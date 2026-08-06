During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Parker committed an unthinkable crime. She attacked her close friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, and cut her unborn child from her stomach, leading to Reagan bleeding out and her baby dying. Taylor was ultimately found guilty of both murder and abduction, having tried to claim the baby as her own. The trial revealed the intricate web of lies Parker had woven, leading to the devastating killing.

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During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Parker committed an unthinkable crime. She attacked her close friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, and cut her unborn child from her stomach, leading to Reagan bleeding out and her baby dying. Taylor was ultimately found guilty of both murder and abduction, having tried to claim the baby as her own. The trial revealed the intricate web of lies Parker had woven, leading to the devastating killing.

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Creator hosts a documentary series for educational purposes (EDSA). These include authoritative sources such as interviews, newspaper articles and TV news reporting meant to educate and memorialize notable cases in our history. Videos come with editorial context added bolstering educational and artistic value. Please review at your leisure.