This podcast provides practical tools and real life application for taking your life from where ever it is to the next level. We cover relationships, health, em... More
Available Episodes
5 of 441
Entre-Talk: This Might Not Work
As an entrepreneur, you’ll have ideas all the time. Everything is worth a try. However, if you’re putting pressure on yourself by believing everything you try should work out, you’re setting yourself up for a rollercoaster of emotion and eventually burnout. This week, I’m talking about the idea of approaching everything you do in your business through the lens of understanding that it might not work. Learn how this mindset will serve you best on your journey as an entrepreneur, and how to leverage this belief as you try new things. Get full show notes and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/entre-talk-16
5/1/2023
13:37
406. Marriage Prep with Natalie Clay
My guest this week is my sister, Natalie Clay, and she's a couples coach with tons of wisdom and experience when it comes to coaching couples around their marriages. She's sharing the value of knowing what challenges to expect and some tools to help you navigate these inevitable challenges, the myths about marriage and romance that aren’t helping, and she’s giving us her practical tips for building a close, lasting marriage. Get full show notes and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/406
4/28/2023
51:26
Entre-Talk: Investing in Your Business
Whether you don’t currently have the funds to invest in your business or you’re wondering where the best place to invest is, listen in. I share my top recommendations for where to invest your time and money. Hear one of the most common mistakes I see when people are in the midst of growing their businesses, and my favorite ideas for helping, serving, and giving, even if you don’t have the funds right now. Get full show notes and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/entre-talk-15
4/24/2023
24:31
405. Doing the Right Thing for the Wrong Reason
Have you ever found yourself justifying your actions with reasons that others may disagree with? The reality is that there are no right or wrong reasons for doing anything - only different motivations that yield varying results. In this week's episode, we're not here to judge your reasons for doing things. Instead, I want you to consider whether your motivations are truly helpful and aligned with your goals. Are they the best reasons for achieving what you want, and do you genuinely like them? Get full show notes and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/405
4/21/2023
23:01
Entre-Talk: Ideas
Do you struggle with coming up with new ideas for your business or marketing plan? As a seasoned entrepreneur and creative thinker, I’ve discovered that ideas are abundant - it’s all about tapping into them and recognizing them when they come your way. But how can you become more open to receiving these ideas? Tune in and discover how to identify the ideas that are right for you and learn my personal tips for staying open to new opportunities. Get full show notes and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/entre-talk-14
This podcast provides practical tools and real life application for taking your life from where ever it is to the next level. We cover relationships, health, emotions, mindset, confidence, entrepreneurship, money and all other parts of being a human. Did you know there is something better than happiness? It’s the life you were meant to live.