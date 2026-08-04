It can be easy to forget that we all have the world by the balls. Joey Diaz and Lee Syatt talk about Joey never having a bad experience with a cop, not living your life scared, and who knows...we went deep this episode. Enjoy!

SHOW NOTES

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