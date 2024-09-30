The Science Of Conflict Resolution | Dr. Jim Guinn

In today's episode, we discuss the art and science of conflict resolution with Dr. Jim Guinn, a renowned expert in mediation and interpersonal dynamics. As the president of the Resolution Resource Group, Dr. Guinn has worked with Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and teams across industries to help them navigate complex disputes and build stronger relationships. He is the co-author of How to Get Along with Anyone: The Playbook for Predicting and Preventing Conflict at Work and Home, where he shares practical strategies for managing conflict before it escalates. Join us for an insightful conversation with Dr. Jim Guinn as he unpacks the keys to mastering conflict in both personal and professional settings. Why do emotions often derail rational thinking in high-stakes disagreements? How can understanding different conflict styles transform the way we navigate challenges at work and in relationships? Dr. Guinn shares powerful techniques for predicting, preventing, and resolving conflict, drawing from years of experience mediating everything from corporate disputes to family dynamics. Discover how to identify core issues, adapt to others' communication styles, and foster collaboration to achieve win-win outcomes. What to Listen For Introduction – 00:00:00 What is How to Get Along with Anyone, and how can it help you improve both personal and professional relationships? What is mediation, and why is it often a last resort in disputes? What are the biggest misconceptions about difficult people in conflict? The 5 Conflict Styles – 00:06:31 What are the five core conflict styles, and how do they differ? How can you identify your own conflict style and that of others? Why is adapting your approach to match the other person's style critical for success? Techniques for Managing High-Emotion Conflict – 00:13:48 How does the Voice Technique work to de-escalate tense situations? What is the Detour Technique, and how can it uncover the core issues in a conflict? Why is managing your own emotional triggers key to effective conflict resolution? Predicting and Preventing Conflict – 00:24:03 How can understanding communication patterns help prevent future disputes? What are the three types of conflict—task, process, and relational—and why is identifying them important? How can leaders use conflict styles to build balanced and effective teams? Resolving Conflict with the Domino and Momentum Techniques – 00:44:49 What is the Domino Technique, and when should it be used? Why is the Momentum Technique better suited for certain personalities? How can self-awareness of your own conflict triggers make you a better leader? Resources from this Episode How to Get Along with Anyone: The Playbook for Predicting and Preventing Conflict at Work and at Home The Conflict Docs website Check in with AJ and Johnny! AJ on LinkedIn Johnny on LinkedIn AJ on Instagram Johnny on Instagram The Art of Charm on Instagram The Art of Charm on YouTube The Art of Charm on TikTok