Moody's Talks - Inside Economics

Crazy But Correct

Joe Hazell, Assistant Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, joins the podcast to discuss inflation. Joe breaks down the reasons for the lack of inflation in the pre-pandemic period and the primary causes of inflation over the past four years. The team discusses why the average American is much more sensitive to inflation than unemployment and whether the Fed should rethink how it balances the two when considering monetary policy. Finally, the discussion turns to the incoming Trump administration’s policies and their potential effect on inflation over the next few years. Guest: Jonathon Hazell - Assistant Professor of Economics at the London School of EconomicsPapers mentioned in this episode: Why Do Workers Dislike Inflation? Wage Erosion and Conflict Costs and The Dominant Role of Expectations and Broad-Based Supply Shocks in Driving Inflation Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s AnalyticsFollow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn