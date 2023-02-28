Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast [REDACTED] History
Andre White
Redacted (verb): censor or obscure for legal or security purposes. [REDACTED] History is a show where we can have real, unfiltered conversations about the things that SOME FOLK don't want us to talk about.
  • Centuries of Suffering: The Haitian Revolution Aftermath
    Last week we discussed the Haitian Revolution and how Haiti gained its independence from the French. But what happened afterwards?
    4/27/2023
    24:09
  • Liberty, No Slavery: The Story of The Haitian Revolution
    On this week's episode of the Redacted History Podcast we detail the events leading up to and during the Haitian Revolution.
    4/19/2023
    24:09
  • Unbossed & Unbought: Shirley Chisholm's Campaign for Presidency
    Its Women's History Month and all month we will be bringing you stories based on women throughout history! On this week's episode we discuss the life and story of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to serve in Congress and the first Black woman to run for President of the United States of America.
    3/29/2023
    26:08
  • The Woman President: How Edith Wilson Ran The Country Behind the Scenes
    Its Women's History Month and all month we will be bringing you stories based on women throughout history!
    3/15/2023
    21:31
  • The Lost Cause President: How Woodrow Wilson Resurrected the Klu Klux Klan
    Welcome back to another episode of the Redacted History Podcast! Did you know that there were three different iterations of the Klu Klux Klan and the only reason they were ever revived in the first place on a national stage was President Woodrow Wilson?
    2/28/2023
    23:26

About [REDACTED] History

Redacted (verb): censor or obscure for legal or security purposes. [REDACTED] History is a show where we can have real, unfiltered conversations about the things that SOME FOLK don't want us to talk about. This is where we will huddle around the campfire and tell the stories of people that the textbooks forgot.
