HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Podcast Mile Higher
Mile Higher Media
Crime. Conspiracy. Cognizance. Welcome to Mile Higher hosted by husband & wife duo Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae! Our show focuses on True Crime but we delve into... More
True CrimeHistorySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • 251: Former Pope's Bodyguard Murdered By One Of His Own In Vatican City
    5/3/2023
    1:32:08
  • 250: School Librarian Found Tied To An Anchor In The Ocean: The Suspicious Death Of Patrick Mullins
    4/26/2023
    1:17:34
  • 249: Unraveling the Mysteries of Life: The Problem of Evil, Heaven's Existence, and Free Will
    4/19/2023
    1:53:48
  • 248: 8 Climbers Tragically Lost Their Lives When Their Worst Fear Became Reality: The 1996 Mt. Everest Disaster
    4/12/2023
    1:26:37
  • 247: Sketchy Sheriff Refuses To Investigate Her Murder & Corrupt Coroner Lied To The Family: Kaysera Stops Pretty Places Case
    4/5/2023
    1:38:24

About Mile Higher

Crime. Conspiracy. Cognizance. Welcome to Mile Higher hosted by husband & wife duo Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae! Our show focuses on True Crime but we delve into many other topics including conspiracy theories, unexplained phenomena, metaphysics, futurism, ancient civilizations and news stories the mainstream media doesn't cover. Our guests include experts in these topics as well as like-minded individuals who share our passion for uncovering the truth and exploring the mysteries of our universe. Come chill with us every Monday and prepare to take your mind a mile higher! Watch the show on YouTube every Wednesday!
Podcast website

