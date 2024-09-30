301: Stiff Socks Presidential Debate of 2024 w/ Kayley Gunner

0:00 Presenting the 2024 Stiff Socks Presidential Election w/ Kayley Gunner 1:14 Taking Kayley Gunner Out on a Date 3:15 Cats vs Dogs 6:19 More Accessible Gooning 8:02 30 Second Microwave Debate 14:12 Best Position in Bed? 18:42 First Interaction With Aliens 25:15 If You Were President How Would You Improve the Lives of Citizens? 28:19 Correct Way to Wipe 35:12 3 Things You Would Use a Human Robot For 38:06 What is the Hottest Body Part That Nobody Things About? 40:41 Any Kink You Want with Kayley Gunner 45:18 Keeping the Lights On or Off When Doing the Deed? 49:11 Who is the Better Boyfriend? 51:20 Releasing in Your Hand vs Releasing on the Floor 59:47 Head vs HJs 1:04:34 When the D Doesn't Work Anymore 1:06:19 1,776 Divided by 69 1:08:29 Favorite Historical Moment 1:12:05 More Eyes or Legs in the World 1:14:19 Fight a Horse Size Duck or 100 Regular Sized Ducks 1:18:32 How Would Trevor and Michael Celebrate Being President Together 1:20:47 If You Win What Would You Do to Make This Nation Better?