Love is beautiful. But love is not a financial plan.



What happens when you're the breadwinner in your marriage? When your aging parents haven't saved enough for retirement? Or when protecting your financial future means having some pretty uncomfortable conversations with the people you love most?



This week, I'm joined by Jannese Torres, creator and host of Yo Quiero Dinero, author of Financially Lit, entrepreneur, and one of my favorite voices on women's financial independence.

Jannese is no stranger to challenging traditional expectations around money and relationships. She's the breadwinner in her marriage, runs a real estate business with her husband, and is a passionate advocate for prenups and financial boundaries. She's also navigating something many of us in midlife can relate to: the growing realization that our parents may be counting on us for financial support.



We get into the messy intersection of love, money, marriage, and family obligations, including Jannese's remarkable experience of getting divorced for just $500, thanks in part to financial protections she put in place.



And we explore what it really means to build generational wealth. Spoiler: Sometimes the greatest financial gift you can give your children is making sure they'll never have to support you.



In this episode, we discuss:



Why love isn't enough: The financial conversations every couple should have, especially when one partner earns significantly more.

The case for prenups and postnups: How Jannese protected her investments and business during divorce, and why these agreements aren't just for the wealthy.

Being the female breadwinner: How to navigate traditional gender expectations and build an equitable partnership.

Working with your spouse: What Jannese learned about trust, money, and stepping back while investing in a house-flipping business with her husband.

When your parents have no retirement plan: How to set financial boundaries without abandoning the people you love.

Raising financially independent kids: Why funding your own retirement may be more important than paying for every dollar of your child's college education.

Redefining generational wealth: The lessons, examples, and financial confidence we pass down matter just as much as the money.



A powerful takeaway from Jannese:

"The most generous form of wealth that you can give your kid is a financially independent parent."



More about Jannese Torres

Jannese is the founder of Yo Quiero Dinero, a personal finance platform dedicated to helping women build wealth and achieve financial independence. She's the author of Financially Lit and is working to bring a new financial empowerment conference to Puerto Rico in 2027, creating space for women, especially first-generation wealth builders, to have honest conversations about money and opportunity.



Follow Janesse: IG @yoquierodineropodcast | https://yoquierodineropodcast.com

Learn more about her fundraiser for DiversiFI, a financial freedom conference created for Latinas and Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, to Puerto Rico in fall 2027.



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This episode of So Money includes a paid partnership with Google Workspace with Gemini. Farnoosh takes us behind the scenes of how an episode goes from an initial idea to a conversation ready for the mic. Get AI tools for work. Upgrade to Google Workspace with Gemini and try it free for 14 days at https://goo.gle/workspacewithgemini.

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