This week, Ashley explores the power of giving yourself permission to change your mind, even about things you once loved. She reflects on the importance of letting go of traditions, habits, or commitments that no longer serve you to make space for what brings you joy now. With heartfelt insights and a shift in perspective, she encourages listeners to honor who they are today, not who they used to be. If you've ever felt guilty for outgrowing something or someone, this episode will remind you that change is not only okay—it’s necessary.
Today’s Sponsors:
Use our code SLAY to start your journey with Masterclass.
Fill out our audience survey here!
Follow Us:
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
The Slay Girl Slay podcast is an AshMedia production, hosted by Ashley Leggs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:21
Hang On and Hold Steady, Sis
In this episode, Ashley opens up about processing the emotions stirred up by recent events and finding resilience in the face of uncertainty. After a rollercoaster of emotions following the recent election, she shares her personal journey through anger, disappointment, and ultimately, hope. With heartfelt insights and encouragement, she offers a grounded perspective on holding steady, staying proactive in uncertain times, and the strength to push forward. If you need a little reassurance, with a side of hope...this one's for you boo.
Today’s Sponsors:
Use our code SLAY to start your journey with Masterclass.
Fill out our audience survey here!
Follow Us:
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
The Slay Girl Slay podcast is an AshMedia production, hosted by Ashley Leggs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:09
Do The Wrong Thing
In this episode, Ashley reminds us that chasing perfection can hold us back from even starting. Whether you're launching a business, creating content, or working toward any goal, now is the time to take messy action, make mistakes, and learn as you go. She emphasizes that excellence comes from showing up consistently—not from getting everything right the first time. If you’ve been waiting for the “perfect” moment, this episode will inspire you to start now and figure it out along the way.
Today’s Sponsors:
Try Vimergy and use our code SLAY for free shipping.
Get 20% your order when you use the code SLAY at Farmacy Beauty.
Follow Us:
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
The Slay Girl Slay podcast is an AshMedia production, hosted by Ashley Leggs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
18:37
Getting Back to You: How to Embrace Your Feminine Side
This week, Ashley talks about reconnecting with your feminine energy and the little things that can make you feel more confident and empowered. Through fun and insightful girl chat, she explores what it means to embrace your femininity and prioritize yourself in the midst of life’s demands. If you're looking for ways to feel more like that girl and boost your confidence, this is the episode for you boo!
Follow Us:
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
The Slay Girl Slay podcast is an AshMedia production, hosted by Ashley Leggs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
24:17
Get Better Boundaries Sis
In this episode, Ashley talks about the power of setting boundaries and learning to say no without guilt. She opens up about her personal struggles with people-pleasing and how saying yes to others often means saying no to yourself. Ashley reminds us that protecting our energy and staying true to our priorities is key to living authentically. If you’ve been struggling with saying no or putting yourself first, this episode will inspire you to make those "power moves" for your own well-being.
Follow Us:
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
The Slay Girl Slay podcast is an AshMedia production, hosted by Ashley Leggs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Slay Girl Slay podcast is a space created to uplift, motivate, and inspire women to be fearless in the pursuit of their dreams, go after what they deserve, and show up as their most unapologetic, most authentic selves. This audio series was created for every woman who is on the verge of her come up, creating her own vibe, and transforming her life. The Slay Girl Slay podcast is hosted by Ashley Leggs, Founder of AshMedia Network.