How do you know if the coach you're considering is actually going to help you grow?



Tune in this week as I walk you through the seven key qualities I look for when choosing a coach - whether it's for business, personal growth, or any area where you want to level up. I share insights from my own experience as a Master Certified Coach and what has helped me identify coaches who can really create transformation. I also discuss the common mistakes people make when evaluating potential coaches and how to avoid them so that by the end of this episode, you'll have a clearer framework for spotting a coach who is the right fit for you.



Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yUdhB1C2YSs



Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/575



Follow me on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jodymoorecoaching/