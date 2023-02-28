Redacted (verb): censor or obscure for legal or security purposes. [REDACTED] History is a show where we can have real, unfiltered conversations about the thing... More
Centuries of Suffering: The Haitian Revolution Aftermath
Last week we discussed the Haitian Revolution and how Haiti gained its independence from the French. But what happened afterwards?
Episode Script Writer and Researcher: Jordyn Howard
Episode Editor and Narrator: André White
4/27/2023
24:09
Liberty, No Slavery: The Story of The Haitian Revolution
On this week's episode of the Redacted History Podcast we detail the events leading up to and during the Haitian Revolution. Thank you for listening!
Episode Script Writer and Researcher: Jordyn Howard
Episode Editor and Narrator: André White
4/19/2023
24:09
Unbossed & Unbought: Shirley Chisholm's Campaign for Presidency
Its Women's History Month and all month we will be bringing you stories based on women throughout history! Send us an email or a DM on social media if there is anyone you want us to talk about!
On this week's episode we discuss the life and story of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to serve in Congress and the first Black woman to run for President of the United States of America.
Episode Script Writer and Researcher: Jordyn Howard
Episode Editor and Narrator: André White
3/29/2023
26:08
The Woman President: How Edith Wilson Ran The Country Behind the Scenes
Its Women's History Month and all month we will be bringing you stories based on women throughout history! Send us an email or a DM on social media if there is anyone you want us to talk about!
Episode Script Writer and Researcher: Jordyn Howard
Episode Editor and Narrator: André White
3/15/2023
21:31
The Lost Cause President: How Woodrow Wilson Resurrected the Klu Klux Klan
Welcome back to another episode of the Redacted History Podcast! Did you know that there were three different iterations of the Klu Klux Klan and the only reason they were ever revived in the first place on a national stage was President Woodrow Wilson?
Episode Script Writer and Researcher: Miyeah Thompson
Episode Editor and Narrator: André White
Redacted (verb): censor or obscure for legal or security purposes. [REDACTED] History is a show where we can have real, unfiltered conversations about the things that SOME FOLK don't want us to talk about. This is where we will huddle around the campfire and tell the stories of people that the textbooks forgot. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If you want to support the show, come join the Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/Blackkout https://www.tiktok.com/@blackkout___ For all inquiries, please email: [email protected]