SickBird Productions
Each week, Petty Crimes co-hosts and long-time friends, Ceara O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis, passionately investigate minor, interpersonal disputes…arriving ... More
Available Episodes

  • Logos, Ethos, Pothos
    Unlike their friendship, these plants are very easy to keep alive.
    5/2/2023
    32:19
  • The Singing Hairstylist
    The case of a "karaoke voice" in a circular salon….    
    4/25/2023
    30:48
  • Dibs
    We can't quite makeout who's in the wrong here.
    4/18/2023
    38:26
  • Grandma’s Napkins
    Rarely do napkins cause such a mess. Featuring a Criminal or Minimal segment with Popcorn For Dinner host, Maddy Kelly.
    4/11/2023
    32:23
  • Doll DilEmma
    The gift she gave landed her in quite the hairy situation.  
    4/4/2023
    30:04

About Petty Crimes

Each week, Petty Crimes co-hosts and long-time friends, Ceara O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis, passionately investigate minor, interpersonal disputes…arriving at a verdict with each case examined. Part comedy, part true crime – completely petty.
