Expert Intelligence with Paul Estes

Marcus Sawyer, EQ app CEO and former Adecco Group X president, is building the AI recruiting revolution he predicted five years ago. In this eye-opening conversation with Paul Estes, Marcus reveals how AI is transforming hiring and Paul shares an experiment where AI ranked his friend's "best" resume dead last. If you're job hunting in 2025, you need these insider tips on getting past AI gatekeepers to land your dream role. From Marcus's "Zero Admin Revolution" mission to his practical OTT framework for implementing AI agents, learn how AI is transforming recruiting while keeping human relationships at the core of the recruiting process.
You'll Learn:
How AI analyzes resumes differently than humans—and what this means for your job search
Why the "Zero Admin Revolution" is transforming recruiting (and how to benefit)
The simple "OTT" framework for understanding and implementing AI agents
Why finding the hiring manager is more crucial than ever in an AI-filtered world
How to distinguish between companies truly solving problems with AI versus those just chasing the next shiny tech tool
The critical first steps anyone can take today to get started with AI (hint: it begins with play!)
Marcus's powerful “10 Ps" planning framework for implementing AI effectively
30:27
The Future of Creative Work in an AI-Powered World with Mark Heaps
Mark Heaps went from cutting out photos by hand to shaping AI’s future at Groq—and trust us, he’s got receipts. In this no-filter conversation with Paul Estes, Heaps drops the ultimate truth bomb: AI won’t replace humans, but humans who master AI will replace those who don’t. After a nail-biting story involving his son, a lionfish sting, and an LLM that saved the day, you’ll understand why this creative-turned-tech-exec is convinced we’re just scratching the surface of AI’s potential.
From building basketball team apps on the fly to transforming how we experience NBA games, Heaps breaks down the real-world applications revolutionizing how we live and work. He’s seen creative professionals move from eye-rolling dismissal to existential dread to genuine curiosity—all in 18 months. Get ready for a masterclass in why critical thinking will never go out of style, how latency issues are the real innovation bottleneck, and why your kids should be more worried about developing unique opinions than memorizing facts.
Connect with Mark on X and Instagram @lifebypixels
You’ll Learn:
How the “labor” parts of creative jobs are vanishing (and why that’s not terrible news)
The reason creative professionals have shifted from fear to fascination with AI
Why your R2-D2 and C-3PO moment is coming—and how to be Luke Skywalker in the scenario
The critical skills to future-proof yourself when AI can do almost everything else
How agentic workflows are creating thousand-bot debates that deliver better answers
What parents should tell their kids about navigating an AI-dominated future
33:03
Collaboration in an Outcome-Based World: Insights from Tim Sanders
Collaboration is essential for the success of all businesses. Companies are more likely to succeed with a collaborative culture; therefore, business owners need to collaborate with talent to grow their company and preserve their resources. Gig models are a great way for businesses to work with freelancers and contractors without the hassle of finding and managing employees. They are also more cost-effective in the long run. Join this conversation with Tim Sanders and learn more about the future of an outcome-based world where entrepreneurs will only hire on demand. Learn more about the importance and types of collaboration.
As a former Yahoo chief solutions officer and best-selling author, Tim Sanders is one of the top-rated leadership keynote speakers on the lecture circuit. His keynotes at conferences and corporate meetings offer actionable insights into leadership development, sales, collaboration, and corporate culture. He’s passionate about motivating audiences to move to action. Tim’s mission is twofold: lead professionals to deepen all their relationships through the generosity and expand their collaborative webs to solve their toughest challenges.
Tune in!
What You Will Learn:
[00:01] Quick bio of today’s guest, Tim Sanders
[01:06] What inspired Tim to write his book, Love is the Killer App
[05:50] Correlation between what you study and your income
[07:02] Common talk that Tim has heard from people off stage
[07:58] Why human service will be obsolete by 2050
[10:07] The one problem companies can solve through gig platforms
[13:42] Importance and types of collaboration in a company
[16:08] Distributed collaboration
[18:49] Tim’s takeaway on collaboration
[21:37] Disruptive collaboration
[25:16] Protect and nurture your ideas
[28:38] The power of curiosity
[30:57] Damn collaboration
[33:22] The future of outcome-based world
[35:14] Working with a freelancer
Standout Quotes:
“Be a student, and when you learn something, become a teacher.” - Tim Sanders [02:43]
“There’s always a correlation between what you read and your income.”-Tim Sanders [05:50]
“If you study Tony Robbins and what turned his life around, it was one year in an apartment in San Diego, where he literally read 500 books. If you study Mark Cuban’s life, his turnaround was two years when he read about 80 books a year to master his space.”- Tim Sanders [05:58]
“Millenials don’t think or care about talent. They care about delivering work.”- Tim Sanders [07:29]
“Gig economy is the future of doing business. For digital natives, that could be the only way to get the services you are looking for.”-Host [11:56]
“All innovations come from four distinct personalities.”-Tim [18:04]
“Big ideas show up as ugly babies, and it’s your job as a leader to protect them so that they eventually get cute.”-Tim [25:38]
“If you approach everything from curiosity… then you start to learn.”-Host [28:38]
Resources Mentioned
Tim’s Book, Love is the Killer App: https://www.amazon.com/Love-Killer-App-Business-Influence/dp/1400046831.
Rework by Jason Fried: https://www.amazon.com/Rework-Jason-Fried/dp/0307463745
Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration by Ed Catmull: https://www.amazon.com/Creativity-Inc-Overcoming-Unseen-Inspiration/dp/0812993012
Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World by Marco Iansiti: https://www.amazon.com/Competing-Age-AI-Leadership-Algorithms/dp/1633697622/.
Stay Connected
Tim Sanders
Website: https://timsanders.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sanderssays
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SandersSays/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gonzobiz/featured
36:36
Gigging the Gap: Navigating the Future of Workforce Shortages with Jason Radisson
Gigging the Gap: Navigating the Future of Workforce Shortages with Jason Radisson"
The gig economy, also known as the on-demand or freelance economy, is a rapidly growing sector of the global workforce. It is an economy that allows people to work independently in short-term, freelance jobs instead of traditional long-term employment. The gig economy is now seen as an effective solution to the global shortage of skilled front-line workers. By taking advantage of this new way of working, companies can access a larger pool of talented individuals willing to take on short-term projects or assignments, helping businesses fill their staffing gaps quickly and easily without going through the traditional hiring process.
Join this conversation with Jason Radisson as we discuss the advantages of using a gig economy in solving global workforce shortages and how it can benefit employers and employees. Jason Radisson is a serial unicorn breeder. His latest venture is Shift One, where he is the Founder & CEO, a platform that is helping solve the global shortage of skilled front-line workers, with more than 300,000 users, from nurses to solar technicians. Jason learned startup skills early in life.
Jason was born to a 16-year-old single mom and worked blue-collar jobs from short order cook to HVAC technician to fund school and climb out of poverty. From that inauspicious start, he went on to Harvard, a Fulbright Scholarship, and McKinsey & Company. Since becoming an entrepreneur, Jason has worked with more than a dozen first-tier VCs, firms like Softbank, Accel, DST, Andreessen Horowitz, Monashees, and Sequoia. Together he and his teams have built and scaled multiple tech unicorns, platforms that today provide work and improved living standards to millions of workers from Bogota to Boston.
Tune in!
What You Will Learn:
[00:34] Backstory of Jason Radisson
[02:24] How the gig economy will affect every industry
[03:24] Jason’s journey to technology and work
[06:55] His first experiences with doing work with automation
[11:43] How to balance the strengths and weaknesses of the gig economy
[15:20] What motivated Jason to become a founder
[17:19] Why Jason decided to operate his company in stealth mode
[18:40] The greatest challenge he has faced with customers
[21:38] What’s the future of Shift One company
[23:59] How Shift One helps in reshaping the old way of staffing
[27:19] Bringing a new ethical approach to blue-collar work
[29:39] Episode wrap-up and calls to action
Standout Quotes:
“Almost any job can be broken into smaller jobs that can be done on-demand.” - Jason [02:30]
“When people talk about the gig economy, there are two sides of the coin. Some people believe that it provides a good opportunity, while others believe that it takes advantage of workers.”-Host [11:08]
“There’s a problem with traditional staffing that technology and a new way of thinking can help solve.”- Host [23:37]
“One of the greatest challenges to navigate when outsourcing is to determine the fair price for the labor.”- Jason [28:10]
“A lot of people don’t understand that work is a choice in the gig economy.’-Host [28:48]
Stay Connected
Jason Radisson
Website: https://www.shiftone.net/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-radisson/
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonradisson
26:16
Direct Acess- Removing the Middleman
The Future of Hiring: How SkillGigs is Revolutionizing Staffing with Brad Hill
The traditional brick-and-mortar staffing agencies have inefficient and biased ways of connecting employers with talent. Online platforms are beginning to disrupt this gig economy industry by providing a more efficient way to find the right people for the job. In this conversation, we are joined by Brad Hill from SkillGigs to talk more about their approach to effectively matching employers with the right talent for a job. Skillgigs is a technology that simplifies hiring and alleviates staffing shortages by placing talent quicker. With SkillGigs, there are no middlemen between employers and the people with the required talent. This ensures employers get the perfect fit.
Brad Hill serves as the SkillGigs’ division president of IT and digital, providing strategic and operating oversite for the company’s technology business. Over a 25-year career, Brad acquired global experience in design, construction, and execution in business development, executive leadership, operations, general management, and strategic consulting within the IT solutions & IT staffing industry.
Additionally, Brad worked for the Allegis Group for 19 years, primarily in their TEKsystems division, where he was an instrumental member of the team that helped scale TEKsystems to over $700mm in revenue. He also served as senior vice president of the ManpowerGroup business, Experis, where he was responsible for over $300mm in revenue. Brad earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Southwest Baptist University.
Tune in!
What You Will Learn:
[00:18] Brad Hill’s backstory and how he got into the gig space
[01:50] Effectively connecting who has it and who deserves it
[03:31] The inefficiencies of most staffing agencies
[07:51] The talent journey
[09:08] Specific problem that Skillgigs exists to solve
[10:20] How long will it take someone to be approved to start working in Skillgigs
[13:13] Most common types of jobs Brandhill has witnessed in Skillgigs
[17:18] Gig economy platforms as the next step of eCommerce
[21:27] Why staffing agencies are disrupting themselves
Standout Quotes:
“We are living in a world where direct access to everything we need and consume is the norm.” - Brad [06:55]
“The gig economy platforms are the next step of eCommerce.”-Host [17:18]
“Many online talent platforms have elements of converging the VMS world of 20 years ago.”- Brad [20:30]
“Digital talent is the most decentralized form of work. You can work from anywhere and on your terms and at your pace.”- Brad [23:52]
“Platforms such as Skillgigs is the next 20-year disruptor.”-Brad [27:04]
Stay Connected
The Skillgigs Platform
Website: https://skillgigs.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillgigs/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/skillgigsonline/
