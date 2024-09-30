Powered by RND
The Art of Charm

  How to Be Super Psyched: The Formula for Connection | Dr. Adam Dorsay
    In today’s episode, we explore the power of connection and overcoming imposter syndrome with Dr. Adam Dorsay, a licensed psychologist, executive coach, and expert in human connection and well-being. As a TEDx speaker, podcast host, and author of Super Psyched: Unleash the Power of the 4 Types of Connection and Live the Life You Love, Adam works with high-achieving professionals—from Silicon Valley executives to professional athletes—to help them reignite their passion, find purpose, and create more meaningful relationships in work and life. What to Listen For Introduction – 00:00:00 What does it truly mean to be super psyched about life and career? Why do so many high-achievers feel disconnected despite outward success? Overcoming Imposter Syndrome – 00:04:36 When does “fake it till you make it” help, and when does it backfire on your career and well-being? Why does the pursuit of success lead you to disconnect from people and the world? The FEED Framework for Finding Purpose – 00:24:40 What are the four pillars of the FEED framework—Flow, Energy, Education, and Depth—and how can they reveal your true passions? Why should you focus on activities that both challenge and energize you? The Driveway Test: Evaluating Relationships and Connections – 00:32:20 What is the Driveway Test, and how can it help you quickly assess which relationships energize or drain you? How can you use the Driveway Test to curate a social circle that elevates your personal and professional life? The Role of Awe and Connection to Something Greater – 00:36:26 How does experiencing awe—whether through nature, art, or human connection—enhance your well-being? Why can something as simple as birdsong be more restorative than meditation? Microdoses of Connection: A Daily Practice – 00:43:30 How can microdoses of connection—like listening to your walk-on song or savoring birdsong—boost your mental health? Why can even 5 minutes of authentic connection have a profound impact on your mood and productivity? A Word From Our Sponsors Tired of awkward handshakes and collecting business cards without building real connections? Dive into our Free Social Capital Networking Masterclass. Learn practical strategies to make your interactions meaningful and boost your confidence in any social situation. Sign up for free at theartofcharm.com/sc and elevate your networking from awkward to awesome. Don’t miss out on a network of opportunities! Unleash the power of covert networking to infiltrate high-value circles and build a 7-figure network in just 90 days. Ready to start? Check out our CIA-proven guide to networking like a spy! Indulge in affordable luxury with Quince—where high-end essentials meet unbeatable prices. Upgrade your wardrobe today at quince.com/charm for free shipping and hassle-free returns. Ready to turn your business idea into reality? Shopify makes it easy to start, scale, and succeed—whether you're launching a side hustle or building the next big brand. Sign up for your $1/month trial at shopify.com/charm. Need to hire top talent—fast? Skip the waiting game and get more qualified applicants with Indeed. Claim your $75 Sponsored Job Credit now at Indeed.com/charm. Upgrade your space with Thuma—where modern design meets craftsmanship and functionality. Get $100 off your first bed purchase at thuma.co/charm. Curious about your influence level?  Get your Influence Index Score today! Take this 60-second quiz to find out how your influence stacks up against top performers at theartofcharm.com/influence. Resources from this Episode Super Psyched: Unleash the Power of the 4 Types of Connection and Live the Life You Love Check in with AJ and Johnny! AJ on LinkedIn Johnny on LinkedIn AJ on Instagram Johnny on Instagram The Art of Charm on Instagram The Art of Charm on YouTube The Art of Charm on TikTok Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:03:15
  Nonverbal Secrets to Building Trust | Dr. Abigail Maroño
    In today’s episode, we discuss the science of nonverbal communication and trust with Dr. Abbie Maroño, a leading expert in social influence, trust-building, and body language analysis. As a PhD researcher and international consultant, Abbie specializes in uncovering the hidden cues that shape human interaction, from boardrooms to high-stakes negotiations. Join us as we explore the science of trust and influence with Dr. Abbie Maroño as she reveals the nonverbal signals that shape first impressions and long-term relationships. How does your body language impact your credibility before you even speak? Why do we judge trustworthiness in just 33 milliseconds? And what are the hidden mistakes that sabotage cooperation and leadership?  What to Listen For Introduction – 00:00:00 Why do we misunderstand trust, and what’s the key to building it effortlessly? What subconscious cues determine whether someone perceives us as safe or threatening? How can a single inconsistent action undo months of trust-building? Why Trust Is More Powerful Than Competition – 00:10:38 Why is the “dog-eat-dog” mentality a myth, and how does trust actually lead to greater success? Why do leaders who prioritize cooperation outperform those who rely on control and manipulation? Body Language Secrets for Influence – 00:17:49 What hidden lower-body cues reveal your true emotions—and why do they matter more than facial expressions? Why do open postures and head tilts make you instantly more likable and approachable? How can you use small, subconscious movements to project confidence in high-stakes situations? Nonverbal Communication in the Digital Age – 00:26:47 Why does Zoom and video conferencing disrupt our natural communication instincts? How can lighting, posture, and framing drastically improve your virtual presence? What common virtual meeting mistakes make people appear less trustworthy and more rigid? The #1 Mistake That Destroys Trust – 00:38:49 Why saying “I’m sorry” incorrectly actually damages relationships further. What’s the right way to use eye contact to establish authority without making people uncomfortable? A Word From Our Sponsors Tired of awkward handshakes and collecting business cards without building real connections? Dive into our Free Social Capital Networking Masterclass. Learn practical strategies to make your interactions meaningful and boost your confidence in any social situation. Sign up for free at theartofcharm.com/sc and elevate your networking from awkward to awesome. Don’t miss out on a network of opportunities! Unleash the power of covert networking to infiltrate high-value circles and build a 7-figure network in just 90 days. Ready to start? Check out our CIA-proven guide to networking like a spy! Indulge in affordable luxury with Quince—where high-end essentials meet unbeatable prices. Upgrade your wardrobe today at quince.com/charm for free shipping and hassle-free returns. Ready to turn your business idea into reality? Shopify makes it easy to start, scale, and succeed—whether you're launching a side hustle or building the next big brand. Sign up for your $1/month trial at shopify.com/charm. Need to hire top talent—fast? Skip the waiting game and get more qualified applicants with Indeed. Claim your $75 Sponsored Job Credit now at Indeed.com/charm. Upgrade your space with Thuma—where modern design meets craftsmanship and functionality. Get $100 off your first bed purchase at thuma.co/charm. Curious about your influence level?  Get your Influence Index Score today! Take this 60-second quiz to find out how your influence stacks up against top performers at theartofcharm.com/influence. Resources from this Episode Abbie Maroño’s website Check in with AJ and Johnny! AJ on LinkedIn Johnny on LinkedIn AJ on Instagram Johnny on Instagram The Art of Charm on Instagram The Art of Charm on YouTube The Art of Charm on TikTok Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:00:48
  The Science of Exploration |Alex Hutchinson
    In today’s episode, we dive into the science of curiosity, exploration, and human potential with Alex Hutchinson, an award-winning journalist and expert in endurance and neuroscience. A former national team long-distance runner, Alex holds a PhD in physics from Cambridge and a master’s in journalism from Columbia. He has written extensively about the limits of human performance for Outside Magazine and The New Yorker. His latest book, The Explorer’s Gene: Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors, and the Blank Spots on the Map, uncovers the deep-rooted psychological and biological drivers that push us beyond our comfort zones. Join us for a fascinating conversation with Alex Hutchinson as we explore the science behind curiosity, exploration, and the hidden forces that drive human achievement. Why are some people wired to take risks while others avoid uncertainty? How is modern technology reshaping our natural instincts for discovery—and what’s the cost? Alex unpacks the neuroscience of exploration, the impact of mental mapping on creativity, and why embracing uncertainty is the key to personal and professional growth. Discover practical strategies to break free from routine, expand your comfort zone, and harness the power of curiosity to gain a competitive edge in your career and relationships. A Word From Our Sponsors Tired of awkward handshakes and collecting business cards without building real connections? Dive into our Free Social Capital Networking Masterclass. Learn practical strategies to make your interactions meaningful and boost your confidence in any social situation. Sign up for free at theartofcharm.com/sc and elevate your networking from awkward to awesome. Don’t miss out on a network of opportunities! Unleash the power of covert networking to infiltrate high-value circles and build a 7-figure network in just 90 days. Ready to start? Check out our CIA-proven guide to networking like a spy! Indulge in affordable luxury with Quince—where high-end essentials meet unbeatable prices. From Mongolian cashmere to iconic 100% leather jackets and versatile activewear, Quince offers quality at 50-80% less than similar brands. Plus, all items come with free shipping and a 365-day return policy. Upgrade your wardrobe today at quince.com/charm for free shipping and hassle-free returns. Ready to turn your business idea into reality? Shopify makes it easy to start, scale, and succeed—whether you're launching a side hustle or building the next big brand. With thousands of customizable templates, seamless social media integration, and an all-in-one dashboard for managing sales, shipping, and payments, Shopify is the ultimate tool for entrepreneurs. Sign up for your $1/month trial at shopify.com/charm. Need to hire top talent—fast? With Sponsored Jobs, your post jumps to the top, getting 45% more applications than non-sponsored listings. That’s why over 3.5 million employers worldwide trust Indeed to find great candidates quickly. Claim your $75 Sponsored Job Credit now at Indeed.com/charm. Upgrade your space with Thuma—where modern design meets craftsmanship and functionality. With over 17,000 five-star reviews, Thuma’s solid wood beds are precision-crafted using Japanese joinery for a silent, stable foundation. Assembly takes just five minutes—no tools required! Plus, each bed is GREENGUARD Gold certified for cleaner indoor air. Get $100 off your first bed purchase at thuma.co/charm. Curious about your influence level?  Get your Influence Index Score today! Take this 60-second quiz to find out how your influence stacks up against top performers at theartofcharm.com/influence. Resources from this Episode Alex Hutchinson’s website The Explorer's Gene: Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors, and the Blank Spots on the Map Check in with AJ and Johnny! AJ on LinkedIn Johnny on LinkedIn AJ on Instagram Johnny on Instagram The Art of Charm on Instagram The Art of Charm on YouTube The Art of Charm on TikTok Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:01:25
  The Science Of Conflict Resolution | Dr. Jim Guinn
    In today's episode, we discuss the art and science of conflict resolution with Dr. Jim Guinn, a renowned expert in mediation and interpersonal dynamics. As the president of the Resolution Resource Group, Dr. Guinn has worked with Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and teams across industries to help them navigate complex disputes and build stronger relationships. He is the co-author of How to Get Along with Anyone: The Playbook for Predicting and Preventing Conflict at Work and Home, where he shares practical strategies for managing conflict before it escalates.  Join us for an insightful conversation with Dr. Jim Guinn as he unpacks the keys to mastering conflict in both personal and professional settings. Why do emotions often derail rational thinking in high-stakes disagreements? How can understanding different conflict styles transform the way we navigate challenges at work and in relationships? Dr. Guinn shares powerful techniques for predicting, preventing, and resolving conflict, drawing from years of experience mediating everything from corporate disputes to family dynamics. Discover how to identify core issues, adapt to others' communication styles, and foster collaboration to achieve win-win outcomes.  What to Listen For Introduction – 00:00:00 What is How to Get Along with Anyone, and how can it help you improve both personal and professional relationships? What is mediation, and why is it often a last resort in disputes? What are the biggest misconceptions about difficult people in conflict? The 5 Conflict Styles – 00:06:31 What are the five core conflict styles, and how do they differ? How can you identify your own conflict style and that of others? Why is adapting your approach to match the other person’s style critical for success? Techniques for Managing High-Emotion Conflict – 00:13:48 How does the Voice Technique work to de-escalate tense situations? What is the Detour Technique, and how can it uncover the core issues in a conflict? Why is managing your own emotional triggers key to effective conflict resolution? Predicting and Preventing Conflict – 00:24:03 How can understanding communication patterns help prevent future disputes? What are the three types of conflict—task, process, and relational—and why is identifying them important? How can leaders use conflict styles to build balanced and effective teams? Resolving Conflict with the Domino and Momentum Techniques – 00:44:49 What is the Domino Technique, and when should it be used? Why is the Momentum Technique better suited for certain personalities? How can self-awareness of your own conflict triggers make you a better leader? A Word From Our Sponsors Tired of awkward handshakes and collecting business cards without building real connections? Dive into our Free Social Capital Networking Masterclass. Learn practical strategies to make your interactions meaningful and boost your confidence in any social situation. Sign up for free at theartofcharm.com/sc and elevate your networking from awkward to awesome. Don’t miss out on a network of opportunities! Ready to start your ecommerce business? Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/charm. Grow your business–no matter what stage you’re in. Curious about your influence level?  Get your Influence Index Score today! Take this 60-second quiz to find out how your influence stacks up against top performers at theartofcharm.com/influence Unleash the power of covert networking to infiltrate high-value circles and build a 7-figure network in just 90 days. Ready to start? Check out our CIA-proven guide to networking like a spy! Resources from this Episode How to Get Along with Anyone: The Playbook for Predicting and Preventing Conflict at Work and at Home The Conflict Docs website Check in with AJ and Johnny! AJ on LinkedIn Johnny on LinkedIn AJ on Instagram Johnny on Instagram The Art of Charm on Instagram The Art of Charm on YouTube The Art of Charm on TikTok Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:06:56
  Speak with Confidence: The 3Fs to Master Public Speaking | Michael Chad Hoeppner
    In today’s episode, we discuss the art of confident, compelling communication with Michael Chad Hoeppner, an expert in public speaking and personal development. As the founder and CEO of GK Training, Michael has spent over 15 years coaching leaders, including presidential candidates, Fortune 500 CEOs, and Ivy League deans, to deliver their messages with impact and authenticity. He’s also the author of Don’t Say Um: How to Communicate Effectively to Live a Better Life, a groundbreaking guide that shifts the focus from content to delivery. Introduction – 00:00:00 Why is delivery more critical than ever in today’s AI-driven world? What is the 3F system (Fake it, Feature it, Fix it), and how can it help you recover gracefully during high-stakes communication? Why is agility in communication more important than avoiding mistakes entirely? How can pausing strategically improve clarity and confidence in your delivery? Eliminating Filler Words and Building Confidence – 00:10:03 Why do filler words like “um” and “uh” increase in high-pressure situations, and how can you address them? What is the "perception vs. reality gap," and why do our internal clocks often misjudge pauses? How can recording yourself and analyzing evidence help identify and correct communication habits? What common advice should you avoid if you want to be a better public speaker?  Storytelling as a Career-Accelerating Tool – 00:33:08 Why is storytelling critical for building personal and professional influence? How can creating a "story bank" of go-to anecdotes make you a more effective communicator? What’s the difference between telling and showing in storytelling, and why is the latter more impactful? Practical Exercises for Improving Communication – 00:42:14 What are kinesthetic learning techniques, and how can they improve your public speaking? How does the LEGO block exercise create concise and clear communication habits? Why does practicing with physical impediments (like a toothbrush) improve enunciation and delivery? AI’s Impact on Communication – 00:50:33 How might AI make in-person communication a more valuable and sought-after skill? What are the limitations of AI in mimicking human spontaneity and agility in communication? How can AI tools assist in role-playing scenarios to help practice interviews and presentations? A Word From Our Sponsors Tired of awkward handshakes and collecting business cards without building real connections? Dive into our Free Social Capital Networking Masterclass. Learn practical strategies to make your interactions meaningful and boost your confidence in any social situation. Sign up for free at theartofcharm.com/sc and elevate your networking from awkward to awesome. Don’t miss out on a network of opportunities! Ready to start your ecommerce business? Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/charm. Grow your business–no matter what stage you’re in. Curious about your influence level?  Get your Influence Index Score today! Take this 60-second quiz to find out how your influence stacks up against top performers at theartofcharm.com/influence Unleash the power of covert networking to infiltrate high-value circles and build a 7-figure network in just 90 days. Ready to start? Check out our CIA-proven guide to networking like a spy! Resources from this Episode Don't Say Um: How to Communicate Effectively to Live a Better Life Michael Chad Hoeppner’s LinkedIn GK Training Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:11:20

About The Art of Charm

The Art of Charm is where self-motivated people, just like you, come to learn from the company’s coaches about to how to master human dynamics, relationships, and becoming your best self with the help of Johnny and AJ, the company’s founders. Johnny and AJ bring their 11 years of coaching experience from their famous Bootcamps, where they host clients in Los Angeles from all over the world and they share their stories, best practices and themselves on this weekly podcast. Not only does The Art of Charm help everyday people, including active members of the military, learn how to become higher performers, better spouses, partners, and coworkers, they dig deep into human behavior, the science behind it, and demystify what we do and why we do it.
