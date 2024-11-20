Rich Dad Radio Show: In-Your-Face Advice on Investing, Personal Finance, & Starting a Business

Gold, Silver, or Crypto: Navigating Quantitative Easing with Economist John Adams
In this episode of The Rich Dad Radio Show, host Robert Kiyosaki discusses the implications of quantitative easing and the ongoing money printing with guest John Adams, Chief Economist at As Good As Gold Australia. The conversation delves into the debt bubbles in Australia, the economic similarities with the U.S., and potential investment strategies involving gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies. John Adams shares insights from his diverse career in economics and offers a comparative analysis of economic policies in Australia and the U.S. 00:00 Introduction: Gold, Silver, or Crypto?02:32 Australia's Economic Landscape07:03 Comparing Global Economies: Australia, USA, and New Zealand11:42 The Role of Gold and Silver in Economic Stability23:57 Cryptocurrency: Risks and Realities27:12 Australia's Relationship with China28:04 Conclusion and Contact Information------Please read carefully.This is not financial advice.You may be asking, "what does that mean?"Let me explain…Do not just do what I, my team, or my guest says. That would be stupid and irresponsible. Take the education, then use your own brain and make your own decisions.YOU must take responsibility for your future and your success. That is why you are here. Neither I, or my team, or my guests, know your risk levels, prior education, emotional maturity, or how much money you can afford to lose. We are only telling you what we believe to be smart moves. But you must decide for yourself. There are NEVER guarantees. Also understand that we are REAL teachers. We practice what we preach. With that in mind we often invest in the very projects that may be mentioned on this show. While it is never our intent, we could possibly profit from others investing in our recommendations.Take the education we provide but then determine your own actions. If it does not make sense to you, get more education before you invest. We will continue to provide education and there will always be more opportunities.
The Real Estate Blueprint for Freedom
In this episode of the Rich Dad Real Estate Show, host Jaren Sustar sits down with Brian Luebben, a successful entrepreneur, real estate investor, and coach who left corporate America to chase his dreams—and succeeded by age 30! Brian reveals how he escaped the "9 to 5," started his journey in real estate, and built a thriving life full of freedom and adventure.Listen in as Brian shares the ups and downs of real estate investing, busts the myths of passive income, and discusses the mindset shift required to achieve financial independence. From "house hacking" to achieving cash flow goals, and the real-life hurdles of managing properties, Brian’s journey is packed with lessons and actionable tips.00:00 Introduction 00:35 The Realities of Real Estate Investing03:15 The Turning Point: Planning the Escape04:22 Achieving Financial Freedom and Beyond12:55 The Money, Knowledge, Hustle Framework14:52 Financial Security in Uncertain Times17:11 The Triangle of Success: Money, Knowledge, and Hustle18:06 Scaling Up: From Hustle to Capital20:04 Understanding the Real Estate Deal Funnel22:58 The Journey to Financial Freedom24:56 Framework for Achieving Cashflow Goals31:11 The Importance of Networking and Delayed Gratification
Financial Crisis Alert: Why Your 401k and IRA Might Not Save You!
Robert Kiyosaki, host of The Rich Dad Radio Show, is joined by John MacGregor, author of 'The 10 Top Reasons Why Rich People Go Broke.' They discuss the severe financial challenges many people, particularly those relying on 401k and IRA plans, might face due to systemic flaws and lack of financial education. The episode emphasizes the importance of being proactive, educating oneself, and understanding how to manage personal finances independently instead of relying on traditional financial planners or quick-fix solutions. Kiyosaki and MacGregor stress the significance of the 'Cashflow' game and personalized strategies for financial stability. 00:00 Introduction01:39 The Birth of 401k and Financial Planning03:55 The Problem with Financial Advice05:43 The Importance of Financial Education06:11 John McGregor's Financial Journey07:06 The Flaws in Traditional Financial Planning08:27 The Role of Behavioral Change in Financial Success19:53 Discussing Money Strategies with Friends20:31 The Simplicity of Trading Options21:54 The Importance of Financial Education22:48 Investing in What People Need 26:24 The Reality of Financial Advisors33:53 The Problem with Quick Fix Solutions
Turn Fast Money into Lasting Wealth with Real Estate! - Jaren Sustar, Devon Kennard
Join Jaren Sustar as he interviews nine-year NFL veteran Devon Kennard, who discusses his journey from professional football to successful real estate investing. Kennard shares insights on purchasing property using other people's money, understanding fast vs. slow money, and the importance of networking. He describes his transition from turnkey properties to value-add investments and private lending through his company, 42 Solutions. Learn strategies for success in real estate, handling adversity, and managing finances as an athlete.00:00 Introduction01:59 Devon's Football Journey and Real Estate Beginnings04:42 The Importance of Financial Planning for Athletes16:02 Devon's Real Estate Investment Strategies20:41 The Value of Simplicity in Investment21:04 Warren Buffett's Investment Strategy21:25 Value Add Real Estate Investing22:38 Commercial Real Estate and Triple Net Lease24:00 The Role of Capital in Real Estate24:30 Transitioning to Private Funding26:23 Starting with Gap Funding29:23 Keys to Being a Good Private Lender32:23 Final Thoughts and Resources
Is AI the Next Big Threat to Our Financial System? James Rickards Explains
In this riveting episode of the Rich Dad Radio Show, host Robert Kiyosaki welcomes renowned author and financial expert James Rickards to discuss his latest book, 'MoneyGPT'. The conversation delves into the crucial intersection of AI technology, financial markets, and banking systems. Rickards explains how AI can both revolutionize and destabilize our economic landscape, potentially leading to financial crises. The episode also touches on historical near-misses of nuclear conflicts and the role of AI in national security. Essential listening for those looking to stay ahead of the next big financial disruption.00:00 Introduction00:34 Introducing James Rickards and Money GPT04:15 The Dangers and Potential of AI06:07 AI and Human Instincts in Financial Markets09:15 The Role of AI in Market Crashes13:28 The Importance of Understanding AI in Finance14:07 Silicon Valley Bank and the Banking System22:07 National Security and AI25:59 Bias, Censorship, and AI29:22 Conclusion and Call to Action
About Rich Dad Radio Show: In-Your-Face Advice on Investing, Personal Finance, & Starting a Business
The Rich Dad Radio Show will now air TWICE a week! In addition to the regular Wednesday episodes hosted by best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki, we've added a second episode to include Real Estate Expert Jaren Sustar, airing Thursdays. Join Robert Kiyosaki every week on Wednesdays, where he dives deep into the world of financial education, wealth-building strategies, and entrepreneurship. In every episode, Robert and his expert guests discuss the latest economic trends and actionable insights for achieving financial freedom through investing, business ownership, or understanding the global economy.On Thursdays, real estate expert Jaren Sustar focuses on the powerful wealth-building opportunities available through real estate investing. Jaren explores the ins and outs of the real estate market, sharing proven strategies for both new and experienced investors. Learn how real estate can create passive income, leverage tax advantages, and provide financial security in uncertain times.With double the content each week, The Rich Dad Radio Show equips you with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions and take control of your financial future.