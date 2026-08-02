Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationRedacted History
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Redacted History
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Redacted History

Andre White
EducationHistory
Redacted History
Latest episode

123 episodes

  • Redacted History

    The Big Switch: How Democrats and Republicans Traded Ideologies

    08/01/2026 | 50 mins.
    Did the Democrats and Republicans really switch ideologies? This is the topic of an age old political debate that really doesn't even need to be a debate anymore if we are being honest. Let's take a walk through American history and find the answer!

    MY BOOK LIST: https://amzn.to/4pJqJkN

    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/c/redactedhistory?vanity=user

    Listen to the podcast: https://pod.link/1609909822?view=apps&sort=popularity
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Redacted History

    One Thing I HATE About Every US President

    07/18/2026 | 56 mins.
    There have been 47 Presidents in United States history. All of them have been wildly different. Genocide, slavery, war, coups, betrayal, backdoor deals, and so much more is what they all have in common.

    In today's episode I am taking you into every presidential administration and telling you one thing I hate about each president.

    Patreon: https://patreon.com/redactedhistory?u...

    Listen to the pod: https://pod.link/1609909822?view=apps...
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Redacted History

    Clarence Thomas: The Man They Put In Thurgood Marshall’s Seat

    07/11/2026 | 24 mins.
    in 1991, Clarence Thomas replaced Thurgood Marshall on the United States Supreme Court and it was the biggest downgrade in American History. Marshall is maybe the greatest civil rights lawyer of all time and Clarence has spent the last 35 years undoing it all.

    Patreon: https://patreon.com/redactedhistory?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink

    Listen to the pod: https://pod.link/1609909822?view=apps...

    Subscribe to the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@redactedhistory
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Redacted History

    Dick Cheney: The Most Dangerous VP in American History

    07/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    Dick Cheney is one of the greatest war criminals to ever exist. He extorted money, signed off on the killings of millions, started wars based off lies, and even spied on American citizens. But the worst crime? He never even apologized.

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/redactedhisto...

    War Crimes Database: https://www.newyorker.com/podcast/in-...

    Listen to the pod: https://pod.link/1609909822?view=apps...
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Redacted History

    George W. Bush: The Most Dangerous President You Forgot To Be Angry About

    06/27/2026 | 40 mins.
    George W Bush is easily one of the worst presidents in American history, yet his legacy is being sanitized in real time due to people comparing him to Donald Trump. I am here to remind you just how evil he really was.

    War Crimes Database: https://www.newyorker.com/podcast/in-the-dark/the-war-crimes-that-the-military-buried

    Listen to the pod: https://pod.link/1609909822?view=apps&sort=popularity

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Redacted History
Redacted (verb): censor or obscure for legal or security purposes. [REDACTED] History is a show where we can have real, unfiltered conversations about the things that SOME FOLK don't want us to talk about. This is where we will huddle around the campfire and tell the stories of people that the textbooks forgot. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If you want to support the show, come join the Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/Blackkout https://www.tiktok.com/@blackkout___ For all inquiries, please email: andrepwhitejr@gmail.com
Podcast website
EducationHistorySociety & Culture

Listen to Redacted History, Finding Peak with Ryan Hanley and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Redacted History: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:49:20 AM
A company fromMADSACK