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1246 episodes
- It can be easy to forget that we all have the world by the balls. Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk about Joey never having a bad experience with a cop, not living your life scared, and who knows...we went deep this episode. Enjoy!
SHOW NOTES
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- Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk Joey's altercation this weekend, his ever changing five year plan, Joey's trick for dealing with nerves and much more!
SHOW NOTES
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- Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk Joey's altercation this weekend, his ever changing five year plan, Joey's trick for dealing with nerves and much more!
SHOW NOTES
Limited Time Offer - Get 20% OFF Zapply T1 Testo Charge with code CHURCH at http://us.tryzapply.com Thank you to Zapply for partnering with The Church!
- Pedro Garcia, comedian and Twitch streamer joins Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt on The Church of What's Happening Now. They talk Joey's new understanding and love of video games, what he used to do at arcades as a kid (hint, not play video games), robbing gas stations, dining and dashing and much more.
SHOW NOTES
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- Joey Diaz and Lee syatt talk Joey's long history of addictions including a brief crack phase and robbing people. Joey and Lee also talk possibilities when it comes to how much top comedians make.
SHOW NOTES
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About The Church of What's Happening Now: The New Testament
Joey Diaz (comedian, actor, and New York Times Best selling author) and Lee Syatt are LIVE from NYC! The hosts talk life, comedy, and everything in between on this weekly podcast. Come for the laughs and stay for the friendship. New episodes every Tuesday.Podcast website
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