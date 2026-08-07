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92 episodes
- Master the power of presence and learn why focused attention is essential to meaningful work, stronger relationships, and lasting success. Jim Rohn reveals how to resist distractions, discipline your mind, and fully commit to the moment in front of you. Build the consistency to follow through with the Self-Discipline Hacks Playbook: https://topelevation.gumroad.com/l/etkzu
- You already know what to do. The real challenge is doing it consistently.
Get the Self-Discipline Hacks Playbook: https://topelevation.gumroad.com/l/etkzu
In this Jim Rohn talk, learn why self-discipline turns knowledge into real results.
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About JIM ROHN
Timeless Jim Rohn wisdom on discipline, success, personal growth, and daily execution. Build better habits, sharpen your focus, and take control of your life in 2026. Get the improved Self-Discipline Hacks Playbook here: https://topelevation.gumroad.com/l/etkzuPodcast website
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