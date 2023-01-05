Capital Allocators – Inside the Institutional Investment Industry

Ashby Monk – Investor Identity, Navigation, and Resilience (Capital Allocators, EP.312)

Dr. Ashby Monk is the Executive & Research Director of the Stanford Research Initiative on Long-Term Investing. Ashby has studied and advised the largest asset owners in the world for more than twenty years with a particular interest in how to improve outcomes for their beneficiaries and the world. Ash also serves as the Head of Research at Addepar, a fintech company that helps investors make smarter decisions. He has twice appeared on the show – as the 29th guest back in 2017 and again two years ago – and those conversations are replayed in the feed. Our conversation starts with a recent paper Ashby published called Investor Identity: The Ultimate Driver of Returns. We discuss the descriptors of identity and enabling factors that determine each investor’s fingerprint. From there, we dive into technology as an enabler and how technological innovation can improve returns. We then turn to ESG investing and another of Ashby’s recent papers, Submergence = Drawdown + Recovery, that discusses the importance of considering the combined drawdown and recovery period in making investment decisions. Show Notes: 04:37 - Ashby's recent research 07:42 - Institutional investor identity 10:07 - Best practices 11:35 - People, process and information 14:44 - Future of governance 17:03 - Role of technology in the investment office 21:11 - GPS for portfolios and markets 26:25 - Impact of culture on technology 31:03 - Fueling innovation in investment offices 39:43 - Collaboration 43:26 - ESG 50:53 - Additional research insights 59:00 - Closing questions Learn More Follow Ted on Twitter at @tseides or LinkedIn Subscribe to the mailing list Access Transcript with Premium Membership