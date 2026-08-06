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Petty Crimes

Podcast Nation
ComedyTrue Crime
Petty Crimes
Latest episode

202 episodes

  • Petty Crimes

    Ghosting Gwendolyn

    08/04/2026 | 38 mins.
    When a work dinner reservation is made for 10 people, one woman goes INSANE. And rightfully so!

    Petty Crimes is hosted by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis

    Have a crime that should be heard in the Petty Crimes Court? Submit it to pettycrimespodcast@gmail.com

    Buy our Merch!

    Join our Patreon for exclusive BONUS EPS, AD-FREE EPISODES, and more

    Keep up with us on Instagram and TikTok to see evidence, events, behind the scenes, and other petty bullsh*t …

    This episode was produced and edited by Riley Madincea. Additional production support from Meghan Hinna.

    === SPONSORS ===

    AquaTru
    Head to AquaTru.com and use promo code PETTYCRIMES to get UP TO 20% off today!

    DeleteMe
    Get 20% off your DeleteMe plan when you go to joindeleteme.com/PETTYCRIMES and use promo code PETTYCRIMES at checkout.

    Forkful
    Head to https://forkfulmeals.com/PETTYCRIMES for 50% off your first order today!

    Mood
    20% off your entire purchase for first-time buyers. Use code PETTY at checkout.

    Rula
    Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/pettycrimes #rulapod

    Skims
    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://skims.com

    Quince
    Go to quince.com/pettycrimes for free shipping and 365-day returns.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Petty Crimes

    Tiff & The Turtle

    07/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    With a turtle on your car, you can bring anything you want to the music festival. Just not Tiff!

    Petty Crimes is hosted by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis

    Have a crime that should be heard in the Petty Crimes Court? Submit it to pettycrimespodcast@gmail.com

    Buy our Merch!

    Join our Patreon for exclusive BONUS EPS, AD-FREE EPISODES, and more

    Keep up with us on Instagram and TikTok to see evidence, events, behind the scenes, and other petty bullsh*t …

    This episode was produced and edited by Riley Madincea. Additional production support from Meghan Hinna.

    === SPONSORS ===

    AquaTru
    Head to AquaTru.com and use promo code PETTYCRIMES to get UP TO 20% off today!

    Mood
    20% off your entire purchase for first-time buyers. Use code PETTY at checkout.

    Rula
    Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/pettycrimes #rulapod

    Shopify
    Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at shopify.com/pettycrimes shopify.com/pettycrimes

    Skims
    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://skims.com

    Quince
    Go to quince.com/pettycrimes for free shipping and 365-day returns.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Petty Crimes

    Doing It at Darla's Desk (w/ Carl Tart)

    07/21/2026 | 50 mins.
    Doinking Derek is but one corporate training away. But what happens when office terror Mariana tries to join the fun? And ladies, PLEASE date our special guest Carl Tart (SNL).

    Petty Crimes is hosted by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis

    Have a crime that should be heard in the Petty Crimes Court? Submit it to pettycrimespodcast@gmail.com

    Buy our Merch!

    Join our Patreon for exclusive BONUS EPS, AD-FREE EPISODES, and more

    Keep up with us on Instagram and TikTok to see evidence, events, behind the scenes, and other petty bullsh*t …

    This episode was produced and edited by Riley Madincea. Additional production support from Meghan Hinna.

    === SPONSORS ===

    AquaTru
    Head to AquaTru.com and use promo code PETTYCRIMES to get UP TO 20% off today!

    Mood
    20% off your entire purchase for first-time buyers. Use code PETTY at checkout.

    Rula
    Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/pettycrimes #rulapod

    Shopify
    Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at shopify.com/pettycrimes shopify.com/pettycrimes

    Skims
    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://skims.com

    Quince
    Go to quince.com/pettycrimes for free shipping and 365-day returns.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Petty Crimes

    Puke in the Papasan

    07/14/2026 | 52 mins.
    Driven to madness by the frat boys upstairs, our young heroine takes matters into her own hands ...

    Petty Crimes is hosted by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis

    Have a crime that should be heard in the Petty Crimes Court? Submit it to pettycrimespodcast@gmail.com

    Buy our Merch!

    Join our Patreon for exclusive BONUS EPS, AD-FREE EPISODES, and more

    Keep up with us on Instagram and TikTok to see evidence, events, behind the scenes, and other petty bullsh*t …

    This episode was produced and edited by Riley Madincea. Additional production support from Meghan Hinna.

    === SPONSORS ===

    AquaTru
    Head to AquaTru.com and use promo code PETTYCRIMES to get UP TO 20% off today!

    Mood
    20% off your entire purchase for first-time buyers. Use code PETTY at checkout.

    Rula
    Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/pettycrimes #rulapod

    Shopify
    Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at shopify.com/pettycrimes shopify.com/pettycrimes

    Skims
    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://skims.com

    Quince
    Go to quince.com/pettycrimes for free shipping and 365-day returns.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Petty Crimes

    Romanian Sex Pact

    07/07/2026 | 48 mins.
    A picture tells a thousand words, but she only needed one to dump his ass ... "Vanda".

    Petty Crimes is hosted by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis

    Have a crime that should be heard in the Petty Crimes Court? Submit it to pettycrimespodcast@gmail.com

    Buy our Merch!

    Join our Patreon for exclusive BONUS EPS, AD-FREE EPISODES, and more!

    Keep up with us on Instagram and TikTok to see evidence, events, behind-the-scenes, and other petty bullsh*t …

    This episode was produced and edited by Riley Madincea. Additional production support from Meghan Hinna.

    === SPONSORS ===

    AquaTru
    Head to AquaTru.com and use promo code PETTYCRIMES to get UP TO 20% off today!

    Mood
    20% off your entire purchase for first-time buyers. Use code PETTY at checkout.

    Rula
    Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/pettycrimes #rulapod

    Shopify
    Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at shopify.com/pettycrimes shopify.com/pettycrimes

    Skims
    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://skims.com

    Quince
    Go to quince.com/pettycrimes for free shipping and 365-day returns.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Petty Crimes
Petty Crimes investigates real-life interpersonal drama to uncover who is guilty of a petty crime. Hosted by SNL writer Ceara Jane O'Sullivan and retired model Griff Stark-Ennis. Part true-crime, mostly comedy, completely petty.
Podcast website
ComedyTrue Crime

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