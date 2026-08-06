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401 episodes
404: She Vanished From Their Boat in the Bahamas… His Story Didn’t Match the GPS08/06/2026 | 1h 22 mins.For Brian and Lynette Hooker, a life at sea had always been the goal. Over the past few years, they documented their travels aboard their sailboat, named Soulmate. However, under the surface, there were allegations and instances of domestic violence, sometimes even fueled by alcohol aboard the cramped nautical spaces. That’s why, in April of this year, 2026, it was very suspicious when Brian washed up alone in a dinghy. He said that Lynette had been tossed from the small boat and was last seen swimming away. But as the search-and-rescue team and Lynette’s family noticed inconsistencies in Brian’s story, they suspected that something far more sinister had taken place.
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Intro 0:00
The Early Signs of Brian's Problems 5:29
Conflicting Reports 12:33
Sailing the Ocean Blue 16:34
Trouble in "Paradise" 26:02
Under the Surface 32:54
Overboard(?) 39:50
Unreliable Narrator 48:09
Suspicions Arise 54:41
Ongoing Investigations 1:10:17
Final Thoughts & UPDATE! 1:14:17
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Hosts:
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Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherjosh
Producers:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fields_/
Ian: @ifarme
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
Tom: @cinematomgrapher
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cinematomgrapher/
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Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
403: She Asked TikTokers to Cover Her Parents’ Murder… Then Got Arrested For It07/30/2026 | 1h 36 mins.Boll & Branch: Beat this summer heat with https://www.bollandbranch.com/milehigher and receive 15% OFF your order!
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Intro 0:00
A Tragic Early Life 5:18
An Attempt at Normalcy 11:36
The Night it Happened 19:14
Potential Clues, or Misleading? 25:08
The Eulogy 31:07
"A big hit" 37:14
The Arrest 46:07
Coming to Light.... Maybe 1:04:20
Is She Guilty? 1:18:25
Much More to Come 1:26:26
Final Thoughts & Outro 1:34:08
Mile Higher Media website: https://milehigher.com/
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Hosts:
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YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherjosh
Producers:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fields_/
Ian: @ifarme
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
Tom: @cinematomgrapher
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cinematomgrapher/
Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
✉ Send Us Mail ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Sources: https://pastebin.com/0mG9RaXd
The creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles, and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with an editorial and artistic value.
- In March 2022, Utah mom and realtor Kouri Richins called 911 after finding her husband, Eric, dead in their bed. For a year, she played the grieving widow, even publishing a children’s grief book about his death. Then, investigators uncovered fentanyl, secret affairs, and a trail of deleted messages. In this episode, we dive into the night Eric died, the hidden motives, and the courtroom showdown that decided whether Kouri Richins is a murderer.
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Intro 0:00
Eric's Early Life 6:22
Kouri's Much Different Early Life 9:35
Saving and Spending... A Lot 14:07
An Affair 28:40
The First Poisoning 38:21
Eric's Suspicious Passing 49:33
"Are You With Me?" 1:08:41
The Trial Begins 1:21:02
Impact Statements Seal Kouri's Fate 1:45:10
Aftermath 1:57:35
Final Thoughts & Outro 2:04:03
Mile Higher Media website: https://milehigher.com/
Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
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Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
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Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
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You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MileHigher
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherjosh
Producers:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fields_/
Ian: @ifarme
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
Tom: @cinematomgrapher
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cinematomgrapher/
Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
✉ Send Us Mail ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Sources: https://pastebin.com/YiUdiCjn
The creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles, and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with an editorial and artistic value.
401: She Disappeared & Then the Cryptic Phone Calls Started... The Unsolved Frauke Liebs Case07/16/2026 | 1h 10 mins.While we’ve covered a number of missing-person cases, almost always, the last time the victim is seen is also the last time they’re heard from. However, that wasn’t the case with Frauke Liebs, who disappeared in June 2006, after watching a World Cup game with her friends at a bar in Paderborn, Germany. Over the next several days, her friends and family would receive cryptic calls from Frauke, each time claiming she was on her way home. Years later, following the strange communications, unknown movements, and a potential connection to two of Germany’s most prolific serial killers, the question remains: What happened to Frauke Liebs?
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Intro 0:00
Frauke's Early Life 4:23
A World Cup Celebration 9:29
Frauke is Missing 17:35
The Bizarre Phone Calls 22:48
Where is She? 38:06
Frauke is Found 48:39
The Hoxter House Theory 54:16
Final Thoughts & Outro 1:07:04
Mile Higher Media website: https://milehigher.com/
Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
Mile Higher Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MileHigher
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherjosh
Producers:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fields_/
Ian: @ifarme
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
Tom: @cinematomgrapher
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cinematomgrapher/
Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
✉ Send Us Mail ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Sources: https://pastebin.com/jVbgkRW5
The creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles, and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with an editorial and artistic value.
400: She Hosted Teen Parties & Now She's Going To Prison... The Los Gatos "Party Mom07/09/2026 | 1h 33 mins.ARMRA: Support your gut with https://armra.com/milehigher.com or enter code MILEHIGHER at checkout for 30% OFF your first subscription!
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While we’ve certainly covered many parents who are also criminals, I’m sure we can all name a few parents who should have been held culpable for their poor parenting. These cases run the gamut from those who tried far too hard to be the cool parents (and trying to live out their High School years again), to parents who tried to involve their children in harebrained schemes. These are some cases where the parents weren’t just criminals, but were criminals in the way they parented.
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Intro 0:00
Stupid Things We Did as Kids 6:04
The Los Gatos Party Mom 22:00
The Kimes 44:26
Shoplifters 1:05:51
The Long Island Crookies 1:17:49
Final Thoughts & Outro 1:30:16
Mile Higher Media website: https://milehigher.com/
Higher Hope Foundation: https://www.higherhope.org/
Mile Higher Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MileHigher
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://www.instagram.com/milehigherjosh
Producers:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fields_/
Ian: @ifarme
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
Tom: @cinematomgrapher
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cinematomgrapher/
Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
✉ Send Us Mail ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Sources: https://pastebin.com/QS4gKyaS
The creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles, and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with an editorial and artistic value.
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About Mile Higher
Crime. Conspiracy. Cognizance. Mile Higher is hosted by husband & wife duo Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae! Our show focuses on True Crime but we delve into many other topics including conspiracy theories, unexplained phenomena, metaphysics, futurism, ancient civilizations and news stories the mainstream media doesn't cover. Our guests include experts in these topics as well as like-minded individuals who share our passion for uncovering the truth and exploring the mysteries of our universe. Come chill with us every Thursday and prepare to take your mind a mile higher! Watch the show on YouTube every Thursday!Podcast website
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