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The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament
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The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

Joey Coco Diaz
ComedyMusic
The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament
Latest episode

1246 episodes

  • The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

    YOU have the world by the balls!

    08/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    It can be easy to forget that we all have the world by the balls. Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk about Joey never having a bad experience with a cop, not living your life scared, and who knows...we went deep this episode. Enjoy!
    SHOW NOTES
    Trying to lose weight with the help of GLP-1s? Get personalized, affordable care that fits you at ⁠http://hims.com/church⁠
    If you're 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with code CHURCH at ⁠https://inda.shop/CHURCH⁠ #indacloudpod
    #JoeyDiaz #Madflavor #UncleJoeysJoint #TheJoint #TheChurch
  • The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

    Smoking with three hands - correct audio!

    07/28/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk Joey's altercation this weekend, his ever changing five year plan, Joey's trick for dealing with nerves and much more!
    SHOW NOTES
    Limited Time Offer - Get 20% OFF Zapply T1 Testo Charge with code CHURCH at http://us.tryzapply.com Thank you to Zapply for partnering with The Church!
  • The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

    Smoking with three hands

    07/28/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk Joey's altercation this weekend, his ever changing five year plan,                                                                             Joey's trick for dealing with nerves and much more!
    SHOW NOTES
    Limited Time Offer - Get 20% OFF Zapply T1 Testo Charge with code CHURCH at http://us.tryzapply.com Thank you to Zapply for partnering with The Church!
  • The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

    Give Me Everything with Pedro Garcia

    07/21/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Pedro Garcia, comedian and Twitch streamer joins Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt on The Church of What's Happening Now. They talk Joey's new understanding and love of video games, what he used to do at arcades as a kid (hint, not play video games), robbing gas stations, dining and dashing and much more. 
    SHOW NOTES
    DraftKings Casino is changing the game with FLEX SPINS! Download the app & sign up with code JOEYSLOTS to claim 1000 Flex Spins on your choice of slots at https://www.draftkings.com/mobileapps
    Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when you use promo code JOEY at http://BlueChew.com/
  • The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament

    Addicted to Adrenaline

    07/14/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    Joey Diaz and Lee syatt talk Joey's long history of addictions including a brief crack phase and robbing people. Joey and Lee also talk possibilities when it comes to how much top comedians make. 
    SHOW NOTES
    Limited-time offer, 15% OFF Zapply T1 with code JOEY at https://us.tryzapply.com/ 90-day money-back guarantee. #ad
    Support the show & support your mental health. Sign up & get 10% off at https://www.betterhelp.com/DIAZ
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About The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament
Joey Diaz (comedian, actor, and New York Times Best selling author) and Lee Syatt are LIVE from NYC! The hosts talk life, comedy, and everything in between on this weekly podcast. Come for the laughs and stay for the friendship. New episodes every Tuesday.
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