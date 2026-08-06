When a work dinner reservation is made for 10 people, one woman goes INSANE. And rightfully so!



Petty Crimes is hosted by Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis



Have a crime that should be heard in the Petty Crimes Court? Submit it to pettycrimespodcast@gmail.com



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This episode was produced and edited by Riley Madincea. Additional production support from Meghan Hinna.



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