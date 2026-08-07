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636 episodes
- Do you ever find yourself stuck in indecision, afraid of making the wrong choice, or spending way too much time trying to figure out the "perfect" decision? What if the thing slowing you down isn't the decision itself, but the way you're approaching it?
Join me this week as I share eight strategies successful people use when making decisions. You'll learn how to stop overthinking, make choices with less drama, avoid constantly revisiting decisions you've already made, and start making decisions based on the future you want to create instead of the past you're trying to recreate.
Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/q1p1ZmliisM
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/577
Follow me on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jodymoorecoaching/
- What if finding clients didn't have to feel like constantly convincing people to work with you? What if instead, you could create an experience where people get a real result, see what you're capable of, and naturally want more?
In this episode, I'm talking with health coach and founder of The Wellness Vault, Valerie Feghali, about one of her favorite ways to serve potential clients and grow a coaching business: running challenges. Valerie shares how she began using challenges to grow her own coaching business and why they can be such a powerful way to help people experience a quick win, build trust, and see the value of working with you.
Valerie's 5-day Challenge Builder Bootcamp is happening from August 10th to August 14th, 2026. Secure your seat for free here: https://wellnessvault.com/challengebuilderjody
Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bIrCwrqH-jo
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/576
Follow me on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jodymoorecoaching/
- How do you know if the coach you're considering is actually going to help you grow?
Tune in this week as I walk you through the seven key qualities I look for when choosing a coach - whether it's for business, personal growth, or any area where you want to level up. I share insights from my own experience as a Master Certified Coach and what has helped me identify coaches who can really create transformation. I also discuss the common mistakes people make when evaluating potential coaches and how to avoid them so that by the end of this episode, you'll have a clearer framework for spotting a coach who is the right fit for you.
Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yUdhB1C2YSs
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/575
Follow me on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jodymoorecoaching/
- Do you sometimes find yourself wishing you were further along, doing more, or somewhere else entirely? What if the key to making real progress is learning to fully be where you are right now?
In this episode, I dive into what it really means to be where you are. Learn why so many of us resist the present moment and how that resistance creates stress, distraction, and frustration.
Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/USlrk8gBoAk
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/574
Follow me on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jodymoorecoaching/
- Do you ever catch yourself thinking, "Should I dial this back?" or "Is this dream realistic?" - then end up stuck in the same place, unsure whether to chase a big vision or stay within comfortable limits?
In today's episode, we take on this exact tension: learning how to think bigger without disconnecting from practicality. I talk about why most of us vacillate between dreaming too small and imagining things that feel unrealistic, and we'll unpack the mindset that keeps dreams small and debunk the fear that thinking big means ignoring reality.
Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/gFz4KKea128
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://jodymoore.com/573
Follow me on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/jodymoorecoaching/
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About Better Than Happy
This podcast provides practical tools and real life application for taking your life from where ever it is to the next level. We cover relationships, health, emotions, mindset, confidence, entrepreneurship, money and all other parts of being a human. Did you know there is something better than happiness? It's the life you were meant to live.Podcast website
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