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Career Change: Alison She outlines common barriers job seekers face and how proper support transforms families and communities.08/07/2026 | 28 mins.Listen and subscribe to Money Making Conversations on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, www.moneymakingconversations.com/subscribe/ or wherever you listen to podcasts. New Money Making Conversations episodes drop daily. I want to alert you, so you don’t miss out on expert analysis and insider perspectives from my guests who provide tips that can help you uplift the community, improve your financial planning, motivation, or advice on how to be a successful entrepreneur. Keep winning!
Two-time Emmy and Three-time NAACP Image Award-winning, television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Dr. Alison Vaughn.
International speaker, author, and CEO/founder of Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that, for over 26 years, has provided professional attire and career training to more than 40,000 job seekers.
Rushion McDonald leads a deep-dive conversation into her origin story, faith-driven entrepreneurship, struggles, workforce development, women’s empowerment, and the profound human stories behind her mission.
Purpose of the Interview
The interview aims to:
1. Inspire entrepreneurs and community leaders
By showing how faith, persistence, and purpose can build a 26‑year nonprofit that changes lives.
2. Highlight the importance of appearance and confidence in employment
Vaughn explains how professional attire boosts self‑esteem and job‑seeker success.
3. Showcase the impact of Jackets for Jobs and encourage public support
She explains donation needs, especially professional clothing and plus‑size attire.
4. Educate listeners about workforce development and women’s empowerment
She outlines common barriers job seekers face and how proper support transforms families and communities.
Key Takeaways 1. The “Catch‑22” That Sparked Her Mission
Job seekers often lack professional clothing. Without clothing, they can’t get interviews; without interviews, they can’t get jobs. Jackets for Jobs was built to break that cycle.
2. Faith Was the Foundation
Vaughn repeatedly attributes her longevity to divine guidance—leaving a career at United Airlines to follow a vision she didn’t fully understand at the time.
“I stepped out on faith… God gave me the vision.
3. Longevity: 26 Years in a Tough Sector
With most small businesses lasting 5–10 years, surviving 26 years—especially as a nonprofit—is extraordinary.
Over 40,000 job seekers have been served.
4. Self-Education in Entrepreneurship
With limited internet 26 years ago, she learned business through library books, including Grant Writing for Dummies and other “Dummies” titles.
Her story was later featured in the Detroit News and USA Today, and the Dummies publishers even sent her books.
5. Workforce Development Explained
Workforce development means helping unemployed residents gain jobs and stability—critical in Detroit, where unemployment has historically been high.
6. Women’s Empowerment: Changing Mindsets
She noticed many women on government assistance had low confidence or relied on men financially.
She wrote “Ms. Goal Digger, Not Gold Digger” to teach self-sufficiency, financial independence, and professional self-presentation.
7. Appearance = Confidence = Currency
Professional attire changes posture, self-worth, and interview success.
Clients leave “with a pep in their step,” she says.
8. The Emotional Toll and Motivation
She recalls stories of clients who:
survived sex trafficking,
were sleeping in cars,
struggled with multiple children and no resources,
or rode the bus with infants in freezing weather.
These moments keep her going but also weigh heavily.
She emphasizes hiring staff who have compassion and resist judgment.]
9. Entrepreneurship vs. 9–5 Reality
Entrepreneurship is “24/7,” especially in nonprofits where money must be accounted for with precision.
People don’t just give to a cause—they give to a leader they trust.
10. Success Defined
While she has celebrated major achievements like ringing the NASDAQ closing bell twice, she says real success is:
“When someone unemployed calls me and tells me they have a job.”.
Notable Quotes (All from Transcript) On Founding Her Nonprofit
“I stepped out on faith… God gave me the vision.”.
“If you didn’t have an outfit for an interview, you didn’t go… It was a catch‑22.”.
On Longevity
“To be able to say I have lasted 26 years… that’s a testimony in itself.”
On Confidence
“Confidence is currency.”.
“Their posture is different… that’s why they’re going to get that job.”.
On Entrepreneurship
“If you want to start a nonprofit, be prepared for 24/7 and a lot of paperwork.”.
“There’s a difference between day wear and date wear.”
“I want you to change your mindset.”.
On Impact
“Everyone that walks through has a story… you have to have compassion and not judge.”
On True Success
“Helping someone get a job… that’s success to me.”.
#SHMS #BEST #STRAW
Money Making Conversations Master Class with Rushion McDonald is America's premier entrepreneurship, business leadership, financial literacy, and wealth-building podcast featuring successful entrepreneurs, executives, founders, celebrities, and industry experts sharing actionable insights for professional and financial success.
Business Podcast
Entrepreneurship
Small Business
Business Growth
Financial Literacy
Wealth Building
Black Entrepreneurs
Minority Business
Leadership
Executive Leadership
Business Funding
Marketing Strategies
Personal Development
Startup Advice
Sales Training
CEO Interviews
Founder Stories
Professional Development
Economic Empowerment
Business Success
Networking
Brand Building
Innovation
How to start a business
Small business funding
Entrepreneur success stories
Business leadership podcast
Wealth building strategies
Black entrepreneur podcast
Minority business development
Marketing for small businesses
Business growth strategies
Startup funding opportunities
Executive leadership training
Financial literacy education
Success mindset podcast
Support the show: https://www.steveharveyfm.com/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Car buying tips: Zach helps car buyers with understanding vehicle pricing, trade-ins, inspections, warranties, financing, and negotiation tactics.08/07/2026 | 29 mins.Listen and subscribe to Money Making Conversations on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, www.moneymakingconversations.com/subscribe/ or wherever you listen to podcasts. New Money Making Conversations episodes drop daily. I want to alert you, so you don’t miss out on expert analysis and insider perspectives from my guests who provide tips that can help you uplift the community, improve your financial planning, motivation, or advice on how to be a successful entrepreneur. Keep winning!
Two-time Emmy and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Zach Shefska.
Co-founder of CarEdge, a consumer-focused automotive platform he launched with his father in 2019. CarEdge was created to bring greater transparency, fairness, and efficiency to the car-buying experience through pricing data, negotiation tools, consumer education, and AI-powered resources.
The conversation explores the current automotive market, rising vehicle prices, strategies for buying and selling cars, the role of AI in negotiations, and practical advice for consumers seeking to avoid costly mistakes.
Purpose of the Interview 1. Educate Consumers About Car Buying
Zach's primary objective was to help consumers become smarter car buyers by understanding vehicle pricing, trade-ins, inspections, warranties, financing, and negotiation tactics.
2. Promote Transparency in the Automotive Industry
CarEdge was founded to level the playing field between dealerships and consumers by providing tools and information that reduce confusion and increase buyer confidence.
3. Showcase the Power of AI and Technology
Zach discussed how AI is being used to assist consumers with vehicle negotiations and purchasing decisions, making the process more accessible and less intimidating.
4. Share an Entrepreneurial Success Story
The interview highlights how Zach and his father transformed a simple YouTube channel into a nationally recognized platform that helps hundreds of thousands of consumers each year.
Key Takeaways 1. Car Prices Have Reached Historic Levels
One of the most eye-opening parts of the discussion was Zach's explanation of today's automotive market.
Average new vehicle prices exceed $50,000.
Average used vehicle prices exceed $28,000.
Affordable entry-level vehicle options have become increasingly rare.
Lesson: Consumers need to carefully budget and research before making a vehicle purchase.
2. Never Skip a Pre-Purchase Inspection
Zach repeatedly emphasized that a pre-purchase inspection is the most important step when buying a used vehicle.
An independent mechanic can uncover issues that may not appear on vehicle history reports.
Lesson: Spending a small amount upfront on an inspection can prevent major repair expenses later.
3. Do Most of Your Homework Before Going to a Dealership
Today's buyers can complete much of the purchasing process online.
Consumers should:
Research prices
Compare vehicles
Review financing options
Understand ownership costs
The dealership visit should mainly be for the test drive and final inspection.
Lesson: Preparation creates leverage and confidence.
4. Think Beyond the Monthly Payment
Many consumers focus only on monthly payments when evaluating vehicles.
Zach recommends considering:
Depreciation
Insurance
Fuel expenses
Maintenance
Repairs
Financing costs
Lesson: The true cost of ownership extends far beyond the monthly note.
5. Extended Warranties Can Be Negotiated
Many consumers assume warranty packages and protection plans are fixed-price products.
Zach explains that buyers should:
Ask for the total cost
Understand what is covered
Negotiate the price if interested
Lesson: Everything in the finance office is part of the negotiation process.
6. Separate Trade-Ins from Vehicle Purchases
A major strategy discussed was treating a trade-in as a separate transaction.
Before visiting a dealership:
Obtain offers from CarMax
Obtain offers from Carvana
Use those offers as leverage
Lesson: Negotiating the purchase and trade separately helps maximize value.
7. Reliability Matters More Than Ever
When discussing dependable vehicle brands, Zach highlighted:
Toyota
Honda
Mazda
He noted that reliability should be a major factor in purchasing decisions because maintenance and repair costs significantly impact long-term ownership expenses.
Lesson: A lower-maintenance vehicle often provides better long-term value.
8. Driving Cars Longer Is a Smart Financial Strategy
Rather than frequently upgrading, Zach recommends keeping vehicles longer and extracting maximum value from them.
Lesson: Reducing depreciation is one of the easiest ways to save money over time.
Notable Quotes On Entrepreneurship
"Being an entrepreneur is scary. Putting your name associated with something, there's a lot of responsibility associated with that."
On Car Shopping
"Do your wants versus needs analysis."
On Used-Car Purchases
"Get a pre-purchase inspection."
On Ownership Costs
"The cost of a car is not just your monthly payment."
On Extended Warranties
"Ask them what the actual price is of the coverage."
On Trade-Ins
"Treat buying a car and selling a car as two separate transactions."
On Affordability
"Don't be spending more than 20% of your gross take-home income on your car."
On Long-Term Ownership
"Drive your car into the ground."
On Reliability
"Toyota, Honda, Mazda."
The CarEdge Value Proposition
CarEdge is built around four core principles:
Transparency
Providing real-time pricing insights and market data.
Consumer Empowerment
Giving buyers the information and negotiating tools needed to make informed decisions.
AI-Powered Assistance
Using technology to simplify vehicle buying and negotiation.
Consumer Education
Helping people avoid common mistakes that cost buyers time and money.
Overall Assessment
This interview serves as both a practical consumer guide and an entrepreneurial case study. Zach Shefska explains how CarEdge is helping consumers navigate an increasingly expensive and complex automotive marketplace while using technology to make the car-buying process more transparent.
The central message is simple: informed buyers make better decisions. Whether purchasing a new vehicle, shopping for a used car, negotiating a warranty, or evaluating a trade-in, success comes from research, preparation, and understanding the full cost of ownership before signing on the dotted line.
#SHMS #STRAW #BEST
Money Making Conversations Master Class with Rushion McDonald is America's premier entrepreneurship, business leadership, financial literacy, and wealth-building podcast featuring successful entrepreneurs, executives, founders, celebrities, and industry experts sharing actionable insights for professional and financial success.
Business Podcast
Entrepreneurship
Small Business
Business Growth
Financial Literacy
Wealth Building
Black Entrepreneurs
Minority Business
Leadership
Executive Leadership
Business Funding
Marketing Strategies
Personal Development
Startup Advice
Sales Training
CEO Interviews
Founder Stories
Professional Development
Economic Empowerment
Business Success
Networking
Brand Building
Innovation
How to start a business
Small business funding
Entrepreneur success stories
Business leadership podcast
Wealth building strategies
Black entrepreneur podcast
Minority business development
Marketing for small businesses
Business growth strategies
Startup funding opportunities
Executive leadership training
Financial literacy education
Success mindset podcast
Support the show: https://www.steveharveyfm.com/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Money Talk: Teri explains her investing philosophy, online courses, and practical framework for making investment decisions.08/07/2026 | 28 mins.Listen and subscribe to Money Making Conversations on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, www.moneymakingconversations.com/subscribe/ or wherever you listen to podcasts. New Money Making Conversations episodes drop daily. I want to alert you, so you don’t miss out on expert analysis and insider perspectives from my guests who provide tips that can help you uplift the community, improve your financial planning, motivation, or advice on how to be a successful entrepreneur. Keep winning!
Two-time Emmy and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Teri Ijeoma.
A stock trader, entrepreneur, educator, and New York Times bestselling author of The Risk Worth Taking. The conversation focuses on her journey from elementary school assistant principal to successful investor, her philosophy on risk-taking, and her mission to teach financial literacy and wealth-building through stock market investing.
Purpose of the Interview
The primary purpose of the interview was to:
Promote Teri's new book, The Risk Worth Taking.
The book uses a fictional story inspired by her own journey to teach investing while helping readers overcome fear and uncertainty.
Educate listeners about investing and financial freedom.
Teri explains her investing philosophy, online courses, and practical framework for making investment decisions.
Inspire entrepreneurship and courageous decision-making.
She shares how leaving a toxic work environment and traveling the world led to her successful business and investing career.
Show how faith, education, and calculated risk-taking can create opportunities and wealth.
Teri emphasizes that financial success often follows courageous action and consistent learning.
Key Takeaways 1. Success Begins with a Willingness to Take Risks
Teri left her position as an assistant principal and chose an uncertain path that ultimately transformed her life. Her story illustrates that meaningful growth often requires stepping beyond comfort and security.
Lesson: Major opportunities frequently exist on the other side of uncertainty.
2. Fear Is a Bigger Obstacle Than Knowledge
After teaching more than 40,000 students, Teri discovered that many people understand investing but hesitate to act because of fear.
Lesson: Financial success requires both knowledge and the confidence to take action.
3. Investing Creates Freedom
Teri views investing as more than a way to earn money. She believes it provides flexibility, options, and the ability to pursue one's passions.
Lesson: Wealth should be viewed as a tool that expands life choices and personal freedom.
4. Simple Education Drives Results
One reason for her success is her ability to explain complex financial concepts in an accessible way. Her teaching style removes intimidation and helps people build confidence.
Lesson: Complex subjects become achievable when taught clearly and practically.
5. Courage Comes Before Clarity
Teri challenges the belief that people need a perfect plan before taking action. She argues that courage is often required first, with clarity developing afterward.
Lesson: Waiting for perfect certainty can prevent progress.
6. Faith and Purpose Shape Success
Her educational journey from MIT to Dallas Theological Seminary influenced both her career and worldview. She sees teaching investing as a calling that helps people improve their lives.
Lesson: Combining talent with purpose creates greater impact.
7. AI and Economic Change Will Increase the Need for Financial Literacy
Teri believes technological changes may disrupt traditional employment. She hopes more people will learn to invest so they can create income and opportunities independently.
Lesson: Financial education is becoming increasingly important in a rapidly changing economy.
The Four C's Framework
A central concept in The Risk Worth Taking is the framework for taking smart risks:
1. Courage
Taking the first step despite uncertainty.
2. Clarity
Learning the fundamentals and understanding the opportunity.
3. Caution
Managing risk and making informed decisions.
4. Confidence
Developing expertise and trusting your process.
Notable Quotes On Risk-Taking
"This is a risk, yes. Every investment comes with a little bit of uncertainty, but it's still worth it."
On Leaving Comfort Zones
"If I had not stepped out, none of this would have been possible."
On Courage
"Your whole life is on the other side of courage."
On Financial Freedom
"If I can teach you how to invest, I can teach you how to have options in your life. I can teach you how to have more freedom in your life."
On Faith
"I just had to not trust in everything I could see... if I walk in this gift and just do the thing that's been on my heart, God will take care of the rest."
On Action Versus Planning
"Sometimes you just have to have the courage to step out... then you can figure it all out."
On Her Mission
"This is my new form of ministry."
On Her Desired Legacy
"Because of Teri Ijeoma and her great teaching on finances and investing, all of the people that were becoming unemployed learned how to use their severance packages to invest in the stock market and start building their own careers and freedom."
Overall Assessment
The interview is ultimately about much more than stock trading. It is a conversation about personal transformation, courage, faith, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment. Teri Ijeoma presents investing as a vehicle for creating freedom and opportunity, while encouraging listeners to overcome fear, take calculated risks, and pursue a larger vision for their lives.
#SHMS #STRAW #BEST
Money Making Conversations Master Class with Rushion McDonald is America's premier entrepreneurship, business leadership, financial literacy, and wealth-building podcast featuring successful entrepreneurs, executives, founders, celebrities, and industry experts sharing actionable insights for professional and financial success.
Business Podcast
Entrepreneurship
Small Business
Business Growth
Financial Literacy
Wealth Building
Black Entrepreneurs
Minority Business
Leadership
Executive Leadership
Business Funding
Marketing Strategies
Personal Development
Startup Advice
Sales Training
CEO Interviews
Founder Stories
Professional Development
Economic Empowerment
Business Success
Networking
Brand Building
Innovation
How to start a business
Small business funding
Entrepreneur success stories
Business leadership podcast
Wealth building strategies
Black entrepreneur podcast
Minority business development
Marketing for small businesses
Business growth strategies
Startup funding opportunities
Executive leadership training
Financial literacy education
Success mindset podcast
Support the show: https://www.steveharveyfm.com/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Healthy Living: Dr. Johnson is an OB‑GYN (“Fibroid Slayer”) focused on minimally invasive care and advocacy.08/07/2026 | 29 mins.Listen and subscribe to Money Making Conversations on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, www.moneymakingconversations.com/subscribe/ or wherever you listen to podcasts. New Money Making Conversations episodes drop daily. I want to alert you, so you don’t miss out on expert analysis and insider perspectives from my guests who provide tips that can help you uplift the community, improve your financial planning, motivation, or advice on how to be a successful entrepreneur. Keep winning!
Two-time Emmy and Three-time NAACP Image Award-winning, television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Dr. Pierre Johnson.
🎯 Purpose of the Interview
This interview serves three primary goals:
Educate the public on women’s health disparities Especially the high maternal mortality rate among Black women and fibroid-related issues.
Showcase Dr. Pierre Johnson’s expertise and mission As an OB‑GYN (“Fibroid Slayer”) focused on minimally invasive care and advocacy.
Inspire through mentorship, representation, and perseverance Highlighting his nonprofit, book, and mentorship platform to develop future professionals.
🧠 Key Takeaways 1. Health Disparities Are Rooted in Systemic Inequality
Black women face significantly higher maternal mortality rates, driven by: Historical mistreatment
Lack of access to care
Low representation of Black doctors
These issues are systemic, not isolated.
✅ Insight:
Representation + access + empathy are critical to improving outcomes.
“Representation in medicine matters… people that look like you will have more empathy.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
2. U.S. Healthcare Has Broader Structural Problems
Even white women experience high maternal mortality compared to other countries.
Causes include: Poor lifestyle habits (diet, obesity)
A healthcare system driven by economics rather than outcomes
✅ Insight:
The issue is both racial AND systemic, tied to national health culture.
3. Fibroids Are Common but Often Mismanaged
Fibroids are benign uterine growths that can become severe and debilitating.
Many women delay treatment due to: Fear
Misinformation
Historical trauma around surgery
✅ Insight:
Education and modern surgical options can reduce fear and improve outcomes.
“Fibroids are benign growths of the uterus… but they can become very large masses.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
4. Fear and Medical Mistrust Are Major Barriers
Generational trauma from harmful procedures (e.g., hysterectomies) creates fear.
Patients often avoid care due to: Lack of trust
Poor doctor communication
Limited access
✅ Insight:
Healing disparities requires rebuilding trust and improving patient experience.
5. Purpose-Driven Career Path
Dr. Johnson chose OB‑GYN to: Make an impact on Black women’s health
Use his surgical skills and passion for precision
✅ Insight:
Career success comes from aligning skill + purpose + lived experience.
6. Entrepreneurship + Personal Brand in Medicine
He built a global reputation (“Fibroid Slayer”) through: Social media
Patient education
Specialized expertise
Patients now travel internationally for his care.
✅ Insight:
Even in medicine, branding and digital presence expand reach and impact.
7. Mentorship Is the Root Solution to Inequality
Lack of representation is due to: Limited exposure to professional careers
Lack of mentorship pipelines
Solution: Early mentorship + visibility.
✅ Insight:
You can’t become what you don’t see.
“If they can’t see success… they can’t achieve it.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
8. “Pulse of Perseverance” Builds Future Leaders
Dr. Johnson and two fellow HBCU-trained doctors: Wrote a book sharing their journeys
Created a mentorship app
Provide scholarships and career pathways
✅ Insight:
Sustainable change requires systems (apps, programs), not just inspiration.
9. Early Goal-Setting Is Critical for Youth
Children must be challenged to: Define goals early
Explore career paths intentionally
✅ Insight:
Success starts with vision and direction at a young age.
“If you don’t have a goal, you’re running in place.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
10. Success Requires Understanding “the Game”
Academic success alone isn’t enough.
Students must prepare for: Standardized testing
Competitive systems lacking equity
✅ Insight:
Winning requires strategy—not just effort.
11. Humility and Self-Care Sustain Success
Despite his success, Dr. Johnson emphasizes: Staying humble
Prioritizing health (fitness, discipline)
Serving others
✅ Insight:
Longevity requires mental, physical, and emotional balance.
💬 Notable Quotes On healthcare inequality
“Representation in medicine matters.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
On fibroids
“Fibroids are benign growths of the uterus.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
On mentorship
“If they can’t see success… they can’t achieve it.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
On mindset
“If you don’t have a goal, you’re running in place.” [DR. PIERRE JOHNSON | Txt]
On purpose
“I wanted to make a huge impact… especially for women of color.”
On humility
“I’m still Pierre Johnson… I’m as humble as it gets.”
🧾 Bottom Line
This interview blends health education, social commentary, and personal inspiration.
Dr. Pierre Johnson’s message is clear:
Healthcare disparities require systemic reform and representation
Knowledge and access are key to empowering patients
Mentorship and visibility are essential to changing future outcomes
Purpose-driven careers can create global impact
#SHMS #BEST #STRAW
Money Making Conversations Master Class with Rushion McDonald is America's premier entrepreneurship, business leadership, financial literacy, and wealth-building podcast featuring successful entrepreneurs, executives, founders, celebrities, and industry experts sharing actionable insights for professional and financial success.
Business Podcast
Entrepreneurship
Small Business
Business Growth
Financial Literacy
Wealth Building
Black Entrepreneurs
Minority Business
Leadership
Executive Leadership
Business Funding
Marketing Strategies
Personal Development
Startup Advice
Sales Training
CEO Interviews
Founder Stories
Professional Development
Economic Empowerment
Business Success
Networking
Brand Building
Innovation
How to start a business
Small business funding
Entrepreneur success stories
Business leadership podcast
Wealth building strategies
Black entrepreneur podcast
Minority business development
Marketing for small businesses
Business growth strategies
Startup funding opportunities
Executive leadership training
Financial literacy education
Success mindset podcast
Support the show: https://www.steveharveyfm.com/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Community Uplift: Eddie explains how mission-driven real estate can transform communities.08/07/2026 | 24 mins.Listen and subscribe to Money Making Conversations on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, www.moneymakingconversations.com/subscribe/ or wherever you listen to podcasts. New Money Making Conversations episodes drop daily. I want to alert you, so you don’t miss out on expert analysis and insider perspectives from my guests who provide tips that can help you uplift the community, improve your financial planning, motivation, or advice on how to be a successful entrepreneur. Keep winning!
Two-time Emmy and Three-time NAACP Image Award-winning, television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Eddy Benoit Jr.
🎯 Purpose of the Interview
This interview has three primary objectives:
Highlight Eddy Benoit Jr.’s work in real estate development Especially affordable housing, mixed-use developments, and senior living.
Explain how mission-driven real estate can transform communities Focus on underserved areas and mixed-income solutions.
Provide entrepreneurial and leadership insights Covering vision, discipline, team-building, and scaling a business.
🧠 Key Takeaways 1. Mission-Driven Development Is the Core of Success
The Benoit Group focuses on affordable and mixed-income housing, especially for underserved populations.
Their strategy is rooted in a clear “why” that hasn’t changed since founding.
✅ Insight:
Long-term success comes from staying aligned with a clear mission.
“Our litmus test has been our why… that’s what keeps us from being distracted.” [
2. There Is a Massive Gap in Affordable Senior Housing
Target population: Ages 55–85
Low to moderate income
This group often: Doesn’t qualify for subsidies
Can’t afford market-rate housing
✅ Insight:
Huge opportunity exists in underserved housing markets.
“The demand is extremely high… not many people are really building affordably priced housing.”
3. Understanding “Affordable Housing” Is More Complex Than It Sounds
Two categories: Capital A Affordable: Low-income (≤60% of area median income)
Small a affordable: Moderate-income (80%–140%)
Projects must balance income ranges to remain financially viable.
✅ Insight:
Real estate success requires technical, financial, and regulatory understanding.
4. Public-Private Partnerships Drive Large Developments
Major projects come through: Competitive RFP/RFQ processes
Partnerships with municipalities
Developments often include: Housing
Retail
Office/hospitality components
✅ Insight:
Scale is achieved through collaboration with government entities.
5. Great Leadership Requires Evolution and Self-Awareness
Leadership style evolved over time: From authority-based to transparency-based
Key principle: Honesty and communication build strong teams
✅ Insight:
Effective leadership is adaptive, transparent, and people-centered.
“Transparency and honesty… is the best form of communication.”
6. Hire People Who Challenge You
Entrepreneurs often make the mistake of hiring people just like themselves.
Strong teams include: Different perspectives
Greater expertise
✅ Insight:
Growth requires diverse thinking and constructive challenge.
“You want people who think different… and can challenge your thought process.”
7. Be Realistic and Honest in Business Planning
Many entrepreneurs: Set unrealistic revenue expectations
Build budgets based on wishful thinking
✅ Insight:
Success requires honest evaluation and disciplined planning.
“They’re not honest with themselves… the path to making that revenue isn’t achievable.”
8. Real Estate Can Transform Entire Communities
Benoit Group intentionally invests in: Overlooked or underserved neighborhoods
Their developments act as catalysts: Attracting other investors
Sparking broader economic growth
✅ Insight:
Strategic investment can redefine entire communities.
“We go in areas that have been overlooked… and act as a catalyst.”
9. True Impact Goes Beyond Buildings
Success is not just physical development: It’s about changing mindset and confidence in communities
✅ Insight:
Transformation requires both infrastructure and psychological uplift.
“You’ve got to change the mindset… before you can get transformation.”
10. Recognition Is Meaningful but Not the Motivation
Benoit didn’t expect the award and initially thought it was for someone else.
He emphasizes: Mission over recognition
Team contribution
✅ Insight:
Awards are a byproduct of consistent, purpose-driven work.
“We don’t do it for the awards… but the recognition does feel great.”
11. Future Focus: Growth + Mentorship
Expansion goals: Broader geographic footprint (10+ states)
Strategic priority: Mentoring smaller developers to scale
✅ Insight:
True leadership includes creating opportunities for others to grow.
💬 Notable Quotes On mission
“Our litmus test has been our why.”
On market demand
“The demand is extremely high… especially for the baby boomers.”
On leadership
“Transparency and honesty… is the best form of communication.”
On team building
“You want people who think different… and can challenge you.”
On business planning
“They’re not honest with themselves.”
On community impact
“We act as a catalyst… attract others to invest.”
On transformation
“You’ve got to change the mindset.”
🧾 Bottom Line
This interview is a powerful example of mission-driven entrepreneurship in real estate.
Eddy Benoit Jr.’s core message:
Build businesses around purpose and real need
Focus on underserved markets for meaningful impact
Grow through discipline, partnerships, and strong teams
Create success that extends beyond profit into community transformation
#SHMS #STRAW #BEST
Money Making Conversations Master Class with Rushion McDonald is America's premier entrepreneurship, business leadership, financial literacy, and wealth-building podcast featuring successful entrepreneurs, executives, founders, celebrities, and industry experts sharing actionable insights for professional and financial success.
Business Podcast
Entrepreneurship
Small Business
Business Growth
Financial Literacy
Wealth Building
Black Entrepreneurs
Minority Business
Leadership
Executive Leadership
Business Funding
Marketing Strategies
Personal Development
Startup Advice
Sales Training
CEO Interviews
Founder Stories
Professional Development
Economic Empowerment
Business Success
Networking
Brand Building
Innovation
How to start a business
Small business funding
Entrepreneur success stories
Business leadership podcast
Wealth building strategies
Black entrepreneur podcast
Minority business development
Marketing for small businesses
Business growth strategies
Startup funding opportunities
Executive leadership training
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About The Steve Harvey Morning Show
Start your day with laughs, love, and real talk from Steve Harvey and his hilarious crew Shirley Strawberry, Carla Ferrell, Nephew Tommy, and Junior on the #1 morning radio show in America. Prank calls, life advice, celebrity guests, and nonstop energy. Follow, favorite, and subscribe now so you never miss a moment! Steve Harvey brings his unmatched charisma and wisdom to mornings across the country, mixing comedy, culture, and connection like no one else. Whether you need a laugh, a lift, or a little perspective, The Steve Harvey Morning Show delivers it all. Join millions who tune in every day, and make Steve and the crew part of your morning routine!Podcast website
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The Steve Harvey Morning Show: Podcasts in Family