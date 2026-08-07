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Two-time Emmy and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Teri Ijeoma.

A stock trader, entrepreneur, educator, and New York Times bestselling author of The Risk Worth Taking. The conversation focuses on her journey from elementary school assistant principal to successful investor, her philosophy on risk-taking, and her mission to teach financial literacy and wealth-building through stock market investing.

Purpose of the Interview

The primary purpose of the interview was to:

Promote Teri's new book, The Risk Worth Taking.

The book uses a fictional story inspired by her own journey to teach investing while helping readers overcome fear and uncertainty.



Educate listeners about investing and financial freedom.

Teri explains her investing philosophy, online courses, and practical framework for making investment decisions.



Inspire entrepreneurship and courageous decision-making.

She shares how leaving a toxic work environment and traveling the world led to her successful business and investing career.



Show how faith, education, and calculated risk-taking can create opportunities and wealth.

Teri emphasizes that financial success often follows courageous action and consistent learning.



Key Takeaways 1. Success Begins with a Willingness to Take Risks

Teri left her position as an assistant principal and chose an uncertain path that ultimately transformed her life. Her story illustrates that meaningful growth often requires stepping beyond comfort and security.

Lesson: Major opportunities frequently exist on the other side of uncertainty.

2. Fear Is a Bigger Obstacle Than Knowledge

After teaching more than 40,000 students, Teri discovered that many people understand investing but hesitate to act because of fear.

Lesson: Financial success requires both knowledge and the confidence to take action.

3. Investing Creates Freedom

Teri views investing as more than a way to earn money. She believes it provides flexibility, options, and the ability to pursue one's passions.

Lesson: Wealth should be viewed as a tool that expands life choices and personal freedom.

4. Simple Education Drives Results

One reason for her success is her ability to explain complex financial concepts in an accessible way. Her teaching style removes intimidation and helps people build confidence.

Lesson: Complex subjects become achievable when taught clearly and practically.

5. Courage Comes Before Clarity

Teri challenges the belief that people need a perfect plan before taking action. She argues that courage is often required first, with clarity developing afterward.

Lesson: Waiting for perfect certainty can prevent progress.

6. Faith and Purpose Shape Success

Her educational journey from MIT to Dallas Theological Seminary influenced both her career and worldview. She sees teaching investing as a calling that helps people improve their lives.

Lesson: Combining talent with purpose creates greater impact.

7. AI and Economic Change Will Increase the Need for Financial Literacy

Teri believes technological changes may disrupt traditional employment. She hopes more people will learn to invest so they can create income and opportunities independently.

Lesson: Financial education is becoming increasingly important in a rapidly changing economy.

The Four C's Framework

A central concept in The Risk Worth Taking is the framework for taking smart risks:

1. Courage

Taking the first step despite uncertainty.

2. Clarity

Learning the fundamentals and understanding the opportunity.

3. Caution

Managing risk and making informed decisions.

4. Confidence

Developing expertise and trusting your process.

Notable Quotes On Risk-Taking

"This is a risk, yes. Every investment comes with a little bit of uncertainty, but it's still worth it."

On Leaving Comfort Zones

"If I had not stepped out, none of this would have been possible."

On Courage

"Your whole life is on the other side of courage."

On Financial Freedom

"If I can teach you how to invest, I can teach you how to have options in your life. I can teach you how to have more freedom in your life."

On Faith

"I just had to not trust in everything I could see... if I walk in this gift and just do the thing that's been on my heart, God will take care of the rest."

On Action Versus Planning

"Sometimes you just have to have the courage to step out... then you can figure it all out."

On Her Mission

"This is my new form of ministry."

On Her Desired Legacy

"Because of Teri Ijeoma and her great teaching on finances and investing, all of the people that were becoming unemployed learned how to use their severance packages to invest in the stock market and start building their own careers and freedom."

Overall Assessment

The interview is ultimately about much more than stock trading. It is a conversation about personal transformation, courage, faith, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment. Teri Ijeoma presents investing as a vehicle for creating freedom and opportunity, while encouraging listeners to overcome fear, take calculated risks, and pursue a larger vision for their lives.

#SHMS #STRAW #BEST

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