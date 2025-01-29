The Koerner Office - Business Ideas, Advice & Deep Dives - TKOPOD.COM

Powered by RND
Chris Koerner
Hey! I'm Chris Koerner. Do you have a clinical addiction to all things small business? Hey, me too! Let's be addicts together.On this show I do deep dives on co...
  • Q&A: Masterclass on Starting a Newsletter, Business Failure and Validating Ideas⏐Ep. #124
    Check out the tools I use for my newsletter business:➡ Beehiiv – Build and monetize your newsletter: [https://www.beehiiv.com?via=chris-koerner]➡ SparkLoop – Grow your list with co-reg: [https://dash.sparkloop.app/signup?aff=b0c6f403]I'm back with another Q&A episode! This week, I advise Dustin on recovering from business failure, suggesting he consider buying a business and exploring local opportunities. Then, I help Demetrius focus his many ideas, suggesting he validate them with online tools rather than launching them right away. I also talk about focusing on improving your current business and getting more customers. Finally, I discuss the power of newsletters with an anonymous listener, explaining the benefits of co-registration and using Facebook ads to drive traffic, as well as recommending Beehiiv and SparkLoop.Using these links gets you a discount and helps support this podcast. 🚀Timestamps below. Enjoy!---Watch this on YouTube instead here: tkopod.co/p-ytAsk me a question on or off the show here: http://tkopod.co/p-askLearn more about me: http://tkopod.co/p-cjkLearn about my company: http://tkopod.co/p-cofFollow me on Twitter here: http://tkopod.co/p-xFree weekly business ideas newsletter: http://tkopod.co/p-nlShare this podcast: http://tkopod.co/p-allScrape small business data: http://tkopod.co/p-os---00:00 Introduction00:31 Dustin’s $500K Business Vanished—What Now?04:58 Demetrius’ ‘Uber for Trees’ Idea—Can It Work?09:29 Newsletter Writer Goes Solo—Will It Succeed?23:58 Conclusion
  • The Ultimate Guide to Starting Your First Service Business⏐Ep. #123
    I sat down with Daniel Cronauer (LinkedIn), an entrepreneur who built his success by starting and scaling service-based businesses. In this episode, Daniel shares practical advice on getting started, finding the right niche, and setting up systems to grow and succeed. If you’re thinking about starting your first business, this episode is packed with clear, actionable steps to help you hit the ground running.This is part 1 of a two-part conversation with Daniel. Be sure to tune in next Monday for part 2, where we explore advanced strategies for acquiring customers and other home service niches that really no one's talking about.Timestamps below. Enjoy!---Watch this on YouTube instead here: tkopod.co/p-ytAsk me a question on or off the show here: http://tkopod.co/p-askLearn more about me: http://tkopod.co/p-cjkLearn about my company: http://tkopod.co/p-cofFollow me on Twitter here: http://tkopod.co/p-xFree weekly business ideas newsletter: http://tkopod.co/p-nlShare this podcast: http://tkopod.co/p-allScrape small business data: http://tkopod.co/p-os---00:00 Introduction to Power Washing Business01:29 Danny's Journey: From Gym Teacher to Entrepreneur07:14 The Power of Marketing and Customer Acquisition12:21 Diversifying Services: From Roof Cleaning to Commercial Power Washing19:01 Niche Opportunities: HVAC Coil Cleaning27:37 Scaling the Business: Predictable Revenue Streams35:54 Christmas Lights: A Seasonal Revenue Stream
  • The Best Marketing Masterclass You'll Hear in 2025⏐Holdco Bros Discuss! Ep. #122
    HoldCo Bros are back! In this episode, Nik and I are diving into marketing with a look at the "OG" internet marketing guru, Frank Kern. We talk about his 8-step sales process, from overwhelming with value to creating scarcity, and explore how these methods remain relevant in the AI age. We also talk about how to reverse engineer successful marketing funnels and the importance of copying what works, adapting it to your unique experiences, and how Frank Kern learned from the likes of Gary Halbert and Claude Hopkins. Finally, we discuss two AI investment strategies - the "cigarette butt" approach and a long-term view focusing on human interaction and authenticity, while also discussing the concept of rebundling and how what’s old becomes new again. Learn more about Nik here: http://linktr.ee/cofoundersnikTimestamps below. Enjoy!---Watch this on YouTube instead here: tkopod.co/p-ytAsk me a question on or off the show here: http://tkopod.co/p-askLearn more about me: http://tkopod.co/p-cjkLearn about my company: http://tkopod.co/p-cofFollow me on Twitter here: http://tkopod.co/p-xFree weekly business ideas newsletter: http://tkopod.co/p-nlShare this podcast: http://tkopod.co/p-allScrape small business data: http://tkopod.co/p-os---00:00 The Origins of Internet Marketing and Frank Kern10:10 Frank Kern's Eight-Step Selling Process19:58 The Importance of Scarcity in Marketing30:10 Investment Strategies in the Age of AI
  • Why I’m Bullish on Home Services⏐Ep. #121
    In this episode, I share my thoughts on why I love home service businesses, including their potential for binary outcomes, recurring revenue, and recession resistance. Then, I interview Doug Steel (parkcitiespowerwash.com), a home service business owner in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, about his journey building his power washing company and expanding into other services like Christmas lights and window washing. Doug shares advice on how to start a home service business, how to get your first customers and how to price jobs. This episode is a mix of a monologue and an interview.Timestamps below. Enjoy!---Watch this on YouTube instead here: tkopod.co/p-ytAsk me a question on or off the show here: http://tkopod.co/p-askLearn more about me: http://tkopod.co/p-cjkLearn about my company: http://tkopod.co/p-cofFollow me on Twitter here: http://tkopod.co/p-xFree weekly business ideas newsletter: http://tkopod.co/p-nlShare this podcast: http://tkopod.co/p-allScrape small business data: http://tkopod.co/p-os---00:00 Welcome and Introduction00:40 Why Home Services?01:14 The Binary Outcome Business Model01:50 High Demand and Recurring Revenue03:32 AI and Home Services05:19 Interview with Doug: Starting a Power Washing Business06:25 Expanding Service Lines11:32 Challenges and Advice for Home Service Businesses22:52 Conclusion and Contact Information
  • Deep dive on the front porch floral business.⏐Ep. #120
    I sat down with Darryl Knight, the owner of From Porch Flora (https://frontporchflora.com), a seasonal flower subscription business, about how he built his company. We start by discussing Darryl's background in landscaping and horticulture, and how that led him to this idea. Darryl shares the story of his initial business idea, which involved greenhouses growing plants in "plant pies" and delivering them to nurseries, then he explains how he pivoted to buying plants from greenhouses, pre-assembling them into inserts, and swapping them out seasonally for his customers, which made his business far more scalable. Darryl also shares insights on the financial side, including his revenue, costs, and net margins, and the challenges of managing a seasonal business with fluctuating labor needs. Finally, we talk about the surprising way that he started offering pumpkins, based on my previous episode, and lastly his great idea to expand by partnering with realtors. Links for Front Porch Flora's Social MediaFollow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/frontporchfloraFollow them on Instagram: www.instagram.com/frontporchflora  Timestamps below. Enjoy!---Watch this on YouTube instead here: tkopod.co/p-ytAsk me a question on or off the show here: http://tkopod.co/p-askLearn more about me: http://tkopod.co/p-cjkLearn about my company: http://tkopod.co/p-cofFollow me on Twitter here: http://tkopod.co/p-xFree weekly business ideas newsletter: http://tkopod.co/p-nlShare this podcast: http://tkopod.co/p-allScrape small business data: http://tkopod.co/p-os---00:00 Highlights 00:35 Introduction and Guest Background00:42 Inspiration Behind the Business01:17 Business Model Evolution01:57 Guest's Professional Background04:42 Challenges and Pivots07:42 Current Business Model14:35 Customer Base and Marketing Strategies20:16 Seasonal Operations and Labor22:53 Scalability and Future Plans27:33 Customer Retention and New Ideas29:06 Conclusion and Contact Information
About The Koerner Office - Business Ideas, Advice & Deep Dives - TKOPOD.COM

Hey! I'm Chris Koerner. Do you have a clinical addiction to all things small business? Hey, me too! Let's be addicts together.On this show I do deep dives on cool business ideas, growth hacks and opportunities. Sometimes that means going broad, and breaking down 4-6 ideas with a business parter or friend, and sometimes that means going super deep on one idea or topic.I've built dozens of companies & own 7 right now, with revenues in the 10s of millions. I also buy 1-2 RV parks per month alongside partners and investors.Episodes are released every Monday Wednesday and Friday. Email me at [email protected] with any feedback. Enjoy!Find the TKO POD at TKOPOD.COM
