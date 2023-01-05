Capital Allocators – Inside the Institutional Investment Industry

Dr. Ashby Monk is the Executive & Research Director of the Stanford Research Initiative on Long-Term Investing. Ashby has studied and advised the largest asset owners in the world for more than twenty years with a particular interest in how to improve outcomes for their beneficiaries and the world. Ash also serves as the Head of Research at Addepar, a fintech company that helps investors make smarter decisions. He has twice appeared on the show – as the 29th guest back in 2017 and again two years ago – and those conversations are replayed in the feed. Our conversation starts with a recent paper Ashby published called Investor Identity: The Ultimate Driver of Returns. We discuss the descriptors of identity and enabling factors that determine each investor’s fingerprint. From there, we dive into technology as an enabler and how technological innovation can improve returns. We then turn to ESG investing and another of Ashby’s recent papers, Submergence = Drawdown + Recovery, that discusses the importance of considering the combined drawdown and recovery period in making investment decisions. Show Notes: 04:37 - Ashby's recent research 07:42 - Institutional investor identity 10:07 - Best practices 11:35 - People, process and information 14:44 - Future of governance 17:03 - Role of technology in the investment office 21:11 - GPS for portfolios and markets 26:25 - Impact of culture on technology 31:03 - Fueling innovation in investment offices 39:43 - Collaboration 43:26 - ESG 50:53 - Additional research insights 59:00 - Closing questions Learn More Follow Ted on Twitter at @tseides or LinkedIn Subscribe to the mailing list Access Transcript with Premium Membership
Dr. Ashby Monk is the Executive and Research Director of the Stanford University Global Projects Center. Ashby was named by CIO Magazine as one of the most influential academics in the institutional investing world. His current research focuses on the design and governance of institutional investors, with specialization on pension and sovereign wealth funds. Ashby's most recent book, The Technologized Investor, is a practical guide showing how institutional Investors can gain the capabilities for deep innovation by reorienting their strategies and organizations around advanced technology. He also recently released a significant white paper on transparency and innovation for institutional investors for the Biden Administration. Our conversation follows-up an early podcast, Episode 29, which is replayed in the feed. This time around, we discuss the power of asset owners, issue of transparency, need for innovation and obstacles to achieving it, how and when to create change, examples of climate work at New Zealand Super, the Australian Super Funds, and Canadian Pension funds, and Ashby's handful of technology start-ups focusing on these challenges.
Dr. Ashby Monk is the Executive and Research Director of the Stanford University Global Projects Center. He is also a Senior Research Associate at the University of Oxford, a Senior Advisor to the Chief Investment Officer of the University of California, and the co-founder of Long Game. Ashby advises sovereign wealth funds and large pension funds, and is involved with a bunch of fin tech companies, all of which attempt to create innovative solutions to fixing the financial future for individuals, pensions and countries in the years ahead. Our conversation starts with Ashby's early work experience and path through academia, and flows into an exploration of next generation, lower cost approaches to active management for large asset owners. We touch on investing in public equity, private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds using examples from the Canadian and Australian pensions, New Zealand Super Fund, and University of California endowment. Lastly, we discuss Long Game, an innovative company seeking to improve personal savings in the U.S. Ashby is a passion-driven, creative thinker who rightfully has the ear of some of the most important pools of capital in the world. His ideas will change the way you think about allocating capital.
5/1/2023
1:00:28
Aaron Sack – Branded Middle Market Investing at Morgan Stanley (Capital Allocators, EP.311)
5/1/2023
1:00:28
Aaron Sack – Branded Middle Market Investing at Morgan Stanley (Capital Allocators, EP.311)
My guest on today's sponsored insight is Aaron Sack, the head of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Investment Management's middle market private equity business. Our conversation covers Aaron's path to Morgan Stanly sixteen years ago, the strengths and weaknesses of investing under the umbrella of the bank, and his team's investment principles and approach across sourcing, due diligence, deal making, and operational improvements. We close discussing the current market dynamics, competitive positioning, and Aaron's favorite investment example. Show Notes: 02:41 Aaron's background 06:44 Path to private equity 08:29 Contrarian career advice 12:20 Middle market private equity 13:10 Working within a global institution 16:27 Core investment principles 18:52 Assessing quality of management teams 20:43 Due diligence for deals 22:48 Current market dynamics 24:13 Pricing and financing markets 36:55 Creating a game plan with operating partners 30:14 Favorite deal examples 33:16 Competitive positioning 35:26 Closing questions
4/27/2023
38:23
Rod Wong – Empty Rooms: Innovation in Biotech at RTW (Capital Allocators, EP. 310)
4/27/2023
38:23
Rod Wong – Empty Rooms: Innovation in Biotech at RTW (Capital Allocators, EP. 310)
On today's show, we'll discuss a continuing empty room – an opportunity ignored by most investors because they either don't want to or can't participate. We've shared conversations under the theme about investing in Venezuela, Africa, CLO equity, tax assets, and biotech. Among them, biotech is a room that just keeps getting emptier, so I thought it would be fun to pay it another visit. Rod Wong is the founder and Managing Partner of RTW Investments, a life sciences-focused investment and innovation firm of 80 professionals that manages $6 billion in assets. I had a chance to drop by Rod's office in NYC and discuss his background, case for life sciences, investment and business approach, investment process across sourcing ideas, research, probability assessment of binary outcomes, portfolio construction, competition, and outlook. Show Notes: 03:20 | Background in medicine | 05:16 | Path to biotech investing | 08:13 | Case for life sciences | 10:47 | Innovation in biotech | 12:24 | Founding RTW | 15:33 | Building and managing a multi-functional team 22:23 | Filtering investment opportunities | 27:27 | Assessing science, business and management | 34:51 | Portfoio construction | 39:50 | Market structure in biotech | 44:53 | Competitive environment | 47:59 | Opportunities | 50:24 | Risks | 51:37 | Positioning RTW for the future | 52:57 | Closing questions
