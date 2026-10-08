Capital Allocators – Inside the Institutional Investment Industry

Nancy Zimmerman is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Bracebridge Capital, a $13 billion alternative asset manager specializing in fixed income arbitrage that she founded over 30 years ago, in 1994, alongside Gabe Sunshine with capital from David Swensen at Yale.





Our conversation traces Nancy's evolution from pricing securities to investing and the enduring sources of inefficiency in fixed income markets. We discuss the nature of arbitrage opportunities and their persistence over time and then turn to hunting for mispricings today across developed market rates, structured credit, corporates, and emerging markets. Along the way, we cover Bracebridge's process for sourcing ideas, assessing relative value, determining position sizes, constructing a portfolio, and managing risk. We close with building a team, aligning the organization and its clients, investing in today's exciting and unusual environment, and transferring investment knowledge to work on the investment committee and brain science research at Nancy's alma mater, Brown University.





Nancy is among the sharpest, most curious, funny, and deeply experienced investors in the hedge fund world.







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Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://thepodcastconsultant.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠)