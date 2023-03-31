Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Lights Out in the App
Listen to Lights Out in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Lights Out

Lights Out

Podcast Lights Out
Podcast Lights Out

Lights Out

Mile Higher Media
add
Lights out everybody, turn everything off, sit back and relax while your mind is taken on a dark and twisted journey filled with thrills and chills. Each week J... More
True CrimeHistoryNews
Lights out everybody, turn everything off, sit back and relax while your mind is taken on a dark and twisted journey filled with thrills and chills. Each week J... More

Available Episodes

5 of 146
  • 148: These Killers All Share Something Dark In Common... It's Not What You Think It Is
    01:13 - What’s Up Everybody 16:50 - Can You Identify A Serial Killer? 23:54 - The Origin Of Serial Murderers 56:58 - The Macdonald Triad 1:11:33 - Preferred Occupations 1:22:12 - Where Did They All Go? 1:39:30 - Can Killers Be Rehabilitated? 1:58:02 - Final Thoughts Lights Out Merch: http://milehighermerch.com Follow & Subscribe To The Show! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600 Social Links: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast Suggestions/Comments: [email protected] Merch https://milehighermerch.com/Lights-Out Request A Topic Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOikdybNMOzpHIjLy0My2fYF0LXgN3NXDC0BQNFNNSXjetpg/viewform?usp=sharing Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected] My CBD Brand Higher Love Wellness: http://higherlovewellness.com Get 10% off your order by entering code: lightsout Instagram: http://instagram.com/higherlovewellnessco Twitter: http://twitter.com/higherlovecbd Host: Josh Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh Writer/Producer/Co-host: Austin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austin_leee_/ Producer/Editor: Daniel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trippledaniel
    4/28/2023
    2:05:19
  • 147: Killer Haunted By The Girl He Murdered For Years... Until He Couldn't Take It Anymore
    Support Our Sponsors!  | Hello Fresh! Get 50% OFF + Free Shipping @ https://www.HelloFresh.com/lightsout50 - USE CODE: lightsout50 | Lights Out Merch: http://milehighermerch.com Follow & Subscribe To The Show! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600 Social Links: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast Suggestions/Comments: [email protected] Merch https://milehighermerch.com/Lights-Out Request A Topic Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOikdybNMOzpHIjLy0My2fYF0LXgN3NXDC0BQNFNNSXjetpg/viewform?usp=sharing Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected] My CBD Brand Higher Love Wellness: http://higherlovewellness.com Get 10% off your order by entering code: lightsout Instagram: http://instagram.com/higherlovewellnessco Twitter: http://twitter.com/higherlovecbd Host: Josh Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh Writer/Producer/Co-host: Austin  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austin_leee_/ Producer/Editor: Daniel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trippledaniel
    4/21/2023
    1:07:41
  • 146: Satan is in the Vatican... The Devil and Father Amorth the Pope's Exorcist
    Support Our Sponsors! | WarbyParker - Try 5 PAIRS of glasses for FREE! Go to https://www.warbyparker.com/lightsout  | Lights Out Merch: http://milehighermerch.com Follow & Subscribe To The Show! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600 Social Links: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast Shorts Page: https://www.youtube.com/@lightsoutclips3637  Suggestions/Comments: [email protected] Merch https://milehighermerch.com/Lights-Out Request A Topic Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOikdybNMOzpHIjLy0My2fYF0LXgN3NXDC0BQNFNNSXjetpg/viewform?usp=sharing Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected] My CBD Brand Higher Love Wellness: http://higherlovewellness.com Get 10% off your order by entering code: lightsout Instagram: http://instagram.com/higherlovewellnessco Twitter: http://twitter.com/higherlovecbd Host: Josh Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh Writer/Producer/Co-host: Austin  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austin_leee_/ Producer/Editor: Daniel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trippledaniel
    4/14/2023
    1:59:14
  • 145: The Haunting Of Houska Castle: Black Magic, Nazi Occult Experiments & A Portal To The Underworld
    Support Our Sponsors! | Stamps.com - 4 Week Trial + Free Postage & Digital Scale! - Use Code: LIGHTSOUT - https://www.stamps.com/lightsout | | EveryPlate - Get $1.49 per meal at https://www.everyplate.com/podcast - Use Code: lightsout149 | | Care/Of - Get 50% OFF Your First Order! - Use Code: lightsout50 at https://www.takecareof.com | Lights Out Merch: http://milehighermerch.com Follow & Subscribe To The Show! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600 Social Links: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast Suggestions/Comments: [email protected] Merch https://milehighermerch.com/Lights-Out Request A Topic Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOikdybNMOzpHIjLy0My2fYF0LXgN3NXDC0BQNFNNSXjetpg/viewform?usp=sharing Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected] My CBD Brand Higher Love Wellness: http://higherlovewellness.com Get 10% off your order by entering code: lightsout Instagram: http://instagram.com/higherlovewellnessco Twitter: http://twitter.com/higherlovecbd Host: Josh Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh Writer/Producer/Co-host: Austin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austin_leee_/ Producer/Editor: Daniel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trippledaniel
    4/7/2023
    1:12:26
  • 144: Amusement Parks That Ended Up Being Death Traps
    Support Our Sponsors! | Stamps.com - 4 Week Trial + Free Postage & Digital Scale! - Use Code: LIGHTSOUT - https://www.stamps.com/lightsout | Lights Out Merch: http://milehighermerch.com Follow & Subscribe To The Show! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600 Social Links: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast Suggestions/Comments: [email protected] Merch https://milehighermerch.com/Lights-Out Request A Topic Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOikdybNMOzpHIjLy0My2fYF0LXgN3NXDC0BQNFNNSXjetpg/viewform?usp=sharing Podcast sponsor inquires: [email protected] My CBD Brand Higher Love Wellness: http://higherlovewellness.com Get 10% off your order by entering code: lightsout Instagram: http://instagram.com/higherlovewellnessco Twitter: http://twitter.com/higherlovecbd Host: Josh Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh Writer/Producer/Co-host: Austin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austin_leee_/ Producer/Editor: Daniel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trippledaniel
    3/31/2023
    1:42:34

More True Crime podcasts

About Lights Out

Lights out everybody, turn everything off, sit back and relax while your mind is taken on a dark and twisted journey filled with thrills and chills. Each week Josh and the boys will take you through a dark story, case, or event involving a wide range of topics including the occult, hauntings, cryptids, alien abductions, serial killers, and demonic possession. So if you’re looking for a chill creepy paranormal and true crime podcast to escape with look no further than Lights Out. New episodes are released every Friday, make sure you subscribe and follow the show on social media @lightsoutcast
Podcast website

Listen to Lights Out, Crime Talk with Scott Reisch and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Lights Out

Lights Out

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Lights Out: Podcasts in Family