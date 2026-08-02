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123 episodes
- Did the Democrats and Republicans really switch ideologies? This is the topic of an age old political debate that really doesn't even need to be a debate anymore if we are being honest. Let's take a walk through American history and find the answer!
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- There have been 47 Presidents in United States history. All of them have been wildly different. Genocide, slavery, war, coups, betrayal, backdoor deals, and so much more is what they all have in common.
In today's episode I am taking you into every presidential administration and telling you one thing I hate about each president.
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- in 1991, Clarence Thomas replaced Thurgood Marshall on the United States Supreme Court and it was the biggest downgrade in American History. Marshall is maybe the greatest civil rights lawyer of all time and Clarence has spent the last 35 years undoing it all.
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- Dick Cheney is one of the greatest war criminals to ever exist. He extorted money, signed off on the killings of millions, started wars based off lies, and even spied on American citizens. But the worst crime? He never even apologized.
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- George W Bush is easily one of the worst presidents in American history, yet his legacy is being sanitized in real time due to people comparing him to Donald Trump. I am here to remind you just how evil he really was.
War Crimes Database: https://www.newyorker.com/podcast/in-the-dark/the-war-crimes-that-the-military-buried
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About Redacted History
Redacted (verb): censor or obscure for legal or security purposes. [REDACTED] History is a show where we can have real, unfiltered conversations about the things that SOME FOLK don't want us to talk about. This is where we will huddle around the campfire and tell the stories of people that the textbooks forgot. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If you want to support the show, come join the Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/Blackkout https://www.tiktok.com/@blackkout___ For all inquiries, please email: andrepwhitejr@gmail.comPodcast website
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