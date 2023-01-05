*** Named a Best Podcast By The New York Times, Time Magazine, Real Simple and MSNBC *** Host Farnoosh Torabi is an award-winning financial strategist, TV host ... More
Available Episodes
1507: Ramit Sethi, Netflix Host of "How to Get Rich"
New York Times Bestselling author Ramit Sethi shares the behind-the-scenes of his new Netflix series, How to Get Rich .
5/1/2023
34:17
1506: Ask Farnoosh: How to Choose a High-Yield Savings Accounts? Investing Over Age 50 and 401(k) Rollovers
This week on Ask Farnoosh: The pros and cons to HYSAs, investing strategies for those 50 and older and when it makes sense to roll over an old 401(k). Subscribe to Farnoosh's newsletter and Pre-Order her new book.
4/28/2023
28:13
1505: Luvvie Ajayi Jones on How to Be a Good Trouble-Maker
**Giveaway Episode** New York Times bestselling author, founder of Awe Luv Media, speaker and a professional troublemaker Luvvie Ajayi Jones is back on the show with details of her next book -- a picture book! -- Little Troublemaker Makes a Mess, the story of how young Luvvie discovers what happens when doing something nice means breaking some rules. Luvvie and Farnoosh discuss how to make 'good trouble' at work, the challenges of running a business and the power of discomfort. Follow Luvvie at www.luvvie.org/connect and stay tuned to learn how to get her new book and something else special.
4/26/2023
38:08
1504: Bouncing Back After Your Worst Moments with Dr. Neeta Bhushan
How to embrace the joy in the chaos and find magic in the mess? Guest Dr. Neeta is the founder of Global GRIT Institute, a wellness education platform for optimizing wellbeing, and author of the new book That Sucked, Now What?, a real-talk guide to personal growth that draws on embracing the suck while breaking through to lasting, audacious resilience.
A new definition of resilience
The Fly Forward Framework
Farnoosh's suckiest financial moment
4/24/2023
36:23
1503: Top Money Apps, Career Malaise, Overpaying a Credit Card and Should I Hire a Financial Planner?
This week's Ask Farnoosh: The pros and cons to overpaying a credit card for the sake of budgeting for big expenses; how to create an exit strategy from an industry that you don't love; should I work with a financial planner if I don't need investing help? Plus: Farnoosh's favorite money apps. Join Farnoosh's weekly newsletter and never miss out on news, updates and freebies.
