Making your mornings bearable with the best morning radio show around! We're real and we're funny, and we do it all authentically. Whether it's the entertainment news, listener drama or a peek into our own lives, we serve the laughs while bringing you into our world so you can take a break and escape yours. Check back daily for new episodes with Bert, Kristin, Moe, Abby & the entire Bert Show Cast! Be a part of the show: call us toll free at 1-855-BertShow or visit www.thebertshow.com Having technical issues? Please email [email protected]
! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.