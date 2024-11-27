Moody's Talks - Inside Economics

Moody’s Analytics own Scott Hoyt joins the Inside Economics team to discuss the state of the American consumer, as the critical Christmas buying season is set to begin. Consumers have been powering the broader economy, and the team expects that to continue. But there are a number of consumer-related puzzles, which the team works to solve.Guest: Scott Hoyt, Senior Director of Economic Research, Moody's AnalyticsHosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s AnalyticsFollow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn
--------
1:10:08
Crazy But Correct
Joe Hazell, Assistant Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, joins the podcast to discuss inflation. Joe breaks down the reasons for the lack of inflation in the pre-pandemic period and the primary causes of inflation over the past four years. The team discusses why the average American is much more sensitive to inflation than unemployment and whether the Fed should rethink how it balances the two when considering monetary policy. Finally, the discussion turns to the incoming Trump administration’s policies and their potential effect on inflation over the next few years. Guest: Jonathon Hazell - Assistant Professor of Economics at the London School of EconomicsPapers mentioned in this episode: Why Do Workers Dislike Inflation? Wage Erosion and Conflict Costs and The Dominant Role of Expectations and Broad-Based Supply Shocks in Driving Inflation Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s AnalyticsFollow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn
--------
1:13:34
Rise Like a Rocket, Fall Like a Feather
The Inside Economics team assesses the inflation statistics, and why there is no going back to the where prices were prior to fallout from the pandemic and Russian war in Ukraine. And while inflation has largely been quelled, President-elect Trump’s tariff, immigration and other policies threaten to fan inflation anew. There is also the stats game and listener questions. Guest: Matt Colyar - Assistant Director, Moody's AnalyticsHosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s AnalyticsFollow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn
--------
1:09:03
Housing: Locked In, Locked Out, Locked Up
Chris Avallone, Head of Merchant Banking at Amherst, joins the Inside Economics crew to discuss the housing market. The group examines the "lock-in" effect keeping existing homeowners in their homes and the "lock-out" effect preventing aspiring homebuyers from realizing their dreams. Chris describes a playbook that local governments could use to address zoning and free up the "locked up" housing market. After a quick stats game, Mark polls the group for their forecasts for when and how the housing market will normalize. The recording of this podcast took place before the results of the 2024 election.For Cris's paper on the Housing Deficit and Housing Affordability click hereGuest: Chris Avallone, Head of Merchant Banking at The Amherst GroupHosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s AnalyticsFollow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn
--------
1:09:23
Isn't It Ironic?
Mark joins the podcast from Europe to provide the European perspective on the U.S. election and how the outcome may affect their economies. The team then dissects the reactions of the stock, bond, and cryptocurrency markets before turning to listener questions. Marisa asks the group for their views on the vibecession, a term coined by Kyla Scanlon, to explain the disconnect between economists and the general public, and the integrity of economic data. Cris's dog makes a special guest appearance. https://genius.com/Alanis-morissette-ironic-lyricshttps://kyla.substack.com/p/the-vibecession-the-self-fulfilling Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s AnalyticsFollow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn
