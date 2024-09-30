Troy ponders his next moves as he searches for broader accountability for the loss of his two children.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
28:21
Episode 7 – Lost
While Catherine's case remains mired at the intersection of the criminal justice and mental health systems, one overarching question remains: What happened to Sarah and Jacob?
30:07
Episode 6 – The Decision
The judge prepares to rule in Catherine's competency hearing. Will Troy finally get the justice he's been seeking for almost a decade?
22:47
Episode 5 – The Ticking Clock
After years of advocacy by Troy, a judge finally decides to hear testimony from sworn witnesses about Catherine's competency, and may even question Catherine directly. But as the clock counts down to the mandatory dismissal of charges, is it too little too late?
25:32
Episode 4 – Faking It?
Catherine is treated in a state-run psychiatric hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial. But Troy and others raise questions about whether she's faking it to avoid accountability.
In September 2014, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob were last seen in the care of their mother, Catherine Hoggle, in Maryland. Sarah and Jacob have never been found. After disappearing for several days, Catherine was arrested and ultimately charged with the children’s murder. Catherine was declared not competent to stand trial shortly after and has been committed to a psychiatric facility until her competency can be restored.
But plenty of people - including some of Catherine’s own family members - have suggested she’s faking incompetence, convinced it’s her path out of prison.
Sarah and Jacob’s dad, Troy, and his wife, Stephanie, continue to search for the kids, desperate for both answers and justice. And now, the clock is ticking. Maryland law requires dismissal of murder charges against a defendant found incompetent to stand trial after the expiration of five years. This means that Catherine could be on the verge of release. Troy, Stephanie and their lawyer, Matt—along with police and prosecutors—are racing to stop that from happening.
In addition to a compelling and tragic personal narrative, this case raises broader issues about mental health and the justice system and the unintended consequences of well-intentioned laws. Journalists Sarah Treleaven and Beth Karas examine a father’s quest for justice and one key question that overshadows this case: Can you really fake being incompetent and get away with murder?