Expert Intelligence with Paul Estes

Gigging the Gap: Navigating the Future of Workforce Shortages with Jason Radisson" The gig economy, also known as the on-demand or freelance economy, is a rapidly growing sector of the global workforce. It is an economy that allows people to work independently in short-term, freelance jobs instead of traditional long-term employment. The gig economy is now seen as an effective solution to the global shortage of skilled front-line workers. By taking advantage of this new way of working, companies can access a larger pool of talented individuals willing to take on short-term projects or assignments, helping businesses fill their staffing gaps quickly and easily without going through the traditional hiring process. Join this conversation with Jason Radisson as we discuss the advantages of using a gig economy in solving global workforce shortages and how it can benefit employers and employees. Jason Radisson is a serial unicorn breeder. His latest venture is Shift One, where he is the Founder & CEO, a platform that is helping solve the global shortage of skilled front-line workers, with more than 300,000 users, from nurses to solar technicians. Jason learned startup skills early in life. Jason was born to a 16-year-old single mom and worked blue-collar jobs from short order cook to HVAC technician to fund school and climb out of poverty. From that inauspicious start, he went on to Harvard, a Fulbright Scholarship, and McKinsey & Company. Since becoming an entrepreneur, Jason has worked with more than a dozen first-tier VCs, firms like Softbank, Accel, DST, Andreessen Horowitz, Monashees, and Sequoia. Together he and his teams have built and scaled multiple tech unicorns, platforms that today provide work and improved living standards to millions of workers from Bogota to Boston. Tune in! What You Will Learn: [00:34] Backstory of Jason Radisson [02:24] How the gig economy will affect every industry [03:24] Jason’s journey to technology and work [06:55] His first experiences with doing work with automation [11:43] How to balance the strengths and weaknesses of the gig economy [15:20] What motivated Jason to become a founder [17:19] Why Jason decided to operate his company in stealth mode [18:40] The greatest challenge he has faced with customers [21:38] What’s the future of Shift One company [23:59] How Shift One helps in reshaping the old way of staffing [27:19] Bringing a new ethical approach to blue-collar work [29:39] Episode wrap-up and calls to action Standout Quotes: “Almost any job can be broken into smaller jobs that can be done on-demand.” - Jason [02:30] “When people talk about the gig economy, there are two sides of the coin. Some people believe that it provides a good opportunity, while others believe that it takes advantage of workers.”-Host [11:08] “There’s a problem with traditional staffing that technology and a new way of thinking can help solve.”- Host [23:37] “One of the greatest challenges to navigate when outsourcing is to determine the fair price for the labor.”- Jason [28:10] “A lot of people don’t understand that work is a choice in the gig economy.’-Host [28:48] Stay Connected Jason Radisson Website: https://www.shiftone.net/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-radisson/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonradisson