Crime. Conspiracy. Cognizance. Welcome to Mile Higher hosted by husband & wife duo Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae! Our show focuses on True Crime but we delve into... More
Available Episodes
5 of 250
251: Former Pope's Bodyguard Murdered By One Of His Own In Vatican City
Support our Sponsors!
Zip Recruiter https://www.ziprecruiter.com/milehigher
Honey https://www.joinhoney.com/milehigher
Native https://nativedeo.com/milehigher
Aura https://aura.com/milehigher
NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae
Mile Higher Merch: https://bit.ly/3bY0NAp
Charity Merch for NCMEC: https://bit.ly/3R6eTj0
Check out our vlog channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Kendaily
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Higher Love Wellness Co https://higherlovewellness.com/
Get 10% Off by entering code: homies
Higher Love Wellness IG: @higherlovewellnessco
Higher Love Wellness TW: @higherlovecbd
MHP Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
Join our Discord community, it’s free! https://discord.gg/hZ356G9
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
Merch designer application: https://forms.gle/ha2ErBnv1gK4rj2Y6
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherpod
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/milehigherp...
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
TW: https://twitter.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
TW: https://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
Producer:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fie...
TW: https://twitter.com/janelle_fields_
Editors:
Karelly: @karell.y
IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD
TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN
Writer
Julia: @boccabrat
IG:https://bit.ly/3Rq6EPs
Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]
✉ Send Us Mail & Fan Art ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
5/3/2023
1:32:08
250: School Librarian Found Tied To An Anchor In The Ocean: The Suspicious Death Of Patrick Mullins
Support our Sponsors!
Earth Breeze https://earthbreeze.com/milehigher
Hello Fresh https://www.hellofresh.com/milehigher50
Pretty Litter https://prettylitter.com/milehigher
ZocDoc https://www.zocdoc.com/milehigher
NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae
Mile Higher Merch: https://bit.ly/3bY0NAp
Charity Merch for NCMEC: https://bit.ly/3R6eTj0
Check out our vlog channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Kendaily
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Higher Love Wellness Co https://higherlovewellness.com/
Get 10% Off by entering code: homies
Higher Love Wellness IG: @higherlovewellnessco
Higher Love Wellness TW: @higherlovecbd
MHP Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
Join our Discord community, it’s free! https://discord.gg/hZ356G9
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
Merch designer application: https://forms.gle/ha2ErBnv1gK4rj2Y6
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherpod
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/milehigherp...
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
TW: https://twitter.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
TW: https://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
Producer:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fie...
TW: https://twitter.com/janelle_fields_
Editors:
Karelly: @karell.y
IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD
TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN
Writer
Julia: @boccabrat
IG:https://bit.ly/3Rq6EPs
Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]
✉ Send Us Mail & Fan Art ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Pastebin link: https://pastebin.com/4vhZ9iM5
4/26/2023
1:17:34
249: Unraveling the Mysteries of Life: The Problem of Evil, Heaven's Existence, and Free Will
Support our Sponsors!
Ritual https://ritual.com/mile
Stamps.com
Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/milehigher. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!
NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae
Mile Higher Merch: https://bit.ly/3bY0NAp
Charity Merch for NCMEC: https://bit.ly/3R6eTj0
Check out our vlog channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Kendaily
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Higher Love Wellness Co https://higherlovewellness.com/
Get 10% Off by ente
ring code: homies
Higher Love Wellness IG: @higherlovewellnessco
Higher Love Wellness TW: @higherlovecbd
MHP Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
Join our Discord community, it’s free! https://discord.gg/hZ356G9
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
Merch designer application: https://forms.gle/ha2ErBnv1gK4rj2Y6
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherpod
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/milehigherp...
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
TW: https://twitter.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
TW: https://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
Producer:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fie...
TW: https://twitter.com/janelle_fields_
Editors:
Karelly: @karell.y
IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD
TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN
Writer
Julia: @boccabrat
IG:https://bit.ly/3Rq6EPs
Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]
✉ Send Us Mail & Fan Art ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
4/19/2023
1:53:48
248: 8 Climbers Tragically Lost Their Lives When Their Worst Fear Became Reality: The 1996 Mt. Everest Disaster
Support our Sponsors!
Dipsea https://dipseastories.com/milehigher
Hello Fresh https://hellofresh.com/milehigher50
SimpliSafe https://simplisafe.com/milehigher
Aura https://aura.com/milehigher
NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae
Mile Higher Merch: https://bit.ly/3bY0NAp
Charity Merch for NCMEC: https://bit.ly/3R6eTj0
Check out our vlog channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Kendaily
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Higher Love Wellness Co https://higherlovewellness.com/
Get 10% Off by ente
ring code: homies
Higher Love Wellness IG: @higherlovewellnessco
Higher Love Wellness TW: @higherlovecbd
MHP Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
Join our Discord community, it’s free! https://discord.gg/hZ356G9
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
Merch designer application: https://forms.gle/ha2ErBnv1gK4rj2Y6
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherpod
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/milehigherp...
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
TW: https://twitter.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
TW: https://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
Producer:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fie...
TW: https://twitter.com/janelle_fields_
Editors:
Karelly: @karell.y
IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD
TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN
Writer
Julia: @boccabrat
IG:https://bit.ly/3Rq6EPs
Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]
✉ Send Us Mail & Fan Art ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Pastebin link: https://pastebin.com/4vhZ9iM5
4/12/2023
1:26:37
247: Sketchy Sheriff Refuses To Investigate Her Murder & Corrupt Coroner Lied To The Family: Kaysera Stops Pretty Places Case
Kaysera Stops Pretty Places GoFundMe http://bit.ly/3MdPYtY\
Change.org petition http://bit.ly/3m5gPOi
http://justiceforkaysera.org
Support our Sponsors!
Native https://nativedeo.com/milehigher use code MH
Raycon https://buyraycon.com/milehigher
ZipRecruiter https://www.ziprecruiter.com/milehigher
Gametime https://gametime.co/ sign up & use code MILEHIGHER
NCMEC x Kendall Rae Donation link: https://give.missingkids.org/kendallrae
Mile Higher Merch: https://bit.ly/3bY0NAp
Charity Merch for NCMEC: https://bit.ly/3R6eTj0
Check out our vlog channel https://www.youtube.com/c/Kendaily
Check out our other podcasts!
The Sesh https://bit.ly/3Mtoz4X
Lights Out https://bit.ly/3n3Gaoe
Planet Sleep https://linktr.ee/planetsleep
Higher Love Wellness Co https://higherlovewellness.com/
Get 10% Off by ente
ring code: homies
Higher Love Wellness IG: @higherlovewellnessco
Higher Love Wellness TW: @higherlovecbd
MHP Merch: http://milehighermerch.com
Join our official FB group! https://bit.ly/3kQbAxg
Join our Discord community, it’s free! https://discord.gg/hZ356G9
MHP YouTube: http://bit.ly/2qaDWGf
Are You Subscribed On Apple Podcast & Spotify?!
Support MHP by leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcast :) https://apple.co/2H4kh58
MHP Topic Request Form: https://forms.gle/gUeTEzL9QEh4Hqz88
Merch designer application: https://forms.gle/ha2ErBnv1gK4rj2Y6
You can follow us on all the things: @milehigherpod
Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherpod
Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherpod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/milehigherp...
Hosts:
Kendall: @kendallraeonyt
IG: http://instagram.com/kendallraeonyt
TW: https://twitter.com/kendallraeonyt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/kendallsplace
Josh: @milehigherjosh
IG: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
TW: https://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
Producer:
Janelle: @janelle_fields_
IG: https://www.instagram.com/janelle_fie...
TW: https://twitter.com/janelle_fields_
Editors:
Karelly: @karell.y
IG: https://bit.ly/2TcxnoD
TW: https://bit.ly/3f9ngcN
Writer
Julia: @boccabrat
IG:https://bit.ly/3Rq6EPs
Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected]
✉ Send Us Mail & Fan Art ✉
Kendall Rae & Josh Thomas
8547 E Arapahoe Rd Ste J # 233
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Music By: Mile Higher Boys
YT: https://bit.ly/2Q7N5QO
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0F4ik...
Pastebin link: https://pastebin.com/bDw3iNnA
Crime. Conspiracy. Cognizance. Welcome to Mile Higher hosted by husband & wife duo Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae! Our show focuses on True Crime but we delve into many other topics including conspiracy theories, unexplained phenomena, metaphysics, futurism, ancient civilizations and news stories the mainstream media doesn't cover. Our guests include experts in these topics as well as like-minded individuals who share our passion for uncovering the truth and exploring the mysteries of our universe. Come chill with us every Monday and prepare to take your mind a mile higher! Watch the show on YouTube every Wednesday!