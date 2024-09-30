No Hay Tos (Real Mexican Spanish)

En este episodio especial de No Hay Tos hablamos sobre 3 tips para mejorar tu pronunciación.
Para tener acceso a episodios ad-free y para ver los show notes de este episodio visítanos en Patreon.
No Hay Tos is a Spanish podcast from Mexico for students who want to improve their listening comprehension, reinforce grammar, and learn about Mexican culture and Mexican Spanish. All rights reserved.
20:24
Día de Muertos/Halloween 2024
En este episodio de No Hay Tos hablamos sobre el Día de Muertos y Halloween.
Para tener acceso a episodios ad-free y para ver la transcripción completa (word for word) de este episodio visítanos en Patreon.
No Hay Tos is a Spanish podcast from Mexico for students who want to improve their listening comprehension, reinforce grammar, and learn about Mexican culture and Mexican Spanish. All rights reserved.
Outro Music: La Bruja - Jenny and the Mexicats
32:18
5 Usos del Verbo "Dejar"
En este episodio especial de No Hay Tos hablamos sobre 5 usos del verbo "dejar" en español.
Para tener acceso a episodios ad-free y para ver los show notes de este episodio visítanos en Patreon.
No Hay Tos is a Spanish podcast from Mexico for students who want to improve their listening comprehension, reinforce grammar, and learn about Mexican culture and Mexican Spanish. All rights reserved.
27:29
Marcas Mexicanas
En este episodio de No Hay Tos hablamos sobre marcas y compañías mexicanas.
Para tener acceso a episodios ad-free y para ver la transcripción completa (word for word) de este episodio visítanos en Patreon.
No Hay Tos is a Spanish podcast from Mexico for students who want to improve their listening comprehension, reinforce grammar, and learn about Mexican culture and Mexican Spanish. All rights reserved.
Outro Music: La Bruja - Jenny and the Mexicats
33:16
4 Usos del Verbo “Faltar”
En este episodio especial de No Hay Tos hablamos sobre 4 usos del verbo "faltar" en español.
Para tener acceso a episodios ad-free y para ver los show notes de este episodio visítanos en Patreon.
No Hay Tos is a Spanish podcast from Mexico for students who want to improve their listening comprehension, reinforce grammar, and learn about Mexican culture and Mexican Spanish. All rights reserved.
