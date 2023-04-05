Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kate Anthony, CPCC
On the Divorce Survival Guide Podcast we have open and honest conversations about co-parenting, separation, divorce, and the hardest question of all, should you... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationships
  • Episode 215: The Secret to Getting Along, with Gabrielle Hartley, Esq.
    Gabrielle Hartley returns to the show to discuss the secret to getting along with others! Gabrielle is co-chair of the American Bar Association Mediation Committee, a divorce attorney, online mediator,  founder of The Private Divorce Solution, and author of "Better Apart: The Radically Positive Way to Separate." Her new book, “The Secret to Getting Along and Why It’s Easier Than You Think,” is available for pre-order.  Gabrielle says that when you learn the steps of getting along, there is nothing more satisfying than being in agreement. Listen to this episode to hear how meeting your deepest emotional needs will lead to resolving conflict. Featured topics include: The framework of Gabrielle’s YES Method and how it encourages people to get along (12:50) Knowing when to shelve a conversation and take space (19:30) If you can understand what the other person really needs, you can settle almost any argument (24:47) Gabrielle explains what she means when she says, “Defensiveness is the enemy of resolution.” (32:42) The VIR protocol: visualizing how you want things to be (36:14) Learn more about Gabrielle Hartley, Esq.: Gabrielle Hartley is co-chair of the American Bar Association Mediation Committee, a divorce attorney, online mediator,  founder of The Private Divorce Solution, and author of "Better Apart: The Radically Positive Way to Separate." Her new book “The Secret to Getting Along and Why It’s Easier Than You Think” will be released this May. She offers a weekly newsletter, The Conflict Code” and hosts The Better Apart Blog and is a frequently quoted media expert in the peaceful divorce realm (The New York Times, Vice, WNYC, Forbes, Psychology Today,etc.) Gabrielle is former court attorney to NYS Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey Sunshine.   While writing her first book, Better Apart; The Radically Positive Way to Separate (HarperCollins2019) she realized that we all need to get along better in all facets of our lives. Gabrielle developed the YES Method based on more than 25 years working as a top divorce lawyer and mediator. The Secret to Getting Along was recently selected as a Next Big Idea Club must-read and her Tedx Talk on her strategy has been viewed over 62 thousand times. Resources & Links: Information and links may also be found at: https://kateanthony.com/podcast/episode-215-the-secret-to-getting-along-with-gabrielle-hartley-esq/ Join me for a special Split UP: The TEEN Years screening event on Friday, May 12th! To secure your spot and get all the details, visit http://kateanthony.com/split. A Conversation about the film Split UP: The TEEN Years with Christina McGhee and Ellen Bruno Gabrielle's website Gabrielle on Facebook Gabrielle on Instagram The Secret To Getting Along and Why It's Easier Than You Think The Secret To Getting Along is Easier Than You Think TEDx Talk TODAY’S EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY: COZY EARTH Cozy Earth is the world's foremost source of high-quality, authentic bamboo viscose bed linens. Listeners can enjoy this exclusive offer from Cozy Earth today: Receive 35% off site-wide when you use the code “DSG” at CozyEarth.com! Thanks to our sponsor, Cozy Earth, and thank you, listeners, for supporting this show! DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY, COACH, OR THERAPIST IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.
    5/4/2023
    47:28
  • Episode 214: Navigating Step-Family Relationships with Dr. Jeannette Lofas
    This week, Dr. Jeannette Lofas joins me to discuss why the step-family unit differs entirely from a traditional family. She explains why the science, rules, and roles of the step-family are uniquely distinct. Dr. Lofas also shares insights and advice about how to make the step-family structure work for your changing family, following divorce and remarriage.  Jeannette Lofas, Ph.D., is a pioneering authority in stepfamily relationships, divorce, remarriage, and children. She is also the founder and president of the Stepfamily Foundation -- the first organization in the world devoted solely to the problems and challenges encountered in step relationships.  Featured topics include: The step-family cannot and will not function as an intact family (12:03) Why identifying roles in the step-family system and defining rules is important (13:41) The role of the step-mother or step-parent (15:24) Dr. Lofas shares some of the rules of the step-family (22:19) The issue with the phrase “blended family” (28:07) Resources & Links: Information and links may also be found at: https://kateanthony.com/podcast/episode-214-navigating-step-family-relationships-with-dr-jeannette-lofas/ Join me for a special Split UP: The TEEN Years screening event on Friday, May 12th! To secure your spot and get all the details, visit http://kateanthony.com/split. Download The Divorce Survival Guide Podcast Curated Podcast Playlist The Stepfamily FoundationDr. Lofas on InstagramDr. Lofas on LinkedIn A Conversation about the film, Split UP: The TEEN Years with Christina McGhee and Ellen Bruno Learn more about Dr. Jeannette Lofas: Dr. Jeannette Lofas (Ph.D., LCSW) is a therapist specializing in stepfamilies. Dr. Lofas herself is a divorcee, successfully remarried. (She is also a stepchild and a stepmother.) She has been helping stepfamilies for more than four decades and said there is not a question she hasn’t answered. Dr. Lofas believes that the stepfamily does not and cannot function as a biological family. Author of four books, she has deep and specific knowledge of the science of the stepfamily system where the roles and rules are very different from traditional marriages. More an expert consultant than a traditional therapist, Lofas offers an approach which is actionable, practical and solution based to help you succeed in this different dynamic. She defines responsibilities and contributions for every member of the stepfamily and teaches communication skills, focusing on positivity, manners, visitation, the prior spouse, co-parenting and more. Dr. Lofas believes solutions come from education about how to manage stepfamily relationships – and she speaks to everyone in the family. Lofas is also a Certified Divorce and Co-Parenting Mediator. Lofas is former TV reporter/film critic for ABC, NBC and CBS. In her linked in profile she provides some background as to how she became a stepfamily expert: "When I remarried I found myself lost and in conflict within my own new family. I was amazed to find that my beloved husband sided with his four girls rather than me. Before we got marred his girls and I were best of pals. I was devastated. My husband and I began fighting over his not taking my side, discipline, putting his children before me, and my 10-year-old son. Dismayed I contacted every therapist in the state and then began to call all over the US. There was no one there. Having come out of TV on air broadcast news and being an experienced interviewer I turned to looking for and talking to others in similar situations. From that information I created my first book. LIVING IN STEP: A Remarriage Manual. As a result people started asking me for advice. I decided to make a career transition and to counsel people who had remarried with children. My reputation as a writer and counselor spread so that I was invited as a guest on such TV programs as Oprah, Montel Williams, The Today show, CBS Morning News and Fox. I have also been interviewed by periodicals such as the NY Times, The Ladies Home Journal (Woman of the Month) and Vogue to name a few. I live in constant gratitude and delight watching my client families grow from chaos and conflict to laughter and love." Dr. Lofas is the recipient of a 1995 presidential award for her ‘outstanding efforts in strengthening step relationships across America’ and is president of the Stepfamily Foundation https://www.stepfamily.org/, a not-for-profit that she founded in 1976. She is the author of Living In Step, with Ruth Roosevelt, McGraw-Hill, 1976; He's OK, She's OK: Honoring the Differences Between Men & Women, Tzedakah, 1995; Family Rules, Kensington Books, 1998; and Stepparenting, 3rd Edition May 2004, Citadel Books, one of the largest selling books of its kind. Dr. Lofas counsels clients from around the world.   DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY, COACH, OR THERAPIST IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.
    4/27/2023
    36:24
  • Episode 213: A Conversation about the film Split UP: The TEEN Years with Christina McGhee and Ellen Bruno
    How will your choices about divorce affect your children now and in the future? The creator of the films Split and Split UP: The TEEN Years, Ellen Bruno, says, “The connection between how parents frame the changing family, separation, and divorce profoundly impacts kids.” Split UP: The TEEN Years documents the experiences of teenagers with divorce. Christina McGhee and Ellen Bruno join me in this episode to discuss this new film and share their insights and takeaways for parents and children.   Split UP: The TEEN Years is comforting, poignant, and deep. The children in these films are the best teachers. They provide the opportunity to see how families experience divorce and its impact on children.  Featured topics include: The impetus for creating the films Split and Split UP: The TEEN Years (6:27) How the movie gives parents an unfiltered look into how this experience feels for children (10:58) The choices you make in your divorce now impact children for the rest of their lives (11:45) The greatest gift we can give our children is to rise up, take the high road, and keep them at the center of the divorce (14:37) When the family begins to change, it is important to remind kids that “They are wanted, they are loved, and this is not their fault.”  (33:34) Join us for a special Split UP: The TEEN Years screening event on Friday, May 12th! To secure your spot and get all the details, visit http://kateanthony.com/split. Learn more about Christina McGhee and Ellen Bruno: Christina McGhee, MSW,  is an internationally recognized divorce parenting expert, speaker, and author of the critically acclaimed book PARENTING APART: How separated and divorced parents can raise happy and secure kids and the founder of divorceandchildren.com. Ellen Bruno is an award-winning documentary filmmaker based in San Francisco. With a background in international relief work, Ellen’s films have focused on issues at the forefront of human rights.  Resources & Links: Download The Divorce Survival Guide Podcast Curated Podcast Playlist Should I Stay or Should I Go Program - Special Offer! Get $50 off the program, plus a ticket to Split UP: The TEEN Years screening event!  Offer available until April 24th. Visit kateanthony.com/kids  for details.  TODAY’S EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY: COZY EARTH Cozy Earth is the world's foremost source of high-quality, authentic bamboo viscose bed linens. Listeners can enjoy this exclusive offer from Cozy Earth today: Receive 35% off site-wide when you use the code “DSG” at CozyEarth.com! Thanks to our sponsor, Cozy Earth, and thank you, listeners, for supporting this show! DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY, COACH, OR THERAPIST IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.
    4/20/2023
    53:51
  • Episode 212: Your Divorce Roadmap: The Stages and Phases of Divorce
    Solo Episode alert!!  After over a decade of working with thousands of women, I’ve become really good at mapping out the entire divorce process and pinpointing where on that map someone might land. I’ve become so good at it that I actually created something I’m calling The Divorce Roadmap. In this episode, I share the three stages of the Roadmap: Awareness, Action, and Moving On, and explore the various phases within each stage. Divorce journeys are almost never linear, they ebb and flow and have hard times and times when things fall neatly into place. Knowing where you are on your journey can help you prepare for what’s to come. If, after listening to this episode, you have found yourself somewhere along the map described, I have resources for every phase and every stage. Download your free Divorce Roadmap today! Resources & Links:Information and resources may also be found at: https://kateanthony.com/podcast/episode-212-your-divorce-roadmap-the-stages-and-phases-of-divorce Download The Divorce Survival Guide Podcast Curated Podcast PlaylistThe Divorce Roadmap Grit & Grace Coaching ProgramHow to Not Fuck Up Your Kids Guide Should I Stay or Should I Go? TODAY’S EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY: SOBERLINK Proof. Protection. Peace of Mind. The Soberlink remote alcohol monitoring system consists of a portable breathalyzer with wireless technology for real-time results. With proven use as the leading choice in child custody cases since 2011, we are the only system that combines: Court admissibility in all 50 states Facial recognition Tamper detection Easy-to-read Advanced Reporting™ Trust the Experts in Remote Alcohol Monitoring Technology™ to support the best interests of the hild in your Family Law cases. DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY, COACH, OR THERAPIST IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.
    4/13/2023
    37:32
  • Episode 211: Walking an Impossible Line: Talking Honestly with Your Kids About Their Other Parent
    “Mom, did Dad cheat on you?” If and when your child comes to you with questions about why you and your ex are divorcing, do you know how you plan to respond?   This week, Christina McGhee joins me to talk about how to walk the line between not gaslighting your children versus not throwing a co-parent under the bus or telling children truths that might be too hard for them to hear. In this episode, you’ll hear practical strategies for maneuvering this complex situation. This is an important episode for any parent going through a divorce or experiencing hardships in their relationship. As you listen, please remember to allow yourself grace as you walk this difficult journey with your kids.  Featured topics include: How to communicate with kids about the ‘whys’ around the ending of your marriage (4:55) A reminder that you do not need to give a full accounting of your marital issues (13:20) Meet your kids where they’re at, and focus on their feelings. (14:08) You don’t need all of the answers in order to have a conversation with your children. (20:58) Think before you speak and consider: Do you need to share certain information because your child should hear it or because you feel the need to tell it? (23:02) How to respond when your child says their co-parent is not emotionally available to have a conversation or listen to them, and how to help your kids learn to cope. (25:28) Learn more about Christina McGhee:  Christina McGhee, MSW is an internationally recognized divorce parenting expert, speaker, and author. While splitting up is undeniably hard, Christina believes divorce doesn't have to equal devastation for families. She feels with the right kind of information and support, parents have the ability to be a child's absolute best resource when families change.  Throughout her career, she has educated both parents and professionals on how to minimize the impact of divorce on children. In her book, PARENTING APART: How separated and divorced parents can raise happy and secure kids,  Christina offers parents useful strategies for dealing with the “real-life” everyday challenges of coparenting.  One of her core beliefs is that divorce doesn’t make you a bad parent, it makes you a parent going through a bad time.  Because she is passionate about helping parents get through that bad time, Christina also maintains an active coaching practice that allows her to work with Moms and Dads all over the world. Most recently, Christina launched an online program, Coparenting with Purpose. Designed to provide moms and dads with an easy, convenient way to access critical information, it’s filled with practical tools and solutions for managing the most common coparenting problems. Additionally, she has contributed to several other media projects as a featured expert, a content consultant, and a writer/producer. Currently, she serves as a consulting producer and subject matter expert for the documentaries SPLIT: A film for kids and their parents and Split UP: The Teen Years, two compelling films that let kids know they’re not alone and normalize the many feelings and experiences children and teens encounter when parents part. Over the years, she has been featured on television, radio, podcasts, and in print around the US and abroad. A few places you may have seen her are TODAY Parents, the BBC, The Times, and Parents Magazine. Married for over twenty-seven years, Christina and her husband live outside of Houston, Texas. As a mom of four (two bonus and two bio) children, she has acquired extensive on-the-job training as a chauffeur, negotiator, short-order cook, scheduler extraordinaire, and finder of all things lost. To find out more,  check her out at divorceandchildren.com Resources & Links:Information and links may also be found at: https://kateanthony.com/podcast/episode-211-talking-honestly-with-your-kids-about-their-other-parent Our monthly live Q+A, Coffee Klatch with Kate, is happening next Tuesday, April 11, at 9:30 am Pacific / 12:30 pm Eastern. Register here!Grit & Grace Coaching ProgramPrivate Coaching with Kate Christina’s websiteParenting Apart, Christina McGhee Christina on Facebook Christina on Instagram Christina on LinkedIn Episode 209: Sex Addiction, Cheating, and Betrayal with Dr. Rob Dr. Cocchiola’s Protective Parenting Program Thank you to our Sponsor: Cozy EarthCozy Earth is the world's foremost source of high-quality, authentic bamboo viscose bed linens. Listeners can enjoy this exclusive offer from Cozy Earth today: Receive 35% off site-wide when you use the code “DSG” at CozyEarth.com! Thanks to our sponsor, Cozy Earth, and thank you, listeners, for supporting this show!  ========= DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY, COACH, OR THERAPIST IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.  
    4/6/2023
    53:58

On the Divorce Survival Guide Podcast we have open and honest conversations about co-parenting, separation, divorce, and the hardest question of all, should you stay or should you go? Hosted by Kate Anthony, your Divorce Survival Guide.
