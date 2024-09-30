Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyStiff Socks
Listen to Stiff Socks in the App
Listen to Stiff Socks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Stiff Socks

Podcast Stiff Socks
Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein | Audioboom Studios
Stand up comedians Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein go do weird stuff, and then talk about how weird the weird stuff was. With their irreverent charm they w...
More
ComedyStand-Up Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 453
  • 305: Making Love Off the Mushrooms
    Get tix to our Stiff Socks Tour at https://stiffsocks.com Support the pod and get so much extra content for $5/month at https://www.patreon.com/stiffsockspod Bonus eps also available on Apple Podcasts! https://www.apple.co/socks More Sara Saffari YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sarasaffari IG: https://www.instagram.com/sarasaffari__ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saffarisara Stiff Socks tour dates: https://stiffsocks.com Hollywood, CA: Nov 21 Burbank, CA: Nov 22 Albany, NY: Dec 2 Burlington, VT: Dec 3 Portland, ME: Dec 4 Providence, RI: Dec 5 New Haven, CT: Dec 6 New York, NY: Dec 7 Bethlehem, PA: Dec 8 Red Bank, NJ: Dec 9 Charlottesville, VA: Dec 10 Knoxville, TN: Dec 11 Atlanta, GA: Dec 12 🎙️ Michael's tour dates: https://www.blaucomedy.com 🎙️Trevor's tour dates: https://www.trevorwallacecomedy.com 0:00 Daylight Savings, Extreme Wealth 14:36 Window Seat Etiquette on a Flight, Spirit Airlines Plane Shot At, 22:48 Michael and Trevor Try to Find Haiti on a Map 33:20 Michael Tripping Major Sack in the Mountains 50:18 Trevor’s Bond With a Mexican Taxi Driver, 53:23 Trevor Got Lost at the Mexico City Airport, Maine vs Florida 1:01:03 Corn Searches During the Presidential Election by State 1:07:47 Lamar Odom Shopping For Dolls, Let’s Buy an A.I. Doll, Is Being With a Doll Cheating? 1:21:09 Ask Sara Saffari - Would You Rather Have Your Ex Date Someone That Looks Like You or Completely Different? 1:25:19 Sock Talk - My GF is Too Tight 1:29:47 Secret Sock Talk - Video Reaction, AirBnB Debauchery, Talking Birds and Flying Penguins 1:39:59 Watching Intimate Scenes on a Flight Thanks to First Rounds on Me, BetterHelp, BlueChew, Arena Club First Rounds on Me - For the first 200 listeners, use code "Socks" and enjoy a free month of FROM’s highest level subscription, Terracotta. Hit the link https://from.onelink.me/LQvW/stiﬀ download the app, enter the code, and get ready to impress without breaking a sweat. BetterHelp - This show is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/socks today to get 10% off your first month BlueChew - Go to https://bluechew.com and try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code SOCKS at checkout--just pay $5 shipping Arena Club - Go to https://arenaclub.com/socks and use code socks for 10% off your first purchase #ad #sponsored
    --------  
    1:42:20
  • 304: Sara Saffari Breaks Trevor's Heart (and Arm)
    Get tix to our Stiff Socks Tour at https://stiffsocks.com Support the pod and get so much extra content for $5/month at https://www.patreon.com/stiffsockspod Bonus eps also available on Apple Podcasts! https://www.apple.co/socks More Sara Saffari YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sarasaffari IG: https://www.instagram.com/sarasaffari__ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saffarisara Stiff Socks tour dates: https://stiffsocks.com Hollywood, CA: Nov 21 Burbank, CA: Nov 22 Albany, NY: Dec 2 Burlington, VT: Dec 3 Portland, ME: Dec 4 Providence, RI: Dec 5 New Haven, CT: Dec 6 New York, NY: Dec 7 Bethlehem, PA: Dec 8 Red Bank, NJ: Dec 9 Charlottesville, VA: Dec 10 Knoxville, TN: Dec 11 Atlanta, GA: Dec 12 🎙️ Michael's tour dates: https://www.blaucomedy.com 🎙️Trevor's tour dates: https://www.trevorwallacecomedy.com 0:00 Sara Saffari’s Dark Humor 4:45 What Sara Saffari Does in Her Free Time 12:55 Snapchat, Gym Content, Used For Clips 18:30 Sara Saffari Pulled Over By Cops 24:26 Sad Music at a Funeral, Neck Workouts, Trevor Wallace Height 30:33 Relationships and Social Media, AOL Instant Messenger, We Got the “Tism 43:50 Love Bombing, Supplements, Trevor Wallace’s Gains 51:31 Dating and Relationships 1:04:45 Sara Saffari’s Cat, Sara Saffari Has a Masters in Business 1:10:30 Sara Saffari and Trevor Wallace Arm Wrestle 1:16:51 Ask Sara Saffari - What is the Best Way to Hit on a Girl at the Gym? 1:25:29 Secret Sock Talk - I Broke Up With My Girlfriend 1:28:40 Sara Saffari Asks Us Where We See Ourselves in 5 Years Thanks to Prize Picks, Factor, Mando, Load Boost Prize Picks - Download the app today or go to https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/SOCKS and use code SOCKS to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup! Factor - Head to https://factormeals.com/socks50 and use code socks50 to get 50% off your first box and 20% off your next month Mando - Get $5 off a Starter Pack with code [SOCKS] at https://shopmando.com - That equates to over 40% off your Starter Pack Load Boost - Visit https://loadboost.com and use code STIFFSOCKS for 10% off  #ad #sponsored
    --------  
    1:33:25
  • 303: Smells Like Clam Chowder
    Get tix to our Stiff Socks Tour at https://stiffsocks.com Support the pod and get so much extra content for $5/month at https://www.patreon.com/stiffsockspod Bonus eps also available on Apple Podcasts! https://www.apple.co/socks Follow Kayley Gunner https://www.instagram.com/kayleygunner/ Stiff Socks tour dates: https://stiffsocks.com Hollywood, CA: Nov 21 Albany, NY: Dec 2 Burlington, VT: Dec 3 Portland, ME: Dec 4 Providence, RI: Dec 5 New Haven, CT: Dec 6 New York, NY: Dec 7 Bethlehem, PA: Dec 8 Red Bank, NJ: Dec 9 Charlottesville, VA: Dec 10 Knoxville, TN: Dec 11 Atlanta, GA: Dec 12 🎙️ Michael's tour dates: https://www.blaucomedy.com 🎙️Trevor's tour dates: https://www.trevorwallacecomedy.com 0:00 Selfies, Personal Videos, Stocks 8:15 Staged Viral Clips, Michael’s Casino Show, Trevor’s Philly Cheesesteak 22:44 New York Bodegas, Brain Rot Generator, Brain Rot Quiz 34:06 Trevor’s Exam 40:02 Most Guys Done in One Day 57:01 Trevor’s No Look With Angela White, Dwayne Wade Statue, Worst Celebrity Statues 1:02:53 Loomis National Anthem Disaster 1:12:45 Ask Kayley Gunner - How Do I Know When a Woman is Interested in Me? 1:17:47 Fake Conspiracies, Trevor in Florida During Election, 1:22:39 Sock Talk - Nambia Tradition For a Bachelor 1:27:20 Restaurant Hook Ups 1:30:54 Secret Sock Talk - Can You Rizz a Cam Girl Into an IRL Meet Up? Thanks to Shopify, BlueChew, BetterHelp, Embark, Hims Shopify - Sign up for your $1 per month trial period at https://shopify.com/socks BlueChew - Try BlueChew FREE when you go to https://bluechew.com and use our promo code SOCKS at checkout--just pay $5 shipping BetterHelp - This show is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/socks today to get 10% off your first month Embark -  Head to https://embarkvet.com and use code [SOCKS] to save $65 on Embark’s Breed + Health Test and get free shipping Hims - Start your free online visit today at https://hims.com/socks #ad #sponsored
    --------  
    1:33:34
  • 302: Trick or Skeet (Secret Costumes Revealed)
    Get tix to our Stiff Socks Tour at https://stiffsocks.com Support the pod and get so much extra content for $5/month at https://www.patreon.com/stiffsockspod Bonus eps also available on Apple Podcasts! https://www.apple.co/socks Follow Kayley Gunner https://www.instagram.com/kayleygunner/ Watch Michael Blaustein's comedy special "Silly Goose" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnkDTreQaYE Stiff Socks tour dates: https://stiffsocks.com Hollywood, CA: Nov 21 Albany, NY: Dec 2 Burlington, VT: Dec 3 Portland, ME: Dec 4 Providence, RI: Dec 5 New Haven, CT: Dec 6 New York, NY: Dec 7 Bethlehem, PA: Dec 8 Red Bank, NJ: Dec 9 Charlottesville, VA: Dec 10 Knoxville, TN: Dec 11 Atlanta, GA: Dec 12 🎙️ Michael's tour dates: https://www.blaucomedy.com 🎙️Trevor's tour dates: https://www.trevorwallacecomedy.com 0:00 We Got Each Other Halloween Costumes 5:32 Michael Costume Reveal 14:22 Trevor Costume Reveal, Fishnets & Foxtails 22:54 Picking Out Our Costumes at Spirit Halloween, Women Drama With Friends, Joker 2 29:59 Top Couples Halloween Costumes, Our Favorite Halloween Costumes 35:57 Top 5 Halloween Costumes of 2024 42:32 Our Branded Spirit Halloween Costumes, Hot Halloween Costumes, Hottest Place to Do the Deed 52:09 Tesla Robots & AI 59:57 Michael on Releasing His Comedy Special Silly Goose on YouTube 1:10:11 Ask Kayley Gunner - Are Male Butts Hot? 1:13:58 Secret Sock Talk - Ghosted for a Hairy Cat 1:15:18 Secret Sock Talk - Found My Boyfriend’s 15 Inch Toy 1:17:11 Secret Sock Talk - April Fools Pregnancy Scare 1:19:36 Secret Sock Talk - Found a Rhino Pill in My Dad’s Car 1:21:23 If We Were Actually Women, The Hot Pizza Boy Scenario, Reading for Pleasure Thanks to Kalshi, Load Boost, Gametime Kalshi -  Sign up at https://kalshi.com/socks and the first 500 traders who deposit $100 will get a free $20 credit! Load Boost - Visit https://loadboost.com and use code STIFFSOCKS for 10% off  Gametime - Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code SOCKS for $20 off your first purchase #ad #sponsored
    --------  
    1:24:31
  • 301: Stiff Socks Presidential Debate of 2024 w/ Kayley Gunner
    OUT NOW! Watch Michael Blaustein's comedy special "Silly Goose" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnkDTreQaYE Get tix to our Stiff Socks Tour at https://stiffsocks.com Support the pod and get so much extra content for $5/month at https://www.patreon.com/stiffsockspod Bonus eps also available on Apple Podcasts! https://www.apple.co/socks Follow Kayley Gunner IG: https://www.instagram.com/kayleygunner/ Stiff Socks tour dates: https://stiffsocks.com Albany, NY: Dec 2 Burlington, VT: Dec 3 Portland, ME: Dec 4 Providence, RI: Dec 5 New Haven, CT: Dec 6 New York, NY: Dec 7 Bethlehem, PA: Dec 8 Red Bank, NJ: Dec 9 Charlottesville, VA: Dec 10 Knoxville, TN: Dec 11 Atlanta, GA: Dec 12 🎙️ Michael's tour dates: https://www.blaucomedy.com 🎙️Trevor's tour dates: https://www.trevorwallacecomedy.com 0:00 Presenting the 2024 Stiff Socks Presidential Election w/ Kayley Gunner 1:14 Taking Kayley Gunner Out on a Date 3:15 Cats vs Dogs 6:19 More Accessible Gooning 8:02 30 Second Microwave Debate 14:12 Best Position in Bed? 18:42 First Interaction With Aliens 25:15 If You Were President How Would You Improve the Lives of Citizens? 28:19 Correct Way to Wipe 35:12 3 Things You Would Use a Human Robot For 38:06 What is the Hottest Body Part That Nobody Things About? 40:41 Any Kink You Want with Kayley Gunner 45:18 Keeping the Lights On or Off When Doing the Deed? 49:11 Who is the Better Boyfriend? 51:20 Releasing in Your Hand vs Releasing on the Floor 59:47 Head vs HJs 1:04:34 When the D Doesn’t Work Anymore 1:06:19 1,776 Divided by 69 1:08:29 Favorite Historical Moment 1:12:05 More Eyes or Legs in the World 1:14:19 Fight a Horse Size Duck or 100 Regular Sized Ducks 1:18:32 How Would Trevor and Michael Celebrate Being President Together 1:20:47 If You Win What Would You Do to Make This Nation Better? Thanks to BetterHelp, Embark, Mando, Blue Chew, Kalshi BetterHelp - This show is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit https://betterhelp.com/socks today to get 10% off your first month Embark - Go to https://embarkvet.com to get free shipping and save $65 with promo code SOCKS Mando - New customers get $5 off a Starter Pack with our exclusive code when you go to https://shopmando.com that equates to over 40% off your Starter Pack. Blue Chew - Go to https://bluechew.com and try BlueChew FREE when you use our promo code SOCKS at checkout--just pay $5 shipping Kalshi - You can sign up at https://kalshi.com/socks and the first 500 traders who deposit $50 will get a free $20 credit! #ad #sponsored
    --------  
    1:26:02

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Stiff Socks

Stand up comedians Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein go do weird stuff, and then talk about how weird the weird stuff was. With their irreverent charm they will tackle tough issues such as, what’s it like going to a museum on Adderall or if you don’t cum for a week will you die?
Podcast website

Listen to Stiff Socks, Call Her Daddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:46:45 AM