The Koerner Office - Business Ideas, Advice & Deep Dives - TKOPOD.COM

Deep dive on the front porch floral business.⏐Ep. #120

I sat down with Darryl Knight, the owner of From Porch Flora (https://frontporchflora.com), a seasonal flower subscription business, about how he built his company. We start by discussing Darryl's background in landscaping and horticulture, and how that led him to this idea. Darryl shares the story of his initial business idea, which involved greenhouses growing plants in "plant pies" and delivering them to nurseries, then he explains how he pivoted to buying plants from greenhouses, pre-assembling them into inserts, and swapping them out seasonally for his customers, which made his business far more scalable. Darryl also shares insights on the financial side, including his revenue, costs, and net margins, and the challenges of managing a seasonal business with fluctuating labor needs. Finally, we talk about the surprising way that he started offering pumpkins, based on my previous episode, and lastly his great idea to expand by partnering with realtors. Links for Front Porch Flora's Social MediaFollow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/frontporchfloraFollow them on Instagram: www.instagram.com/frontporchflora Timestamps below. Enjoy!---Watch this on YouTube instead here: tkopod.co/p-ytAsk me a question on or off the show here: http://tkopod.co/p-askLearn more about me: http://tkopod.co/p-cjkLearn about my company: http://tkopod.co/p-cofFollow me on Twitter here: http://tkopod.co/p-xFree weekly business ideas newsletter: http://tkopod.co/p-nlShare this podcast: http://tkopod.co/p-allScrape small business data: http://tkopod.co/p-os---00:00 Highlights 00:35 Introduction and Guest Background00:42 Inspiration Behind the Business01:17 Business Model Evolution01:57 Guest's Professional Background04:42 Challenges and Pivots07:42 Current Business Model14:35 Customer Base and Marketing Strategies20:16 Seasonal Operations and Labor22:53 Scalability and Future Plans27:33 Customer Retention and New Ideas29:06 Conclusion and Contact Information