How to move anger through the body ● What happens to your body when you express emotion ● The truth about how dysregulation does not stop