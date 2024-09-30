Get tix to our Stiff Socks Tour at https://stiffsocks.com
0:00 Daylight Savings, Extreme Wealth
14:36 Window Seat Etiquette on a Flight, Spirit Airlines Plane Shot At,
22:48 Michael and Trevor Try to Find Haiti on a Map
33:20 Michael Tripping Major Sack in the Mountains
50:18 Trevor’s Bond With a Mexican Taxi Driver,
53:23 Trevor Got Lost at the Mexico City Airport, Maine vs Florida
1:01:03 Corn Searches During the Presidential Election by State
1:07:47 Lamar Odom Shopping For Dolls, Let’s Buy an A.I. Doll, Is Being With a Doll Cheating?
1:21:09 Ask Sara Saffari - Would You Rather Have Your Ex Date Someone That Looks Like You or Completely Different?
1:25:19 Sock Talk - My GF is Too Tight
1:29:47 Secret Sock Talk - Video Reaction, AirBnB Debauchery, Talking Birds and Flying Penguins
1:39:59 Watching Intimate Scenes on a Flight
304: Sara Saffari Breaks Trevor's Heart (and Arm)
0:00 Sara Saffari’s Dark Humor
4:45 What Sara Saffari Does in Her Free Time
12:55 Snapchat, Gym Content, Used For Clips
18:30 Sara Saffari Pulled Over By Cops
24:26 Sad Music at a Funeral, Neck Workouts, Trevor Wallace Height
30:33 Relationships and Social Media, AOL Instant Messenger, We Got the “Tism
43:50 Love Bombing, Supplements, Trevor Wallace’s Gains
51:31 Dating and Relationships
1:04:45 Sara Saffari’s Cat, Sara Saffari Has a Masters in Business
1:10:30 Sara Saffari and Trevor Wallace Arm Wrestle
1:16:51 Ask Sara Saffari - What is the Best Way to Hit on a Girl at the Gym?
1:25:29 Secret Sock Talk - I Broke Up With My Girlfriend
1:28:40 Sara Saffari Asks Us Where We See Ourselves in 5 Years
303: Smells Like Clam Chowder
0:00 Selfies, Personal Videos, Stocks
8:15 Staged Viral Clips, Michael’s Casino Show, Trevor’s Philly Cheesesteak
22:44 New York Bodegas, Brain Rot Generator, Brain Rot Quiz
34:06 Trevor’s Exam
40:02 Most Guys Done in One Day
57:01 Trevor’s No Look With Angela White, Dwayne Wade Statue, Worst Celebrity Statues
1:02:53 Loomis National Anthem Disaster
1:12:45 Ask Kayley Gunner - How Do I Know When a Woman is Interested in Me?
1:17:47 Fake Conspiracies, Trevor in Florida During Election,
1:22:39 Sock Talk - Nambia Tradition For a Bachelor
1:27:20 Restaurant Hook Ups
1:30:54 Secret Sock Talk - Can You Rizz a Cam Girl Into an IRL Meet Up?
302: Trick or Skeet (Secret Costumes Revealed)
0:00 We Got Each Other Halloween Costumes
5:32 Michael Costume Reveal
14:22 Trevor Costume Reveal, Fishnets & Foxtails
22:54 Picking Out Our Costumes at Spirit Halloween, Women Drama With Friends, Joker 2
29:59 Top Couples Halloween Costumes, Our Favorite Halloween Costumes
35:57 Top 5 Halloween Costumes of 2024
42:32 Our Branded Spirit Halloween Costumes, Hot Halloween Costumes, Hottest Place to Do the Deed
52:09 Tesla Robots & AI
59:57 Michael on Releasing His Comedy Special Silly Goose on YouTube
1:10:11 Ask Kayley Gunner - Are Male Butts Hot?
1:13:58 Secret Sock Talk - Ghosted for a Hairy Cat
1:15:18 Secret Sock Talk - Found My Boyfriend’s 15 Inch Toy
1:17:11 Secret Sock Talk - April Fools Pregnancy Scare
1:19:36 Secret Sock Talk - Found a Rhino Pill in My Dad’s Car
1:21:23 If We Were Actually Women, The Hot Pizza Boy Scenario, Reading for Pleasure
301: Stiff Socks Presidential Debate of 2024 w/ Kayley Gunner
0:00 Presenting the 2024 Stiff Socks Presidential Election w/ Kayley Gunner
1:14 Taking Kayley Gunner Out on a Date
3:15 Cats vs Dogs
6:19 More Accessible Gooning
8:02 30 Second Microwave Debate
14:12 Best Position in Bed?
18:42 First Interaction With Aliens
25:15 If You Were President How Would You Improve the Lives of Citizens?
28:19 Correct Way to Wipe
35:12 3 Things You Would Use a Human Robot For
38:06 What is the Hottest Body Part That Nobody Things About?
40:41 Any Kink You Want with Kayley Gunner
45:18 Keeping the Lights On or Off When Doing the Deed?
49:11 Who is the Better Boyfriend?
51:20 Releasing in Your Hand vs Releasing on the Floor
59:47 Head vs HJs
1:04:34 When the D Doesn’t Work Anymore
1:06:19 1,776 Divided by 69
1:08:29 Favorite Historical Moment
1:12:05 More Eyes or Legs in the World
1:14:19 Fight a Horse Size Duck or 100 Regular Sized Ducks
1:18:32 How Would Trevor and Michael Celebrate Being President Together
1:20:47 If You Win What Would You Do to Make This Nation Better?
Stand up comedians Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein go do weird stuff, and then talk about how weird the weird stuff was. With their irreverent charm they will tackle tough issues such as, what’s it like going to a museum on Adderall or if you don’t cum for a week will you die?