26 Goals We’re Setting To Become Different Women In 2026
1/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
Welcome to Sis, Be Real 🎙 — Starring @SariaRaine & @kaayamari the podcast where we keep it raw, honest, and faith-led. We talk about real life, relationships, growth, and what it looks like to elevate when life gets uncomfortable.
How To REALISTICALLY Become Unrecognizable For 2026 | Season Finale
12/30/2025 | 51 mins.
Everyone talks about “becoming her,” but nobody tells you how uncomfortable it actually is.In this season finale, we’re breaking down what it really takes to reinvent yourself, not the Pinterest version, not the aesthetic routines, but the identity shift that happens when you’re tired of repeating the same cycles and finally decide to change your life on purpose.We talk about discipline over motivation, why your comfort zone is quietly killing your growth, how to stop self sabotaging, the difference between chemistry and compatibility in relationships, and why becoming unrecognizable isn’t about doing more, it’s about becoming someone who no longer tolerates the same patterns.If 2025 broke you, stretched you, or woke you up, this episode is for you.This is your permission slip to stop living based on who you used to be and start building the woman you’re meant to become.
How To Truly Reinvent Yourself in 2026 | The Identity Shift Nobody Prepares You For
12/16/2025 | 1h 28 mins.
From Stripper to Nurse to 6-Figure CEO - Her Transformation Is CRAZY with Aunusti Hellams
12/09/2025 | 1h 38 mins.
This episode is WILD in the best way… because her transformation is nothing short of unbelievable.Today we’re sitting down with a woman who has lived multiple lives — from the nightlife, to the Army, to nursing school, to becoming a 6-figure influencer and CEO. And the way she rebuilt herself? It’s powerful.We talk about the choices she made, the moments that changed her, the discipline it took, the hate she’s dealt with online, and how she’s becoming a woman she never imagined she could be.If you’re in a season of reinvention, healing, or trying to find yourself again… this episode will hit home. Her story proves you can outgrow anything, rebuild everything, and become HER, no matter where you started.Tap in. This one’s different.
The Woman You Become When Life Changes You Unexpectedly |Motherhood, Business Women, Breakups & More
12/02/2025 | 1h 20 mins.
Life doesn’t always go the way we planned… and sometimes that’s exactly what grows us. In this episode, we sit down and talk about the woman you become when life changes you unexpectedly — the heartbreaks that forced you to evolve, the new responsibilities that made you stronger, and the chapters you never saw coming but needed.From motherhood to business, friendship shifts to breakups, we’re diving into the real transitions that shape us into who we’re called to be. It’s messy, it’s uncomfortable, it’s beautiful… and you’re not going through it alone.If you’re currently navigating a major life shift — this conversation is your reminder that you’re becoming her. 💛
