JIM ROHN TALKS
Featuring talks from Jim Rohn To inspire Motivate and Change
Featuring talks from Jim Rohn To inspire Motivate and Change

  • How to Stop Worrying and Start Living: Lessons from Jim Rohn
    In this episode, we delve into the timeless wisdom of Jim Rohn, one of the most influential personal development speakers of the 20th century, to learn how to overcome worry and anxiety and live a more fulfilling life. Drawing from Rohn's insightful quotes and teachings, we explore the root causes of worry, the negative impacts it can have on our health and happiness, and the practical strategies we can use to break free from its grip. Among the key takeaways, we discuss: The power of perspective: how to shift our mindset from fear to faith, from problems to opportunities, and from limitations to possibilities. The importance of preparation: how to plan ahead, set goals, and take action to reduce uncertainty and increase confidence. The value of relationships: how to surround ourselves with positive, supportive people who lift us up and inspire us to be our best selves. The role of gratitude: how to cultivate a sense of appreciation for what we have, instead of focusing on what we lack, and how this can transform our mood and outlook. Lastly, we encourage listeners to support us on Patreon, a platform that allows fans to contribute financially to support their favorite creators. By becoming a patron, you can access exclusive content, participate in live Q&A sessions, and help us continue to produce high-quality episodes that inspire and empower others. Thank you for listening, and we hope you enjoy this episode!
    4/12/2023
    15:01
  • Jim Rohn - Self Discipline Techniques
    Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment."
    9/28/2021
    13:48
  • Jim Rohn - The Future
    "If you don't like how things are, change it!
    9/25/2021
    7:51
  • Jim Rohn - Financial Independence
    Consider Subscribing for new talks weekly Have a great day.
    9/22/2021
    19:21
  • Jim Rohn - Enlightened Self Interest
    "Life was not designed to give us what we need,Life was designed to give us what we deserved" 
    9/20/2021
    11:00

Featuring talks from Jim Rohn To inspire Motivate and Change
