While we’ve covered a number of missing-person cases, almost always, the last time the victim is seen is also the last time they’re heard from. However, that wasn’t the case with Frauke Liebs, who disappeared in June 2006, after watching a World Cup game with her friends at a bar in Paderborn, Germany. Over the next several days, her friends and family would receive cryptic calls from Frauke, each time claiming she was on her way home. Years later, following the strange communications, unknown movements, and a potential connection to two of Germany’s most prolific serial killers, the question remains: What happened to Frauke Liebs?

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Intro 0:00

Frauke's Early Life 4:23

A World Cup Celebration 9:29

Frauke is Missing 17:35

The Bizarre Phone Calls 22:48

Where is She? 38:06

Frauke is Found 48:39

The Hoxter House Theory 54:16

Final Thoughts & Outro 1:07:04

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The creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles, and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with an editorial and artistic value.