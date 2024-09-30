Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyThe Bert Show
Listen to The Bert Show in the App
Listen to The Bert Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Bert Show

Podcast The Bert Show
Pionaire Podcasting
Making your mornings bearable with the best morning radio show around! We're real and we're funny, and we do it all authentically. Whether it's the entertainmen...
More
ComedyNewsEntertainment NewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 5000
  • Full Show PT 3: Tuesday, November 19
    Hey Bert Show fam, would you rate our podcast and leave us a review? It's super easy - just click here! ratethispodcast.com/thebertshow Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    48:13
  • Full Show PT 2: Tuesday, November 19
    Hey Bert Show fam, would you rate our podcast and leave us a review? It's super easy - just click here! ratethispodcast.com/thebertshow Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    40:48
  • Full Show PT 1: Tuesday, November 19
    Hey Bert Show fam, would you rate our podcast and leave us a review? It's super easy - just click here! ratethispodcast.com/thebertshow Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    35:50
  • Kristin Won Big At The Anthem Awards!
    A HUGE congratulations is in order for our girl Kristin who has officially WON big at the Anthem Awards for her work with The Period Pinot Party to support non-profit Helping Mamas!She won the Bronze Anthem Award AND the Community Voice Award! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    7:10
  • Here Are The Canon Events Everyone Must Go Through Before They Turn 30!
    Abby shares the five canon events everyone must experience before they turn 30...can you relate to any of them? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    5:46

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About The Bert Show

Making your mornings bearable with the best morning radio show around! We're real and we're funny, and we do it all authentically. Whether it's the entertainment news, listener drama or a peek into our own lives, we serve the laughs while bringing you into our world so you can take a break and escape yours. Check back daily for new episodes with Bert, Kristin, Moe, Abby & the entire Bert Show Cast! Be a part of the show: call us toll free at 1-855-BertShow or visit www.thebertshow.com Having technical issues? Please email [email protected]! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to The Bert Show, SmartLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Bert Show: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:58:13 AM