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Lights Out

Mile Higher Media & Audioboom Studios
HistoryNews
Lights Out
Latest episode

305 episodes

  • Lights Out

    306: She Went On A Murder Spree To Then Go On A Shopping Spree...

    08/03/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    Dana Sue Gray is a serial killer serving a life sentence at California Women’s Prison in Chowchilla. She was convicted of two murders and one attempted murder, and is also suspected of a third killing, all victims being elderly women. Driven by a compulsive shopping addiction, Dana used her victims’ credit cards and cash for immediate spending sprees after their deaths. Her brutality shocked the community and devastated both her family and her victims’ loved ones, who found it difficult to understand how she preyed so ruthlessly on these poor women.
    Rocket Money - https://www.rocketmoney.com/LIGHTSOUT
    ZocDoc - https://www.zocdoc.com/LIGHTSOUT
    Rula - https://www.rula.com/LIGHTSOUT

    Follow & Subscribe To The Show!
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600
    Social Links:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast
    Suggestions/Comments: lop@milehigher.com
    Merch: http://milehighermerch.com/
    Request A Topic Form: https://zfrmz.com/Sp6vsxGQrNoHUfDzvGnN
    Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
    Host: Josh
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh

    Co-Host: Ian
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
    Editor/Producer: Daniel
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrororeo
    Sources: https://pastebin.com/8vVHdB6q
  • Lights Out

    305: She Was Brutally Attacked In Front of Her Child... Her Killer Was Free For Years

    07/27/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    On July 15th, 1992, Rachel Nickell (nik-KELL) was sexually assaulted and murdered in front of her two-year-old son. The flawed police investigation led to an innocent man spending over a year in jail while the true killer remained free. It took 16 years, and the murders of another young woman and her four-year-old daughter, along with dozens of assaults, before the real culprit was finally identified.
    Follow & Subscribe To The Show!
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600
    Social Links:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast
    Suggestions/Comments: lop@milehigher.com
    Merch: http://milehighermerch.com/
    Request A Topic Form: https://zfrmz.com/Sp6vsxGQrNoHUfDzvGnN
    Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
    Host: Josh
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh

    Co-Host: Ian
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/

    Editor/Producer: Daniel
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrororeo
    Sources: https://pastebin.com/PTWMYLqs
    Creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with editorial context added bolstering educational and artistic value. Please review at your leisure.
  • Lights Out

    304: The Controversial Reverend Who Guided 102 People To Their Death

    07/20/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    George Exoo wasn’t a killer, but he found a certain satisfaction in the deaths he witnessed. As a right-to-die activist, he offered his services to those wanting to end their lives at home, despite deep opposition from both within and outside the movement. George ignored criticism, insisting he was called to help people end their suffering, even without a terminal diagnosis. In the end, he facilitated over 100 premature deaths, proclaiming to be a midwife to the dying.
    RO - https://www.ro.co/lightsout
    US: Suicide & Crisis Lifeline  (988) & Crisis Text Line - text HOME to 741741
    Canada: Suicide Crisis Helpline (988)
    UK: Samaritans (116-123)
    Reverend Death Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5v4wr713t4

    Follow & Subscribe To The Show!
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600

    Social Links:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast
    Suggestions/Comments: lop@milehigher.com
    Merch: http://milehighermerch.com/
    Request A Topic Form: https://zfrmz.com/Sp6vsxGQrNoHUfDzvGnN
    Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
    Host: Josh
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
    Co-Host: Ian
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
    Editor/Producer: Daniel
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrororeo
    Sources: https://pastebin.com/tRbU5YS6
  • Lights Out

    303: The Entity Terrorizing This Family Wasn't Human...

    07/13/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    In October 2002, Jaime and Ben Shea thought they’d found their dream home in the quiet town of Lamar, Arkansas. The centuries-old colonial home possessed a deep mystery and enticed the young couple on their search for the perfect place to raise their children. It was one of the oldest homes in the state, and with its age came unsettling stories and restless entities that haunted the Shea family for nearly six years.
    Smalls - https://www.smalls.com/LIGHTSOUT
    Quince - https://www.quince.com/lightsout
    Hungryroot - http://www.hungryroot.com/lightsout
    Rocket Money - https://www.rocketmoney.com/lightsout

    Follow & Subscribe To The Show!
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600

    Social Links:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast
    Suggestions/Comments: lop@milehigher.com
    Merch: http://milehighermerch.com/
    Request A Topic Form: https://zfrmz.com/Sp6vsxGQrNoHUfDzvGnN
    Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
    Host: Josh
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh

    Co-Host: Ian
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
    Editor/Producer: Daniel
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrororeo
    Sources: https://pastebin.com/BV9qin1z
    Creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with editorial context added bolstering educational and artistic value. Please review at your leisure.
  • Lights Out

    302: She Faked A Pregnancy & Then Murdered An Expecting Mom...

    07/06/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Parker committed an unthinkable crime. She attacked her close friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, and cut her unborn child from her stomach, leading to Reagan bleeding out and her baby dying. Taylor was ultimately found guilty of both murder and abduction, having tried to claim the baby as her own. The trial revealed the intricate web of lies Parker had woven, leading to the devastating killing.
    ZocDoc - https://www.zocdoc.com/lightsout
    Mint Mobile - https://www.mintmoibile.com/lightsout
    Rula- https://www.rula.com/lightsout
    During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Parker committed an unthinkable crime. She attacked her close friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, and cut her unborn child from her stomach, leading to Reagan bleeding out and her baby dying. Taylor was ultimately found guilty of both murder and abduction, having tried to claim the baby as her own. The trial revealed the intricate web of lies Parker had woven, leading to the devastating killing.
    Follow & Subscribe To The Show!
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SfSNbkVrfz3ceXmNr0lZ4
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lights-out/id1505843600
    Social Links:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsoutcast
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/lightsoutcast
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/lightsoutcast
    Suggestions/Comments: lop@milehigher.com
    Merch: http://milehighermerch.com/
    Request A Topic Form: https://zfrmz.com/Sp6vsxGQrNoHUfDzvGnN
    Podcast sponsor inquiries: adops@audioboom.com
    Host: Josh
    Twitter: http://twitter.com/milehigherjosh
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/milehigherjosh
    Co-Host: Ian
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifarme/
    Editor/Producer: Tom
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinematomgrapher

    Sources: https://pastebin.com/pXYvEkYj
    Creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with editorial context added bolstering educational and artistic value. Please review at your leisure.
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About Lights Out
Want to explore the darkest depths of humanity and horror, but don’t know how? Let the guys over at Lights Out guide you through the seedy underbelly of true crime and the mysteries of the paranormal. Kill the lights. Join the dark and twisted journey. Sit back and try to relax, as Josh and Ian take you through the darkest of tales— from the natural world to the unnatural, from the known to the unknown. Lights Out is a mixed bag of killers, cults, cryptids, hauntings, the occult, demonic possessions, and alien abductions. Escape into the corners of madness and mayhem. Watch and listen to Lights Out on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, or wherever you get your podcasts today. New episodes are released every Monday. Make sure you subscribe and follow the show on social media @lightsoutcast
Podcast website
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