Capital Allocators – Inside the Institutional Investment Industry

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829 episodes
- Charlie Rose is the Global Head of Real Estate Credit at Invesco, where he oversees an $85 billion global platform. Before joining Invesco, Charlie worked in real estate as an academic researcher, jack-of-all-trades through the financial crisis, and investor up and down the capital stack for eight years at Canyon Partners.
Our conversation covers Invesco's "credit over yield" approach, property-first underwriting, collaborative work inside the firm, and relationship-based focus. We discuss sourcing through repeat borrowers, risk management, portfolio construction, contrarian calls, including avoiding data centers and AI exposure, and "sheds and beds" theme of industrial and multifamily loans. We close with lessons from the 2022–23 real estate correction, managing troubled loans, and how Invesco is using AI to improve investment decisions.
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Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant
- Stephen McLennan is the Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, where he oversees asset allocation for the $300 billion fund responsible for the retirement security of 346,000 teachers. Stephen joined OTPP in 2003 and worked across credit, natural resources, infrastructure, and Total Fund Management, before splitting the CIO seat with Gillian Brown in 2024 — a dual-CIO structure that is unique among Canada's largest pension funds.
Our conversation traces that path and discusses OTPP's total portfolio strategy, including the balance of top-down asset allocation with bottom-up investing, role of active management, liquidity, leverage, and internal and external management. We cover where private equity, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and inflation-sensitive assets earn their place in the portfolio, how AI-driven concentration risk factors into portfolio resilience, and the evolution of the Canadian model, with both enduring edges and eroding competitive advantages.
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Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
Nancy Zimmerman – People, Process, and Fixed Income Arbitrage at Bracebridge (EP.517)09/28/2026 | 49 mins.Nancy Zimmerman is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Bracebridge Capital, a $13 billion alternative asset manager specializing in fixed income arbitrage that she founded over 30 years ago, in 1994, alongside Gabe Sunshine with capital from David Swensen at Yale.
Our conversation traces Nancy's evolution from pricing securities to investing and the enduring sources of inefficiency in fixed income markets. We discuss the nature of arbitrage opportunities and their persistence over time and then turn to hunting for mispricings today across developed market rates, structured credit, corporates, and emerging markets. Along the way, we cover Bracebridge's process for sourcing ideas, assessing relative value, determining position sizes, constructing a portfolio, and managing risk. We close with building a team, aligning the organization and its clients, investing in today's exciting and unusual environment, and transferring investment knowledge to work on the investment committee and brain science research at Nancy's alma mater, Brown University.
Nancy is among the sharpest, most curious, funny, and deeply experienced investors in the hedge fund world.
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- André Perold is the co-founder and CIO of HighVista Strategies, an alternative asset manager overseeing $14 billion that searches for alpha opportunities in structurally inefficient markets. André has twice been a past guest on the show, starting way back with episode #2 and both conversations are replayed on the feed.
This conversation starts with André's assessment of the most exciting and unusual investment environment he has experienced, alongside his thoughts on how to build capabilities and construct portfolios to navigate exponential change. We then turn to the beautifully inefficient markets where HighVista has built core capabilities across biotech, lower middle-market buyouts, early-stage venture, and specialty private credit.
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[REPLAY] André Perold – Pockets of Inefficiency at HighVista Strategies (EP.169)09/21/2026 | 54 mins.André Perold, the Co-Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of HighVista Strategies, a $4B firm with roots in endowment-style investing that searches for inefficiencies across asset classes. André was the 2nd guest on the show, where we discussed his background as a renowned investment professor at HBS and the founding of HighVista.
Our second conversation covers the evolution of HighVista over the last few years. We discuss changes in the business and the firm's response by focusing on inefficient markets. We then dive into examples of opportunities in biotech, private credit and litigation finance, and close with a perspective on active management and private markets.
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About Capital Allocators – Inside the Institutional Investment Industry
Allocator and asset management expert, Ted Seides, conducts in-depth interviews with leaders in the institutional investing industry. Guests include Chief Investment Officers from leading allocators, asset managers, strategists, thought leaders, and many more. Our mission is to learn, share, and help implement the process of premier investors. Learn more and join our community at capitalallocators.com.Podcast website
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